Used 1998 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Base Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Mustang SVT Cobra
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)246.4/369.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle40.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room52.3 in.
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.7 in.
Rear hip Room41.1 in.
Rear leg room30.3 in.
Rear shoulder room41.2 in.
Measurements
Length181.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3565 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.7 cu.ft.
Height53.3 in.
Wheel base101.3 in.
Width71.8 in.
