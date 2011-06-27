  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Mustang SVT Cobra
  4. Used 1993 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra
  5. Used 1993 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1993 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 Mustang SVT Cobra
5(67%)4(33%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
Great Car

Brad, 07/26/2008
If you're on the fence about buying one, just do it. 4,993 of these cars made and the first Mustang SVT. Ford took the modern '57 Chev in the 5.0 and made it even better. Car needs better brakes though...stopping is an adventure. And will never go out of style like the latest Vette or BMW. A true modern classic.

yydytu

djnice24, 12/21/2003
good car has lasted a long time it has 380000 miles and was worth my money i rate it a 10

Awesome

Brad, 10/12/2007
Great car. Looks great, fast and agile. I hear it has brakes too. With only 4,993 made it draws people everywhere - mostly with the question, "Is that a real Cobra?" A true up-and-coming classic.

