Used 2015 Ford Fusion Hybrid Sedan Consumer Reviews

A very well built appliance, comfortable, solid, but not fun to drive barton , 10/21/2014 SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I have only 500 miles so far on the car, and I intend to update this over time. So far I am getting 42.5 MPG in mixed driving. I have rented 2014 Nissan Altima's, several Prius's, and lots of Camry's.The Fusion Hybrid (2015 model) is better built, quieter, more refined, far more comfortable, and more sure-handling on corners than any of those cars-and it is not even close. But where the Fusion falls down, and perhaps all hybrids do, is in driving fun. My comparison in test driving, and for making the Fusion decision, was the VW Passat TDI (Diesel). I have heard that car gets a legitimate 38-40 MPG. And the Passat is a lot more fun to drive. But I picked the Fusion for higher reliability. Report Abuse

Luxury Features without the Luxury Price Tag ladylou , 10/28/2014 SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I owned a 2011 Fusion Hybrid and when I got the new car itch, I decided to opt for a 2015 model. I have not been disappointed. I'm averaging 45.8 mpg city and 43 highway in real-life driving situations, an improvement over the 2011 model year. Acceleration is quick when needed, and the car is quiet while in motion. The engine makes just enough noise to let you know when it switches over from electric to gas so you can tweak the gas pedal for better mileage. If you bend your left leg while driving (vs. keeping it straight), it can be difficult to find a comfortable position for your foot because of the way the floor is designed. A ridge on the floor makes it hard to situate your foot and leg. Report Abuse

Fusion Hybrid: Great Blend of Performance/Comfort Jack , 08/23/2015 S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Our Ford Fusion Hybrid has provided just under 10k miles of very enjoyable drivability from Arizona's deserts to the Colorado mountains with 38.4mpg overall. Mileage: Recent trip from Phoenix (1800ft) up I-17 to Flagstaff(7,500ft) netted 38.7 @75mph with AC on. Then 52.7mpg from Flagstaff to Monument Valley @75mph. From Monument to Moab @ 70mph in 90+F heat still gave 39.8mpg with AC full on. From Moab(4000ft) through and up the Rockies on I-70 @65-75mph to Breckenridge(9,500ft) netted 36.7mpg. From Breckenridge on I-70 up and down the Continental Divide (11,900ft) at 65-75mph netted 47.7mpg with plenty of passing power and lots of help coasting downhill into Denver. Tooling around Denver in traffic gave 36-44mpg in a mix of crowded highways to city drives. From Denver to Albuquerque to Phoenix at 75-80mph with AC on netted 37.7mpg. Used a mix of 85-87 octane gas. Drivability: Precise, crisp steering and well-planted stability gives a canyon-carver feel. The hybrid engine generates plenty of passing power on the numerous hills and mountain passes. The CVT even was able to provide helpful engine braking coming down "the I-70 twisties" into Denver. While not a sports car (recent cars BMW 3 series, Acura TL-S and Murano LS), the Fusion can hold its own on the highways and still gets plenty of thumbs up. Its 0-45mph "flash off the line" surprises some drivers as the electric torque is always there. Plenty of passing power is present when needed at 50-75mph on two lanes or interstates. Comfort: Excellent front and back seats and near-luxury interior make trips, short or long, comfortable and satisfying. A/C has no problem with Phoenix heat. Tech: My Ford Touch was relatively intuitive to me. Navigation system had great maps, fast response but needed overly proper diction to get the responses I wanted. It was my least favorite tech tool. Radio/Blue tooth/Phone pairing is high quality, easy to use and fast. Other: The battery eats up trunk space but can hold two medium size travel bags, two backpacks, 36-20oz bottle pak and hiking poles with back seats up. Have to drop one side of seats to hold golf clubs. Can double capacity if both back seats are dropped. Only concern: no spare tire, not even "a doughnut" only a can of sealant, an electric pump and a prayer. Final thought: Very, very happy driver and wife. Fusion is a real car and a hybrid! UPDATE: (08-26-2017) Drove the red Fusion SE for 20, 983 miles @ 37.9mpg with no problems before I traded it in August 2016 for a new Ford Edge. All my prior comments held true for the entire ownership period. Highway mileage was its forte though the 40+mpg in city was most appreciated. My wife had a medical condition develop in mid-2016 that made it hard for her to enter/exit my "Red Beauty" Fusion Hybrid so we parted ways reluctantly. I give the Ford Fusion Hybrid a two thumbs up - the o-45mph from stop lights never failed to put a smile on my face. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

An excellent value, superior build quality barton , 12/03/2014 SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 20 of 21 people found this review helpful This is my 19,000 miles in 20 months report. Yup, I know its a cliche joke but my other car actually is a BMW 530i, which was once named by Consumer Reports as the best car they ever tested, period. So my standard for comparison is different. And I really do appreciate the excellent value that the 2015 Fusion Hybrid offers. I say so far the build quality seems superior, no rattles, and it takes some of my BMW-type throttling over bumps quite well. The seat comfort is excellent for the price range, much better expected. My combined gas mileage is 43.7 MPG overall so far, versus the rated 42 MPG. . The touchscreen info system is a little annoying, but no major issues. Not BMW handling, but it is predictable and has been safe, the,acceleration is very good compared to other Hybrids and even some mid sized four cylinder cars,like the 2015 Hyundai Sonata i rented recently, a piece of bad handling slow junk compared to the Fusion. Overall, i like it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse