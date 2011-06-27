Used 2006 Ford Focus Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Works for me! scott , 11/08/2006 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I just wanted to comment that I have had my Focus for about 6 months. I have had no problems with the car (knock wood). I am 6 foot 4 and weigh about 360 lbs and have had no comfort problems. As a matter of fact it is one of the most comfortable new cars I've been in lately. There is plenty of head room and my knees are not jammed into the dash or anything else. It is very fun to drive and the mileage is good. Report Abuse

It's an economy car pyzik , 06/27/2012 18 of 21 people found this review helpful I bought this car back in 2009, it had 60k on it at the time. I jumped into this car from a 2002 Mercury Sable Premier that had an engine electrical problem I didn't want to pay to fix. Going from a Premier with all the bells and whistles to this is really what made this car seem less than it is. I am at 120k miles now with the only issue being shocks. All four are bad. Other than that brakes were the only other things that have needed changing. MPG for me has been 25 city and 34 highway. The car has road noise and isn't very comfortable but as I said it's an economy car. It's a little slow but handles great.

Focus is practical and fun Woody1 , 03/20/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I drive mostly highway miles, so I wanted something that was responsive and comfortable with good gas mileage. I got it with the Focus. No problem driving to and from work. My Focus is equipped with the safety package (ABS & side airbags), as well as traction control. I also have a six CD stereo, which has a great sound. It's tough to find a car with all that for around $15,000 after the cash-back offers. I recommend this car.

FordMan southbender , 10/14/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Have had since 2/06. Had issues with the tailgate immediately, and the backseats needed adjusting, they wouldn't relatch first time folded down. Drivers door needed to be reset also right after purchase. Hatchback door key mechanism fell out, my spouse noticed and picked up a small key cover. Have driven from Northern IN, to Boise, Phoenix, and Nashville. Cruises at 70mph no problems. Great gas mileage. Good pick up and go in traffic. Tight steering. Great car for the money.