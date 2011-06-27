Used 2013 Ford Focus Sedan Consumer Reviews
Transmission Problem Fixed!
We own a 2013 Focus SE & Focus Titanium - both have had the transmission problems as many have experienced. A few weeks ago my dealer informed me of the TCM recall for both - had them both done and car shifts and drives 110% better - I can squeal the tires on take off (huge improvement from the sluggish, hesitant shifting between 1st & 2nd gear).
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The Focus SFE is a Fuel Sipper
We purchased a 2013 Ford Focus SFE in September 2012 and have driven it 1,200 miles so far. No problems at all. This model is a Focus with SE trim to which the optional SFE (Super Fuel Economy) package is added. For 2012 the SFE package cost $495. For 2013 the SFE package adds only $95 to the cost of the vehicle making the additional fuel savings over the SE a no-brainer. We recently got 42 MPG on 70-mile highway trip. 32-33 MPG is typical for our combined driving. The dual clutch transmission (DCT) drives like an automatic transmission but is actually a fuel-saving automated manual transmission. Great materials, inside and out: best in class. LLR tires by Continental handle very well.
Ford Focus
I bought my Ford Focus in 2014. It’s been three years that I’ve had it now and the car has given me nothing but problem after problem. I’ve put numerous water pumps on the car , replaced coils number times, had my transmission worked on numberius times and now a cylinder needs to be replaced. This car is a lemon and I know many other owners of the same car that say the same thing. I’ve waited thousands of dollars trying to fix it and keep it running good, but once a fix one problem another arises. The car has sat for almost a year in total with all the repairs needed. I wouldn’t recommend the purchase of this car to anyone.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Never buy a ford again
2013 ford focus is a joke. Bought the titanium edition with all bells and whistles, got the nice lcd touch screen with navi (2500$ option). After about 1 year and 38,000 miles the lcd touch screen stopped working rendering the navi and most other options useless or a complete inconvenience to use. Ford says sorry, but warranty ended at 35,000 miles and it is an 800 dollar repair, sorry about your luck. Did I mention on my second oil change dealership noticed a transmission leak. Then there were Multiple trips to dealership for reprogramming, cleaning clutch plates. Recently at 80,000 miles vehicle wouldn't switch out of 1st gear. Ford says just needs computer update,that should do it. Two weeks later as I'm attempting to accelerate onto freeway tach goes to 7000 rpm and I can't get out of first gear as the vehicles jerks and sputters. Left me stranded about 50 miles from home. Had to get it towed off the freeway. Now ford says it just needs a new control module, that will fix everything. Yeah right!!! Do not buy this vehicle, you will be sorry!! Ford is not stepping up to the plate to get these issues fixed. I will never buy another ford vehicle!!!!!!
- Technology
- Performance
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love My Focus
I read a lot of reviews about the 2012 Focus before deciding to buy the 2013. The transmission does shift different than your normal automatic, but it doesn't bother me since I drive a commercial truck with a standard for a living. I love the style, the features and especially the gas mileage of my Focus, especially since I came out of a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee. I've only had it for a week, but I've been around cars long enough to know what works well and what doesn't, and I must say that the Ford Focus doesn't just work well, it excels.
Sponsored cars related to the Focus
Related Used 2013 Ford Focus Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner