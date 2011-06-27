  1. Home
Used 2013 Ford Focus Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 Focus
5(22%)4(17%)3(12%)2(17%)1(32%)
2.8
76 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Transmission Problem Fixed!

Brian, 10/15/2015
Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM)
35 of 37 people found this review helpful

We own a 2013 Focus SE & Focus Titanium - both have had the transmission problems as many have experienced. A few weeks ago my dealer informed me of the TCM recall for both - had them both done and car shifts and drives 110% better - I can squeal the tires on take off (huge improvement from the sluggish, hesitant shifting between 1st & 2nd gear).

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
The Focus SFE is a Fuel Sipper

cadrvr4, 10/25/2012
32 of 34 people found this review helpful

We purchased a 2013 Ford Focus SFE in September 2012 and have driven it 1,200 miles so far. No problems at all. This model is a Focus with SE trim to which the optional SFE (Super Fuel Economy) package is added. For 2012 the SFE package cost $495. For 2013 the SFE package adds only $95 to the cost of the vehicle making the additional fuel savings over the SE a no-brainer. We recently got 42 MPG on 70-mile highway trip. 32-33 MPG is typical for our combined driving. The dual clutch transmission (DCT) drives like an automatic transmission but is actually a fuel-saving automated manual transmission. Great materials, inside and out: best in class. LLR tires by Continental handle very well.

Ford Focus

Kristin, 12/13/2017
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

I bought my Ford Focus in 2014. It’s been three years that I’ve had it now and the car has given me nothing but problem after problem. I’ve put numerous water pumps on the car , replaced coils number times, had my transmission worked on numberius times and now a cylinder needs to be replaced. This car is a lemon and I know many other owners of the same car that say the same thing. I’ve waited thousands of dollars trying to fix it and keep it running good, but once a fix one problem another arises. The car has sat for almost a year in total with all the repairs needed. I wouldn’t recommend the purchase of this car to anyone.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Never buy a ford again

FoundOnRoadDead, 11/20/2015
Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM)
29 of 33 people found this review helpful

2013 ford focus is a joke. Bought the titanium edition with all bells and whistles, got the nice lcd touch screen with navi (2500$ option). After about 1 year and 38,000 miles the lcd touch screen stopped working rendering the navi and most other options useless or a complete inconvenience to use. Ford says sorry, but warranty ended at 35,000 miles and it is an 800 dollar repair, sorry about your luck. Did I mention on my second oil change dealership noticed a transmission leak. Then there were Multiple trips to dealership for reprogramming, cleaning clutch plates. Recently at 80,000 miles vehicle wouldn't switch out of 1st gear. Ford says just needs computer update,that should do it. Two weeks later as I'm attempting to accelerate onto freeway tach goes to 7000 rpm and I can't get out of first gear as the vehicles jerks and sputters. Left me stranded about 50 miles from home. Had to get it towed off the freeway. Now ford says it just needs a new control module, that will fix everything. Yeah right!!! Do not buy this vehicle, you will be sorry!! Ford is not stepping up to the plate to get these issues fixed. I will never buy another ford vehicle!!!!!!

Technology
Performance
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Love My Focus

jharlan68, 12/22/2012
18 of 20 people found this review helpful

I read a lot of reviews about the 2012 Focus before deciding to buy the 2013. The transmission does shift different than your normal automatic, but it doesn't bother me since I drive a commercial truck with a standard for a living. I love the style, the features and especially the gas mileage of my Focus, especially since I came out of a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee. I've only had it for a week, but I've been around cars long enough to know what works well and what doesn't, and I must say that the Ford Focus doesn't just work well, it excels.

