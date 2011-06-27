Used 2002 Ford Focus Hatchback Consumer Reviews
2002 Ford Focus ZX5
I have owned several cars in my life and drive more than the average. My Focus had its first repair at 112,000 miles needing a sensor replaced. Other than tires, and brakes, and oil changes this car has been an amazing one and I would not hesitate to buy another. Gas mileage is also incredible, tires are inexpensive, and the seats are more comfortable than in my Jag.
Great car so far!
Bought this 2002 Focus ZX3 5spd last summer with 201,000 on it...for $700 drove it home! Knew it needed a couple things...didn't realize it needed more....Took the cover off the timing belt for inspection (Zetec motor) looked like the timing belt had never been replaced after 201,000 miles...the cracks were on the outside of the belt ready to snap! Had my mechanic look at it and it was very solid car no rust at all..and the seller never told me it had all new brake and fuel lines!! After spending $1,500 to get most of it done, it seems to be pretty good so far. I take it long and very short drives and doesn't leave me stranded. Getting 37 mpg is pretty good too!
Our Ford focus at 184k miles
We bought this car for our son a couple of years ago and we now have 184,000 miles on it. We have had to replace the coil pack, plugs, wires, shocks, front struts, alternator and several small parts, but overall we are 100% satisfied. This car is 8 years old with this many miles on it and still runs great, no oil leaks, no oil burning, etc. This is an economy car that is still economical to own and fun to drive. With this many miles, parts are obviously going to wear, but parts are cheap, the car is easy and inexpensive to repair and it's safe for our son. He was in a serious accident last year and the car held together and protected our son and daughter. We had a body shop get the car back.
Good Transportation!!
Fun little car!! short turning radious....goes good and wanted to get to 300,000 miles which it still could! Currently at 232,000 and unfortunately because of old car/high mileage issues I decided to purchase a 2008 Focus!! Great heater....best I ever experienced!!!
2002 Ford Focus ZX5
I have not had the car long and so I have no problems with it at all. It is a lot of car for the money and is a great little hatch. Fun to drive, but still practical, and a lot of bang for the buck.
