Used 1993 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Coupe Consumer Reviews
Great Car
Brad, 07/26/2008
1 of 2 people found this review helpful
If you're on the fence about buying one, just do it. 4,993 of these cars made and the first Mustang SVT. Ford took the modern '57 Chev in the 5.0 and made it even better. Car needs better brakes though...stopping is an adventure. And will never go out of style like the latest Vette or BMW. A true modern classic.
yydytu
djnice24, 12/21/2003
1 of 2 people found this review helpful
good car has lasted a long time it has 380000 miles and was worth my money i rate it a 10
Awesome
Brad, 10/12/2007
0 of 1 people found this review helpful
Great car. Looks great, fast and agile. I hear it has brakes too. With only 4,993 made it draws people everywhere - mostly with the question, "Is that a real Cobra?" A true up-and-coming classic.
