Used 2013 Ford Focus Sedan Consumer Reviews

Transmission Problem Fixed! Brian , 10/15/2015 Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) 35 of 37 people found this review helpful We own a 2013 Focus SE & Focus Titanium - both have had the transmission problems as many have experienced. A few weeks ago my dealer informed me of the TCM recall for both - had them both done and car shifts and drives 110% better - I can squeal the tires on take off (huge improvement from the sluggish, hesitant shifting between 1st & 2nd gear). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The Focus SFE is a Fuel Sipper cadrvr4 , 10/25/2012 32 of 34 people found this review helpful We purchased a 2013 Ford Focus SFE in September 2012 and have driven it 1,200 miles so far. No problems at all. This model is a Focus with SE trim to which the optional SFE (Super Fuel Economy) package is added. For 2012 the SFE package cost $495. For 2013 the SFE package adds only $95 to the cost of the vehicle making the additional fuel savings over the SE a no-brainer. We recently got 42 MPG on 70-mile highway trip. 32-33 MPG is typical for our combined driving. The dual clutch transmission (DCT) drives like an automatic transmission but is actually a fuel-saving automated manual transmission. Great materials, inside and out: best in class. LLR tires by Continental handle very well. Report Abuse

Ford Focus Kristin , 12/13/2017 SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought my Ford Focus in 2014. It’s been three years that I’ve had it now and the car has given me nothing but problem after problem. I’ve put numerous water pumps on the car , replaced coils number times, had my transmission worked on numberius times and now a cylinder needs to be replaced. This car is a lemon and I know many other owners of the same car that say the same thing. I’ve waited thousands of dollars trying to fix it and keep it running good, but once a fix one problem another arises. The car has sat for almost a year in total with all the repairs needed. I wouldn’t recommend the purchase of this car to anyone. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Never buy a ford again FoundOnRoadDead , 11/20/2015 Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) 29 of 33 people found this review helpful 2013 ford focus is a joke. Bought the titanium edition with all bells and whistles, got the nice lcd touch screen with navi (2500$ option). After about 1 year and 38,000 miles the lcd touch screen stopped working rendering the navi and most other options useless or a complete inconvenience to use. Ford says sorry, but warranty ended at 35,000 miles and it is an 800 dollar repair, sorry about your luck. Did I mention on my second oil change dealership noticed a transmission leak. Then there were Multiple trips to dealership for reprogramming, cleaning clutch plates. Recently at 80,000 miles vehicle wouldn't switch out of 1st gear. Ford says just needs computer update,that should do it. Two weeks later as I'm attempting to accelerate onto freeway tach goes to 7000 rpm and I can't get out of first gear as the vehicles jerks and sputters. Left me stranded about 50 miles from home. Had to get it towed off the freeway. Now ford says it just needs a new control module, that will fix everything. Yeah right!!! Do not buy this vehicle, you will be sorry!! Ford is not stepping up to the plate to get these issues fixed. I will never buy another ford vehicle!!!!!! Technology Performance Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse