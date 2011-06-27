  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Focus RS
  4. Used 2016 Ford Focus RS
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Ford Focus RS Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Focus RS
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,900
See Focus RS Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,900
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,900
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,900
Torque350 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower350 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,900
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$35,900
RS2yes
Equipment Group 600Ayes
Winter & Tire Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,900
Sony premium brand speakersyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
390 watts stereo outputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,900
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,900
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,900
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,900
Front head room38.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leather/clothyes
Front hip room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,900
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room33.2 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,900
VP Car Coveryes
19" Premium Painted Forged Alloy Wheelsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Power Moonroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,900
Length172.8 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.9 cu.ft.
Height58.0 in.
EPA interior volume109.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width71.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,900
Exterior Colors
  • Shadow Black
  • Frozen White Metallic
  • Nitrous Blue Quad-Coat Metallic
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Charcoal Black, leather/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,900
19 in. wheelsyes
R19 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,900
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Focus RS Inventory

Related Used 2016 Ford Focus RS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles