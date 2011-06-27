  1. Home
Used 2005 Ford Focus Wagon Consumer Reviews

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great little Wagon, Very Dependable

dantomfin, 03/28/2010
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

Had it new since '05. Zippy, handles well, decent gas mileage (around 20 in the city, better than 30 on the highway). Have had NO breakdowns or any mechanical issues - an EXTREMELY dependable car. Good points -Front seats are very comfortable. Lots of pep. Brakes smoothly and the brake replacement intervals are quite long. Heat and A/C work great. Good cargo space in the back, especially for a small wagon. Decent in the snow. Stock sound system is okay. Bad points - not much room in the back seat. Cloth seats stain easily. Some body creaks that drive me nuts. Build quality could be better. Tail and brake light sockets distorted from light bulb heat.

not bad so far

Craig, 01/05/2010
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I am the 3rd owner of this Focus wagon and bought it for mpg and interior space. Best mileage was 34 hwy and worst was 22 city mpg. I average about 27 mpg. Only problem was a rear door latch failed which was recalled and inspected long before I bought it. Ford refused to reimburse me and it cost me $350 to have it replaced. There are a few interior rattles, especially in winter.

Believe

Believer, 10/17/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Bought this wagon used with 32000 miles. It has 52k now. Really a great car for the $$. Maintenance is a breeze, very accessable oil filter, I hand screw on and off. Get 32-34 mpg hwy and 24-26 city. Wagon is great for hauling stuff, I could sleep in if economy totaly folds ;-) It's like a mini minivan/suv that gets 30+ mpg on hwy. Around town easy to park. Don't understand the bad reviews from others but they had bad experiences....I had a 1991 escort before this.....got 200,000 miles on it, and it was still running great when I traded in on this Focus.....Ford is the leader in Europe and Brazil on Fuel effeciency and they sell tons in those countries. I'm a believer.

Thinks it's a Sports car!

Antarababe, 11/10/2005
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

I downsized from my much-loved 2000 Explorer for the fuel economy. And though it doesn't seem to get the 35mpg as promised - it sure is fun to drive. Not the least bit sluggish for a 4 cylinder. Fast out of a start, feels like rack & pinion steering, doesn't hesitate to go up hills. Holds everything my SUV did and then some. Perfect car for a single, self- employed, travel-loving, antique addict. And it'll be light enough to tow when I get that retirement motor home.

My Focus Experience

S. Howe, 09/10/2005
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Since purchasing my Focus Wagon my great-nephews (in a car seat and boaster seat) have had a great time traveling about in our area. There is also enough room for my niece in the back with the boys. Everything is so easy to get to and to get the boys in their seats.

