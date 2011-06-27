Used 2001 Ford Focus Consumer Reviews

242,000 Miles and Still going! dyfwn , 07/13/2011 37 of 38 people found this review helpful Yes I have 242,000 miles on my '01 Wagon. I have had to replace my share of tires and brakes due to the 600+ miles I drive a week. In the 5 years I have owned the car, which I purchased used with 66,000 miles it, I haven't had a repair bill over $360. And that was for the water pump and the timing belt at 215,000 miles. My sercet, is to change the oil every 3,000 miles. Do not wait the 3 months if you are driving like I do. Report Abuse

Bad and Worse pc1967 , 05/12/2013 17 of 18 people found this review helpful Basically purchased it used for $3200, 20k miles later, after regular oil changes and sensible driving habits. It dropped the #4 valve seat effectively destroying the head and piston below the valve. This was the 2.0 SPI a.k.a split port engine. Do not buy a 01 Focus if the 8th VIN digit is a letter P without signed documented proof from the dealer that the valve seats have been replaced with the improved design period!! Ford should have seriously recalled this vehicle from the start. The only good thing that came out of this is, that I purchased a Toyota Yaris after this heap blew up. If Ford gave me a shiny new Focus, Id sell it and get another Toyota right there on the lot. Report Abuse

Very Reliable tjh9 , 05/22/2013 17 of 18 people found this review helpful I purchased my '01 Focus Wagon SE from a dealership in 2011 with ~190,000 mi on it for $2850. It has been almost 2 years now and this car has given me almost no grief. The A/C went out once (A/C is a luxury anyways, who cares?), front coil springs had to be replaced, and the muffler hit the ground once while going over a speed bump (temporarily fixed it with shoelaces, haha) All in all, great performance; great value! Report Abuse

My ZX3 is a great vehicle tjnugent , 08/04/2013 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought this vehicle new in 2001 (Focus ZX3 hatchback; 5-speed manual with no air conditioning or electric windows). This is the best car I've ever owned. We now have over 225,000 miles on the car with little maintenance. By keeping up on the oil changes/tune-up's, we've had no major issues other than changing out the ignition once while it was still under warranty. Great mpg (30-40 avg overall); I mostly drive freeway. We're considering buying a 2013 as a replacement vehicle for our 2000 Focus SE sedan (bought it used; automatic w/electric everything; it has too many issues now at 180,000 mi). The ZX3 is a wonderful car. I would recommend the version I purchased. It's a keeper! Report Abuse