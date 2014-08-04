Used Ford Escape Hybrid for Sale
- $16,99047,601 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use onlyCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*BluetoothPower Driver SeatTire Pressure Warnin...USB InputsMulti-Zone Climate C...+more
Located in Los Angeles, CA / 2,271 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
32 Combined MPG (34 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU4K37AKB30553
Stock: 2001918112
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2022
- 72,116 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal use onlyCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBluetoothPower Driver SeatTire Pressure Warnin...USB Inputs+more
Located in Fort Myers, FL / 899 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
29 Combined MPG (30 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU5K33AKB79108
Stock: 2001758945
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-20-2022
- 88,893 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal use only4cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*BluetoothHeated seatsLeather SeatsSunroof/MoonroofPower Driver Seat+more
Located in Chicago, IL / 609 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
32 Combined MPG (34 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU49379KB01992
Stock: 2001892870
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2022
- 95,888 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use onlyCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*BluetoothPower Driver SeatTire Pressure Warnin...USB InputsMulti-Zone Climate C...+more
Located in Chicago, IL / 609 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
32 Combined MPG (34 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU4K31AKA96058
Stock: 2001927790
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2022
- 95,018 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal useCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*BluetoothPower Driver SeatTire Pressure Warnin...USB InputsMulti-Zone Climate C...+more
Located in Los Angeles, CA / 2,271 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
32 Combined MPG (34 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU4K33AKC08276
Stock: 2001574881
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2022
- 24,712 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Government vehicle4cyl AutomaticCalifornia Motor Trade - Azusa (Azusa, CA)BluetoothHeated seatsLeather SeatsSunroof/MoonroofPower Driver Seat+more
Located in Azusa, CA / 2,249 miles away from Ashburn, VA
**TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR PUBLIC WHOLESALE PRICING GOING ON RIGHT NOW!!!** THIS VEHICLE IS ELIGIBLE FOR AN EXTENDED BUMPER TO BUMPER COVERAGE! CALL ...
Dealer Review:
I recently purchased my Toyota Corolla from mark And had a great experience. He made sure i got a car that fit my budget and still everything I was looking for. Super nice and responded quickly to my questions and calls! Thank you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: No
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
32 Combined MPG (34 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU49319KB00367
Stock: 9KB00367
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2022
- 57,953 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only4cyl AutomaticShift - Seattle (Seattle, WA)Power Driver SeatTire Pressure Warnin...Multi-Zone Climate C...Auto Climate ControlTrip Computer+more
Located in Seattle, WA / 2,297 miles away from Ashburn, VA
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1751475 -------------- Shift offers delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars...
Dealer Review:
Bought the Black 2014 Lexus LX 570- had it shipped from CA- spent an extensive time talking with the mechanic team -they guaranteed this car had no issues- took over a month for it to finally get delivered- immediately find a cracked windshield and it is DISGUSTING- clearly it had not actually been checked for any issues or cleaned, refused delivery, they redeliverd it still with issues- sent it back again- the THIRD delivery- i take it to a dealer to get it inspected- they immediately find a leaking radiator and brake pads so worn down it was ridiculous- this is literally less than 24 hours after it finally be delivered in some semblance of reasonable condition they are sleazy, cheap and will take any opportunity to keep your money- they are refusing to refund shipping saying "it's a 3rd party" -but wont take responsibility for the fact that despite their '150 point inspection" VERIFYING that the radiator and brakes and windshied were guaranteed to be in good condition before i paid for shipping- they literally will FALSIFY documentation and lie straight to your face about the quality of the vehicle. Over a week later and I still have not received any money back from them! Moral of the story- if you have thousands of dollars to toss out and another 5grand to fix their crap cars- go for it- but if you want a drivable vehicle- DONT even think about buying from Shift - it's not worth it!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
32 Combined MPG (34 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU49H48KB98577
Stock: c1160447
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2022
- 94,949 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Government vehicle4cyl AutomaticTM Motors (Anaheim, CA)Power Driver SeatTire Pressure Warnin...AlarmTrip ComputerRear Bench Seats+more
Located in Anaheim, CA / 2,257 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2007 Ford Escape Hybrid 1-Owner ** Excellent Condition, 4-Cyl-Hybrid, Automatic, ABS, Climate A/C, Power Windows, Power Seat, Power Mirrors, Power Loc...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: No
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
30 Combined MPG (31 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU49H27KB46637
Stock: 6637
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 56,779 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate fleet vehicle4cyl AutomaticEast County Preowned Superstore (El Cajon, CA)BluetoothPower Driver SeatTire Pressure Warnin...USB InputsMulti-Zone Climate C...+more
Located in El Cajon, CA / 2,233 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2009 FORD ESCAPE HARD TO FIND HYBRID, VERY LOW MILE WITH ONLY 56K, EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN, VERY WELL KEPT, ALL SERVICES ARE UP TO DATE, YOU MUST SEE THIS...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: No
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: Yes
Features and Specs:
32 Combined MPG (34 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU49359KA56051
Stock: 220648
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,611 milesNo accidents, Corporate fleet vehicle4cyl AutomaticNational City Auto Center (National City, CA)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsLeather Seats+more
Located in National City, CA / 2,244 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Take a look at the efficient ONE OWNER, LOW MILES, CAR FAX CERTIFIED, FULLY LOADED, 2011 Ford Escape Hybrid Limited 4WD shown in White Suede. This 5 p...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: No
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
29 Combined MPG (30 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU5K31BKC19705
Stock: 12247
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,275 milesNo accidents, Corporate fleet vehicle4cyl AutomaticNational City Auto Center (National City, CA)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsLeather Seats+more
Located in National City, CA / 2,244 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Our ONE OWNER, LOW MILES, CAR FAX CERTIFIED, SUPER CLEAN, 2010 Ford Escape Hybrid Limited delivers a comfortable ride, incredible gas mileage, an eage...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: No
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
29 Combined MPG (30 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU5K36AKC85682
Stock: 12245
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 146,653 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only4cyl AutomaticPhillips Buick GMC (Fruitland Park, FL)Power Driver SeatTire Pressure Warnin...Multi-Zone Climate C...Auto Climate ControlTrip Computer+more
Located in Fruitland Park, FL / 745 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Equipped with a a leather interior, braking assist, dual climate control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, and airbag deactivation...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
32 Combined MPG (34 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU49H78KB41984
Stock: 22311B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 166,280 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal use only4cyl AutomaticBickmore Auto Sales (Gresham, OR)AWD/4WDPower Driver SeatTire Pressure Warnin...AlarmTrip Computer+more
Located in Gresham, OR / 2,309 miles away from Ashburn, VA
WELCOME TO BICKMORE AUTO SALES!ALWAYS OVER 200 VEHICLES TO CHOOSE FROM!COME AND CHECK OUT OUR BIG VARIETY OF VEHICLES LIKE THIS 2007 FORD ESCAPE HYBRI...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
27 Combined MPG (28 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU59H07KA05667
Stock: 10618B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 133,632 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal use only4cyl AutomaticDan Cummins Chevrolet Buick of Paris (Paris, KY)Power Driver SeatTire Pressure Warnin...AlarmTrip ComputerRear Bench Seats+more
Located in Paris, KY / 371 miles away from Ashburn, VA
THIS IS A FRESH TRADE THAT HAS NOT AND WILL NOT BE SERVICED. SOLD COMPLETELY AS IS AS WAS TRADED. SOLD WITH ABSOLUTELY NO GUARANTEES AT ALL. THIS IS J...
Dealer Review:
Our salesman was excellent! Very patient with us. His name is Jim O Baskey in paris.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
30 Combined MPG (31 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMYU49H87KC06393
Stock: 53997B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2022
- 28,833 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Government vehicle4cyl AutomaticCalifornia Motor Trade - Azusa (Azusa, CA)Rear Bench SeatsAudio and cruise con...Power Driver SeatFold Flat Rear SeatsAlarm+more
Located in Azusa, CA / 2,249 miles away from Ashburn, VA
**TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR PUBLIC WHOLESALE PRICING GOING ON RIGHT NOW!!!** THIS VEHICLE IS ELIGIBLE FOR AN EXTENDED BUMPER TO BUMPER COVERAGE! CALL ...
Dealer Review:
I recently purchased my Toyota Corolla from mark And had a great experience. He made sure i got a car that fit my budget and still everything I was looking for. Super nice and responded quickly to my questions and calls! Thank you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Personal Use Only: No
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
29 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU95H16KC36069
Stock: 6KC36069
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2022
- 79,718 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl AutomaticCalifornia Motor Trade - Azusa (Azusa, CA)BluetoothHeated seatsLeather SeatsSunroof/MoonroofPower Driver Seat+more
Located in Azusa, CA / 2,249 miles away from Ashburn, VA
**TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR PUBLIC WHOLESALE PRICING GOING ON RIGHT NOW!!!** THIS VEHICLE IS ELIGIBLE FOR AN EXTENDED BUMPER TO BUMPER COVERAGE! CALL ...
Dealer Review:
I recently purchased my Toyota Corolla from mark And had a great experience. He made sure i got a car that fit my budget and still everything I was looking for. Super nice and responded quickly to my questions and calls! Thank you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
32 Combined MPG (34 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU49329KA86463
Stock: 9KA86463
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2022
- 104,901 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl AutomaticSan Tan Ford (Gilbert, AZ)Rear Bench SeatsAudio and cruise con...Power Driver SeatFold Flat Rear SeatsAlarm+more
Located in Gilbert, AZ / 1,941 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Buckle up for the ride of a lifetime! This 2006 Ford Escape Hybrid Base includes a top-notch braking assist, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, and airba...
Dealer Review:
San Tan Ford was fantastic. We came in my wife’s vehicle and I left in my new Escape in about 4 hours with my sales person. He picked my old vehicle and paperwork (title paperwork (title, check and retiree discount pin).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
29 Combined MPG (30 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU95H06KC06285
Stock: P8151
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2022
- 208,984 miles2 Accidents, 6 Owners, Personal use only4cyl AutomaticMike Maroone Chevrolet South (Colorado Springs, CO)Power Driver SeatTire Pressure Warnin...Multi-Zone Climate C...Auto Climate ControlTrip Computer+more
Located in Colorado Springs, CO / 1,460 miles away from Ashburn, VA
THIS 2008 Ford Escape Hybrid IS SOLD AS IS NO WARRANTY** THIS 2008 Ford Escape Hybrid CAN BE FINANCED WITH APPROVED CREDIT** Recent Arrival! Hybrid FR...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
32 Combined MPG (34 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU49H18KB03036
Stock: SB03036
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2022
- $4,000211,808 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Government vehicleJohn & Sons Auto Sales (Grand Rapids, MI)AWD/4WDBluetoothPower Driver SeatTire Pressure Warnin...USB Inputs+more
Located in Grand Rapids, MI / 505 miles away from Ashburn, VA
SORRY WE DO NOT FINANCE. Since 1947 our small family-owned dealership has been giving our customers great deals and friendly service. We proudly serve...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Personal Use Only: No
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
28 Combined MPG (29 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU59349KC38782
Stock: 4577
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 132,000 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental vehicle4cyl AutomaticRoland Rich Ford (Delavan, IL)AWD/4WDPower Driver SeatTire Pressure Warnin...Multi-Zone Climate C...Auto Climate Control+more
Located in Delavan, IL / 647 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2008 Ford Escape Hybrid 4WD in Gray with 132,000 Miles!Come test drive this Ford Escape Hybrid today at Roland Rich Ford in Delavan, IL! This Ford Esc...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Personal Use Only: No
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
28 Combined MPG (29 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU59H58KB12604
Stock: W4125
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-08-2014
- 212,237 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal use only4cyl AutomaticApple Ford Lincoln Apple Valley (Apple Valley, MN)NavigationLeather SeatsSunroof/MoonroofPower Driver SeatTire Pressure Warnin...+more
Located in Apple Valley, MN / 898 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: Yes
Features and Specs:
32 Combined MPG (34 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU49H98KB15886
Stock: 85736A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2022
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Escape Hybrid
More about the Ford Escape Hybrid
Edmunds has 40 used Ford Escape Hybrids for sale near you, including a 2009 Escape Hybrid SUV and a 2010 Escape Hybrid SUV ranging in price from $4,000 to $16,990.
How much is the used Ford Escape Hybrid?
- There are 40 used Ford Escape Hybrid vehicles for sale near you, with an average cost of $11,438.Prices for a used Ford Escape Hybrid range from a high of $16,990 to a low of $4,000. Remember that mileage and condition can affect price. Learn more about the Ford Escape Hybrid
Is the used Ford Escape Hybrid a good car?
- The used Ford Escape Hybrid received an average score of 4.5 out of 5 based on 362 consumer reviews at Edmunds. If you want to learn more about the Ford Escape Hybrid, read Edmunds' expert review. Learn more about the Ford Escape Hybrid
Related Ford Escape Hybrid info
Ford Escape Hybrid Cars for Sale
- 2010 Ford Escape Hybrid
- 2009 Ford Escape Hybrid
- Used Ford Escape Hybrid Chicago IL
- Used Ford Escape Hybrid Los Angeles CA for sale
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Mazda 3 1990
- Used Chevrolet Express 2004
- Used HUMMER H1 Alpha 2001
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2005
- Used Volvo V90 Cross Country 2020
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia 2013
- Used Dodge Caravan 1993
- Used Acura CL 2002
- Used Saab 9-5 2010
- Used Porsche 718 Boxster 2011
- Used GMC Envoy 1999
- Used Chrysler LHS 1999
- Used BMW M6 2017
- Used Volvo V50 2002
- Used Suzuki Reno 2007
- Used Jaguar S-Type 2007
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Acura RDX
- Used Dodge Charger
- Used Ford Escape
- Used Buick Enclave
- Used Pontiac G6
- Used GMC Yukon
- Used Mercedes Benz GLC Class Coupe
- Used BMW M3
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Used Chrysler Crossfire
- Used Cadillac XT4
- Used Kia Forte
- Used Dodge Nitro
Shop used models by city
- Used Infiniti QX56 in Long Island City, NY
- Used Toyota Prius Prime in Bronx, NY
- Used Infiniti G37 Sedan in Silver Spring, MD
- Used GMC Savana Cargo in Greensboro, NC
- Used Toyota Corolla Im in Scottsdale, AZ
- Used Kia Rio in Irvine, CA
- Used Lexus NX 300H in Anaheim, CA
- Used Ram 2500 in Torrance, CA
- Used Lexus NX 300H in Paterson, NJ
- Used Ford Transit Wagon in Rockville, MD
Shop used model years by city
- Used Ford Fusion 2016 in Lansing, MI For Sale
- Used Ford Fiesta 2018 in Gilbert, AZ
- Used Ford Focus 2015 in Colorado Springs, CO
Recommended
- GMC Sierra 1500 2018 Regular Cab Review
- Toyota Sienna 2014 Review
- Volvo S90 2022 Features Specs
- Toyota Tacoma 2008 Consumer Review
- Toyota Tacoma 2016 Double Cab Review
Other models
- New Kia Sorento-Plug-In-Hybrid for Sale in Midlothian, IL
- New Chevrolet Silverado-3500Hd for Sale in Encinitas, CA
- New Mazda 3 for Sale in Butler, PA
- New Audi Q7 for Sale in Skokie, IL
- New Alfa-Romeo Stelvio for Sale in Shelbyville, IN
- New Chevrolet Bolt-Euv for Sale in Norwich, CT
- New Land-Rover Range-Rover-Velar for Sale in Woburn, MA
- New Chevrolet Silverado-1500-Limited for Sale in Jasper, IN
- New Kia K5 for Sale in Leander, TX
- New Mercedes-Benz Metris for Sale in Emeryville, CA
- New Ford F-150 for Sale in Pearland, TX
- New Mercedes-Benz Glc-Class-Coupe for Sale in Issaquah, WA
- Used BMW X3-M in Roselle, IL
- New Mercedes-Benz Eqs for Sale in Owatonna, MN
- New Audi E-Tron-S for Sale in Brookhaven, MS
- New Mercedes-Benz Gle-Class-Coupe for Sale in Moultrie, GA
- New Volkswagen Arteon for Sale in Eastpointe, MI
- New Kia Seltos for Sale in Williamsburg, VA
- New Lexus LS-500 for Sale in Red Bank, NJ
- New Jaguar F-Type for Sale in Carlisle, PA
- New BMW X3-M for Sale in Beaverton, OR
- New Ford Transit-Cargo-Van for Sale in Chaska, MN
- New BMW X4 for Sale in South Gate, CA
- New Chevrolet Tahoe for Sale in Zanesville, OH
- New Hyundai Veloster for Sale in Grass Valley, CA
- New Ford Explorer for Sale in Muskogee, OK
- New Honda Civic for Sale in Maumee, OH
- New Honda Civic for Sale in Sikeston, MO
- New Chevrolet Suburban for Sale in Woodbury, NJ
- New Mercedes-Benz Glc-Class for Sale in Waynesville, NC
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.