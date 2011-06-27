Used 1991 Ford Mustang Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Fox-body at it's best...
Great car. Built very well, never had any problems other than the usual replacing of water pump, hoses, and alternator after 80 or so thousand miles of driving. The alternator was actually due to not being able to handle my 750w amp and sound system. Vehicle is very easy to work on. Very light. Can't stress that enough, especially compared to todays vehicles. Not nearly as comfortable, but it does have something that todays cars lack, and that's raw excitement. Nothing today feels like the way you do when you stomp on the throttle and hear the 5.0 roar as it sinks you back and makes you feel as if your car is tearing through the wind and clawing at the asphalt. Very exciting.
Best bang for the buck
Great car! Reliable,strong, stout. Baby it and gas mileage isn't bad. Look for one that's not abused or heavily modified. Automatics tend to slip at around 140,000. Seating position is the the best. Average. Build quality isn't great. Motor and trans are top notch and a straight body is durable. Be careful driving in the rain and forget driving in the snow. A a clean example will hold its value. It's a fun car to drive. It's a mustang so you will get some attention. Very little problems with it. Rear main seal may leak, not expensive to repair. That's also a plus! Up keep is very affordable. Repairs are easy and inexpensive. Great buy!
Great car
This is a fun car to drive. It has alot of power and torque.
Mom's Mustang
Brakes are lame.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Vrey fun car.
Very Fast. Very Fun. Everyone need a Mustang!
