Used 2018 Ford Flex Wagon Consumer Reviews

We just bought our SECOND Flex Susie , 04/19/2018 SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 31 of 31 people found this review helpful We have owned a Flex since 2012 (bought a '10 with 30k Miles on it.) That one has 140k on it now and we knew we wanted another one, and got an '18 on a whim because it was exactly what we wanted and the incentives and financing were great. We didn't trade the old one. We are donating it to someone who can use it for many, many more worry free miles.

I loved it so much, I bought another one! Dan , 09/18/2018 SEL 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 25 of 26 people found this review helpful I liked it in the beginning, now I love it. I really don't understand why Ford doesn't sell more of these. I believe it's because of a lack of advertising. I receive lots of comments from passengers that they agree with me. The ride is smooth and quiet. It feels like a substantial, high quality car. The engine is good, and the 6-speed transmission makes the power-train great. The engine feels bigger than it is because the transmission keeps the engine rpm right in the sweet spot of the power curve. The shifting is very precise. It never hunts or gets confused. I lean into the gas and it downshifts quickly and the acceleration is very good for merging, passing, etc. Let off the gas and it glides gets back into high gear for smooth and quiet cruising. There is A LOT of room inside for people or cargo. The back seat is plenty big for 3 full size adults with unbelievable leg room. I have three college kids and there aren't any complaints. Their friends get in and often comment on it being a nice car. Yes, college kids are telling me they like my car. Passengers in the back seat don't feel confined because lots of room and the seat is raised a few inches so it's easy to see over the front seat and out the windshield. I'm a do-it-yourselfer and make plenty of trips to Home Depot. 10-foot long boards fit. 30 bags of mulch fit. The patio table and 4 chairs fit. The snowblower fit. Everything in my kid's dorm room including the futon fit. Trust me, it's big. I used to drive a full size SUV and it was nice but felt kind of bulky because it weighed a lot more. I like the Flex better because it has just as much room and it's easier load and unload. The bumper is lower and all the seats fold flat to make a big boxy cargo area. I guess I've rambled enough. Take a serious look at a Flex.

Flex is very good vehicle, don't pass it up limited2010 , 09/11/2018 SEL 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful This is a very good vehicle. Not just a good SUV, or crossover, or whatever. It is a very good vehicle. It is smooth, drives great, is extremely quiet, very comfortable, has tons of room, is easy to in or out of in any seating position, has great entertainment/technology features, connects immediately via Android phone, visibility is amazing, is surprisingly quick even without the ecoboost engine, and nimble on the road like a sports sedan, and looks great. Don't pass one of these vehicles up, look at one before you buy something else. UPDATE: still an amazing vehicle. No issues, and enjoy driving it. The amount of room inside is incredible. Even full size adults will fit comfortably in the middle and third row seating. Everyone that sits in back is amazed. UPDATE2: still amazing. No complaints. All is well.

We Love Our Flex BoyMom , 09/19/2017 SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 23 of 25 people found this review helpful Honestly we traded in our 2014 Flex for this 2018, while I do believe the dealer screwed us a bit on pricing, I feel that ford stepped up their game, sync is amazing now and the iPhone connection is just a dream. Feels great not as smooth as our old flex, not sure why, and Im not sure why they are stating that there is worse mileage now but controls I would say are great, I've always loved the turning radius and it still has it, as well as all of the room it has. Im not sure I agree with a lot of the experts review, but it did put a damper to my excitement of getting it, wish I had never looked. And the 12volt really should be standard