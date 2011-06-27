Used 2006 Ford Freestyle Wagon Consumer Reviews
One of the best vehicles I've owned
My daughter bought this vehicle used when it had 80,000 miles. She put 100,000 miles on it. All she did was change the oil. I got it at 180,000 miles and is now at 220,075 miles. It's not a drag racer but it can get up and go when needed. It's a rather plain looking family car when you compare it to other newer wagons and SUV's but it's got clean lines and still has a solid feel on the road. My only complaint (daughters too), was the air conditioner. It stopped pumping out cool air when the vehicle was idling. Unfortunately dealers do not repair anything anymore. They wanted to replace the entire system ($2,200 plus). From my research I learned the problem was a valve and/or spring, located under a plate on the back of the compressor, called a Scroll Valve. The problem exists on other Ford models that use the same compressor. So I bought the valve on the internet, about $20, and had a local mechanic drain what was left of the Freon, install the new scroll valve and its attachments, and charge up the system. The A/C blew my socks off. This vehicle is a keeper. The CVT took some getting used to but it has not given me, or my daughter, any problems. The CVT was given a fluid change shortly after I got it. Its first and only to date. Also had the radiator flushed and new brake pads installed about the same time. I'm looking to keep my Freestyle until it gets to at least 250,000 miles, but in all probability 300,000 miles or more. My next order of business is to take it in for a tune-up (its never had one). To paraphrase an old saying: Why buy a new one when the old one still works - and there are no monthly payments to make? Update... all good things must come to an end. at about the 230,000 mile mark, my wife decided she needed a new vehicle (a 2019 Subaru Ascent) and this time, she was going to pay for it (cash, in full even). And because I've been the most perfect of husbands, she wanted me to have her 2012 Chev Equinox, with all the bells and whistles. So the my Ford Freestyle was retired to the back yard. Well, for about 3 weeks anyway. The car still had its get up and go, a good body with no rust, and was reliable as usual, so I donated it to my Public Radio Station. Hope its serving someone else as faithfully as it served me. It was "the best" vehicle I ever owned up 'til the day it left. Good bye old paint.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Ford finally got it right!
I'm one of those people who will not (typically) consider purchasing an American car. I normally buy Honda's. However, with the price of a base model Honda Pilot selling for over $28,000, I did my homework and found a LOADED Freestyle for about the same money. What a nice car! It has everything we were looking for (3rd row seating, dvd player, leather, etc.) without having to purchase a large SUV or a minivan. We love this vehicle! My only complaint is the fact that the roof rails are not made to hold anything; they are there simply there for aesthetic value. Basically, the roof rails are unable to accommodate a roof luggage/cargo carrier.
I love this car
I love this car - I purchased in in 2009 from a dealer with 50,000ish miles on it. There was one issue with the transmission 3 years ago that was repaired by the ford dealership for free because it was a recall issue, other than that, I have replaced the tires twice and the breaks once...just last month...My Gypsy as I call her - the GPS is very outdated LOL - now has 192000 miles and is still going pretty strong. I get my oil changed every 5K miles and use high mileage oil and that's it - I love driving a worry free vehicle. My only issue is they don't make them anymore and I have no idea what to replace her with when her time finally is up - I just hope that's not for another 200K :-) unfortunately someone ran a stop sign and totaled my Gypsy - the good new is as hard as she hit me no one was injured. I wish Ford still made this vehicle - I would buy it again and again...I would never own anything else.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Transmission is a time bomb
Our 2006 Freestlye had 65,000 miles on it. Just paid it off. Transmission died without any warning. Dead in the middle of the street. Called the dealer, they said that they don't make that transmission anymore so they would have to find a rebuilt one. and it will cost $7,000+! We thought that was a bit high, so we called around and every place told us the same or that they wouldn't even attempt it. Great. Talked to Ford and they offered to pay for $3,000 of the repair cost. Still a very expensive fix for a car with only 65,000 miles. They warrantied the transmission for another 50,000 miles. But we sold it within a few months since I was too paranoid to drive it very far from home.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
$6000 transmission
Bought the car used from the person who drove it off the lot new. It had been maintained exceptionally well. Started lunging in reverse about 5 months after we got it. A few weeks later I got in the car and it was making a horrid sound, felt like I was trying to drive in first and it was dragging. First part needed isn't available anymore. Mechanic - rightfully so - doesn't want to buy a used or reconditioned transmission as it seems to be such a chronic issue with these cars - so Ford and their service department will be getting $6000 to replace the bloody thing. That's more than half what we owe on the car. I'm absolutely sick about it. I have never had such a money pit.
Sponsored cars related to the Freestyle
Related Used 2006 Ford Freestyle Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner