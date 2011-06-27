Used 2016 Ford Focus Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Great engine and comfortable ride Java-Dprix , 05/04/2016 SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful I have had the car for not very long but I really enjoy it for the way it is. It drives smooth and as for the hatchback 4 doors; it's a great sporty. I find out that a compact Ford now can completely beat the Japanese models markets and so on. I'm renting it and as for highway rides, it drives really smooth with good performance, wonderful shifting with quiet sound. This 4 cylinder will not make me regret on driving and spending money daily on renting it. Go Ford. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

My Ride going downhill RainRoc , 05/11/2016 SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 32 of 35 people found this review helpful Yes, I am still driving my Ford Focus. I don’t like it anymore I have 26,000 miles on it now. It has sooo many recalls on it. When driving on the highway and stepping on the pedal, it will not respond at times, so I coast a bit, then it responds. The transmission continues to ‘jerk’ when accelerating. I bought this car because I wanted to ‘Buy American’. I’m getting rid of this car and going back to my Favorites - Subaru and Toyota. This was my 1st Ford and definitely my last! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Good Looking and Zippy Michael. E , 06/24/2016 SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I decided to go for The 2016 Ford Focus SE Hatch, this is my first car and I think this was a good choice for the following reasons 1- Loads of safety features (back up cam and parking sensors) 2- electronics, sync is great it helps keep your hands on the wheel and eyes on the road and 3-ease of operation, this car isn't complicated, during my permit phase I was learning how to drive in a fiesta, I LOVED that car. The fiesta reminds me of the focus (except the focus weights more) so if you drove the fiesta then you will be very familiar with the Focus. Now the juicy details : ENGINE - Peppy, good amount of grunt but the computer is laggy when you need to put your foot down to quickly change lanes or merge on the highway (i believe if your in manual mode you wont have this issue). INTERIOR - Not bad, no squeaks or raddles (yet) every panel seems to fit. I have the appearance package so I have leather seats, they are OK but nothing to shout about. There is a lack of storage cubbys but this forces you to keep your car clean so I am not complaining to much. My car also was equipped with a leather wrapped steering wheel gives you the feeling of driving something that is more luxurious. EXTERIOR - looks great, I like the aggressive look that ford is giving their new line of cars, I opted for black on black theme which means the black 5 spoke wheels and black paint (the leather seats are also black) It has a police interceptor look. I also love the LED running lights on this years model, it makes the car look futuristic in the day and a bat out of hell at night. DRIVING EXPERIENCE AND DAILY USE - I do a mix of city and highway driving and I was very impressed with its highway performance, the cabin noise is low, ride quality is OK (not to stiff or bouncy) and the hatchback and fold down seats are awesome. Overall great first car but i am debating on returning it at the end of the lease. I want to keep it but accessory support seems to be limited to Factory parts at this time and I am very scared of the troublesome for power-shift transmission. I guess time will tell. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great value Jordan R , 04/25/2016 SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 19 of 21 people found this review helpful Update: transmission woes still not resolved. Stay far away. Poor resale due to the trans issues. Purchased a 2016 Focus SE w/Sport Appearance package as a daily driver. Mix of city/expressway driving. IMO the Sport appearance package is the best bang for the buck. You get a ton of features with it including: rear disc brakes, upgraded rear bumper, painted lower trim, fog lights, upgraded front honeycomb trim, paddle shifters, leather steering wheel, leather shifter, and 17" upgraded wheels and tires. All that for about a grand more. I will admit the "leather" on the steering wheel is nothing to write home about, but it is better than the standard wheel on the S. I liked the Mazda 3, but given the discounts and incentives combined with the better priced packages the Focus came out much much cheaper. Mazda's appearance package for example is 1750 and if you get it on the i-Sport you have to add an additional package further increasing the costs. MSRP on iSport and iTouring (how I would equip) were 1500 and 2500 higher respectively. Fuel economy has increased after break-in to about 33 combined. It won't win any races but the engine is smooth and has enough power for passing. I find the electronic steering very good, I never feel any vagueness or sluggishness. It's very direct and dialed in well. Prior years have had problems with the powershift dual clutch trans. So far I've not had any issues, but I've been driving dual clutch trans since 2007. There are certain quirks about them that aren't seen in a conventional auto with a torque converter. I may end up buying the extended warranty depending on how others fair with the trans. I plan on keeping this car a long time. I love the multi-function display and it's many options. It has a display with info on several catagories or you can focus in on one catagory such as a digital speedometer. The eco stuff is kind of goofy and seems pointless. I've already achieved "Eco Champion" even though I have no idea how I did it. I don't drive with economy in mind. I did have the display freeze on me one time during a 40 mile trip. I attempted to switch from Trip 1 to Trip 2 and it hung up with a blank blue background with miles and gears displayed. The miles were stuck and did not go up. Once I got to my destination the screen stayed on with the key out of the ignition. Eventually it went out and came back to normal once I restarted the car. The miles did jump up to the expected amount. Has not happened since, so hopefully it was a fluke. Steering wheel controls are plentiful and work well. Bluetooth audio streaming works well and picks up quick. I prefer paddle shifters to the +/- on the gear shifter. Back seat is a little tight in the leg room department, but I will rarely have anyone back there. Little touches like dual USB, hinged 12v power cover, coin slot, arm rest tray, and a plethora of cubbies are very nice. Has the three blinks option when using the turn signal which I prefer. It may seem kind of cheesy but I like the wipers. They aren't normal in their sweep, they kind of come out of the middle. I would call it euro-style. This also means you don't get the half moon missed spot in the middle since they fold back into that spot. There's a couple of minor annoyances I've uncovered after owning it for a few months. First is the top of the dashboard is not dull enough and reflects onto the windshield quite a bit in the mornings driving directly east. Next is there is a slight dip in the dash where it meets the windshield (this is for the defroster). Normally this wouldn't be any sort of issue but it causes a visual distortion due to the reflection change. For example if you are driving along a road marked with a solid line to the right - you will notice the line will shift on the bottom inch or so of the windshield due to this. Once you see this it WILL annoy you. I had to point it out to a passenger and once they noticed it it bothered them too. Last the key I have is not smart (that's a different package) I wish however that it at least folded or something. It's a bit bulky and "old fashioned". Audi/VW keys for example flip out like a switch blade and as such fit better in your pocket. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse