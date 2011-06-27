Used 2012 Ford Focus Sedan Consumer Reviews
Two thumbs down for ford!
Been sent in for transmission issues 4 times since first purchased new in 2012. Everything from grinding slipping and rolling backwards no repairs every worked just told that's how it works , now at 56k miles the transmission quit completely! Radio repairs multiple times now it just flashes " indexing " car should have been recalled. Nobody in their right mind would own or purchase this unit.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Poor reliability and performance
2012 Focus spent $22K new, has 37,000 miles and the transmission needs to be rebuilt, Ford is covering the repair. Passenger window motor is gone and needs to be replaced. the Passenger front seat adjustment mechanism is broke. I would not by a Ford their reliability is terrible . Big mistake on my part.
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Fool me once
Lemon law attorneys... All issues resolved!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2012 Ford Focus- don't buy.
My car has transmission problems. Every single time I start and stop the car shudders and hesitates. The car is unsafe to drive. Also the car's cruise control broke within 3 months of owning the car, it was fixed and then broke again a month later. And hasn't worked in 2 years. This car is junk. I have taken it to three different ford dealerships and they refused to fix the problem. They would tell me there was nothing wrong with the transmission it was the way I drive. Every time I took it in for the cruise control Ford would tell me that they were unable to fix the problem because the cruise was working that day, when it never worked for me. They refused to fix the problems and I finally ran out of a warranty and gave up. I don't have the money to pay to have this car fixed when I bought a brand new car I college to not have to worry about getting work done to a car. This has been the biggest disappointment and I just want them to be recalled. Ford owes it to all the customers that are currently stuck with this car and paying big money for a car that doesn't work. I don't not feel safe allowing my family in the car because it is too dangerous to drive. It stresses me out on a daily basis having to drive this car and never knowing when it's going to stop working. I have been having these problems since I bought the car in July of 2012.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Transmission Issues
I purchased my Focus Titanium after careful research. I had major transmission issues within the 1st 3 days. It will take 6 to 8 weeks to get the necessary parts, which will be made outside of the US. The transmission hesitated so badly that I was stuck entering into traffic and almost caused an accident. Very scary . . . I was told by the Ford mechanic that he clutch, bearings and other parts were faulty and designed badly.
Sponsored cars related to the Focus
Related Used 2012 Ford Focus Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner