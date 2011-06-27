Used 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid Sedan Consumer Reviews

Outstanding jena2000 , 04/02/2013 27 of 27 people found this review helpful I just purchased the 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid. I picked the car up in Toledo, Ohio and immediately left for Knoxville, Tennessee. The trip was 450 miles. I drove between 65 and 70 the whole trip. I used cruise control whenever I could and did not hesitate to use the gas pedal when I needed. On this initial trip, I used a little more than 9 Â½ gallons of gas for a little over 45 MPG. The next day, I traveled from Knoxville to my home in North Carolina. This trip was about half highway and half two lane mountain roads. On this trip, I got an average of 44.5 MPG. This Ford Fusion Hybrid EPA mileage is achievable. I have not altered my driving patterns and I tend to have a heavy foot. Before purchasing this car, I had search for about 2 months and drove many different models from many different car manufacturer. This is by far the best driving car for the money. Very smooth and comfortable. Road noise is minimal. Base model comes with several nice features. And now with the mileage I am getting, I could not be more pleased. Report Abuse

Absolutely outstanding ... exceeding expectations rjent , 05/12/2013 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I ordered a Hybrid Titanium model. I like driving the top of the line, but didn't want to go plug in. This car is just amazing. In town (small rural town) I am achieving over 50 on most trips. Some of the shortest trips of less than 2 miles will vary from high 30's to low 50's. Interstate is in the 40's and back road highways are returning just about EPA rating. Report Abuse

Style, Comfort, and Economy djm33315 , 03/15/2013 26 of 27 people found this review helpful After shopping every hybrid on the market, the decision was easy to make - the Ford Fusion Hybrid was the best looking, best driving, most comfortable and most economical vehicle, especially for the price. Some people are writing negative reviews because they can't match EPA rating. I have to assume this is because they don't know how to drive a hybrid. I am averaging approximately 45mpg overall, this has improved from 38mpg on the first fill up. My dad drives a Prius, and if you mash the accelerator on that car, you'll also average in the 30mpg range. The build quality, ride comfort, and luxury options make the Fusion Hybrid a one-of-a-kind vehicle. Report Abuse

Very impressed so far. aaronj1159 , 03/18/2013 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I've had this car for about a week, so I can't provide much information on long-term success yet. However I'm so happy with the initial quality and fuel economy results of this car. I commute almost 80 miles a day in a mountainous, and recently colder region, and getting over 41 MPG straight away in those conditions is wonderful in my opinion. I'm also not driving the car as conservatively as I could. The bonus is that I've seen so many people turn their heads as I go by, and I've had multiple strangers compliment the vehicle. The ride is very comfortable and steady, and to this point at least, I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Report Abuse