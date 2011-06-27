Used 1996 Ford Mustang Convertible Consumer Reviews
Better Gas Mileage in real world
I have a 96 Mustang Convertible with 311+K on the Body. Engine Has around 100k. I average 20 City and 30 MPG Freeway even if I'm driving Fast. Turning radius on these year stangs 94- 04 is horrific. Winter Driving takes a skilled driver. Always starts for me.
one of the best cars I've ever owned and still do.
Anyone who could get a chance to get one i would do your best to get one because u will fall in love will it...
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
cheap reliable american classic
I've had this car about 6 months now and have had no problems at all. It had 97K miles when I bought it but later I realized the odometer doesn't work so I don't really know how many it has on it. My favorite things about it are that it has great looks, it gets good gas mileage, and all the power options on it. Overall this is the best economical american muscle car for the money.
Mustang Gt Review
It's a fun car to own if you are handy with a tool box. I like the car but I don't trust Ford quality. Ford's use of plastic in critical engine parts is senseless. The intake manifold cracked (4.6L engine). The cheap use of plastic vacuum lines behind the dash. You have no leg room in the rear. It's an affordable sports car to own. It has plenty of power. There are plenty of aftermarket parts to keep your Mustang looking good. Be sure to get a good maintenance manual to save you money on the repairs.
my 96 gt
I have owned my mustang for 9 months and it was my fourth vehicle purchase and the most expensive i have owned rare cars for the most part including a rx7 and a fiero. I found my stang and fell in love with it right away and it has been the most fun of any car iv driven its honestly sad when i have to get out of it its very reliable and runs great you truly have to drive one to know the feeling!
