Used 1995 Ford Mustang Consumer Reviews
My GT
I have owned 3 Mustangs in the past and this one is my favorite. The 5.0 is bullet-proof and with only Flowmasters and a K&N air filter, it rocks. What a beautiful sound the exhaust system gives. I love it. No problems at 123,000 miles. I keep up the oil and filter changes at 3000 miles and drive it maintenance free. It is a fun car. Take it from a 4 time BMW owner.
No Problems with my soft top 5.0 Manual
This car has been a pleasure to own. I had an Acura before pruchasing my Ford, and I was a bit apprehensive about the reliability I would experience. It has been quite a pleasant surprise. I have owned it since it was 7 miles old and I have not had a problem that I did not cause. This car will haul and after owning it for 10 years, I took it to Germany and got to experience driving that I never thought I would get to, for many years. It held it's own with the BMWs, Mercedes, Porches and Ferreri's. I even took it out on the Hockenheim Race Ring and it was the best 20 euro I have ever spent. The hardest miles driven began at 110,000 for the 3 years there and have had no problems to this day.
Soon To Be A Classic!!
Only 2 more years and she'll be "Vintage" and the value curve reverses. Low mileage ones are out there...and some that haven't been beaten to death. Great value for the money right now.
Good overall value for 15 years of use
I bought my 95 GT in 1998 for $15k with 17K miles on it. Regular maintenance at 3K miles with only mobil1 synthetic oil. It now has 127K miles and after 14 yrs it needed the auto trans rebuilt. Motors for both pwr windows and driver seat needed replacing along with odometer/speedometer gear. Otherwise gr8 car. No takeoff with stock 2.73 gears. Now have 3.55 its way better. Avg 20 miles per gallon normal driving. Love interior and the cloth seats are comfortable and durable. Still looks new. Backseats fold down allowing transport of long objects. I love this body style and the car is solid and quiet inside. I recommend buying a mustang for fun and reliability over long term ownership.
Old horse never dies
Bought it new in 95. Drive it daily. What a great car. First warm day the top goes down. I never expected a Ford to be as reliable as this. 100k miles and no major problems. Maintain the engine and wash & polish. Car runs and looks new. Added a K&N open air filter and added 5 miles on the highway. Make sure you get Blizzaks for the winter.
