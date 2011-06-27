Used 2016 Ford Flex Wagon Consumer Reviews
I'm in love with my Ford Flex
This is the first Ford car I have ever owned. I bought the 2016 Flex Unlimited. It has the feel of a luxury car. And the size is great for anyone with kids. Now my husband is also buying a Ford Flex Unlimited, I so happy we will be a two Flex family.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2016 Ford Flex Limited "My Superman!!!"
I have had numerous vehicles, (i.e.: Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, & Honda's). I have been dreaming about getting a Ford Flex because I love the size and when I first drove a vehicle at age 18, I took my drivers test with a 1975 Chevy Impala Wagon, and passed the test with 100%. I love the larger vehicles because I feel safe in them, and with my 2016 Ford Flex Limited, I love the ride, and it so far hasn't had any problems. When I bought the vehicle as being used with close to 18,000 miles in it, I looked into the VIN# to see if there were any "Recalls" in it after I had bought it, and yes it had maybe 1, and that was the Throttle issue, so I took it in to the Ford Dealership, but I bought the vehicle at a Chrysler Dealership within the same city, but, it was still in it's "3 Year/36,000 Mile" warranty, and FORD took care of the issue, and it only took about 1.5 hours to fix and replace with a new one. So, I was told by the FORD dealership, that they are suppose to take care of the vehicle no matter where you buy it previously if "USED" and they are responsible within the "3 Years/36,000 Miles" warranty, but if you bought the extended warranty, then the dealership where you bought it at for the extended warranty, they are then responsible for the issues that needs to be fixed after the "Original" warranty is over. But, I went to the state of Virginia for a visit this 2017 for 2 months and I drove there with my husband, and 2 dogs, and our luggage and then some, and the car didn't at all have any problems after I had the "Throttle Recall" fixed and replaced. I made sure that the recalls were all fixed and replace even before I went on our trip. When I bought the vehicle, days after, I went back to the dealership where I bought it at, and they told me as well, that Ford would take care of the recalls and issues within the first 3Years/36,000Miles original warranty, and when that's over, since I bought the extended warranty from a Chrysler dealership that they would then take over with repairs and issues with the vehicle. But, I had the Ford Dealership put "Full Synthetic Oil" in my vehicle because first, the engine oil lasts longer instead of going every 3,000 miles to get it replaced, I can actually go every 6,000-8,000 miles every time. I also use 89 as my gasoline in my vehicle so it performs better without the extra additives the 87 gasoline receives. So, I made sure before I left for my long haul across the United States that my vehicle is "Sound" and "Without Issues" during my drive. I have been back since and I am still loving my 2016 Ford Flex Limited, in the Magnetic color. For everybody, when you buy a vehicle, whether it's New or Used, you should check the VIN# for recalls after you have bought it so that it doesn't have any problems in the long run. I felt bad for the person who left the review that her Ford Flex wasn't new anymore after 6,000 miles. If her and her husband did their due diligence regarding the VIN# and Recalls, then they wouldn't have this issue. For all of the vehicles I've had in the past, I always look into the VIN# and reviews from other people from other websites and if the vehicle isn't as good, then I wouldn't buy it. Again, I have been dreaming about buying a Ford Flex since it first came out, and now I have one, and am loving every moment and drive with it. Although, I wish there was a used Ford Flex with the EcoBoost engine in it, because I love the speed and my vehicle only has the regular V6 but, I still do love it. Hope this review helps with future customers and with the FORD FLEX.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best family car
This is my second Flex, I traded in my 2009 for a 2016. It is the best family mover. My husband's Ford Explorer doesn't have nearly the space or flexibility as my Flex. I can haul 6 kids and all their stuff. The cargo area is deep so you have a lot more space than some other cars. It has great leg and head room, even in the third row. The third row sits up, like stadium seating, so it is less claustrophobic. My SEL has a 120V plug and well as many charger locations which is definitely needed. The sync system works very well. I looked at Toyota, Nissan, Honda, GMC, Buick, Hyundai but the Flex was definitely the best.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
My future ride!
I know I know, it's not the coolest kid on the block but don't under estimate the Flex. It is a very nice ride. It handles like a dream and it is super comfortable! If you're not sure what you want definitely give the Flex a try.
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
Ford Flex ..... great fit for a tall driver
I am 6' 5" and have always felt like I was shoe horning myself into my previous car, the toyota avalon. I love the sitting position, leg room and head room of the Flex. Lots of room not just for the driver, but for passengers and cargo space. It is a tremendous alternative to an SUV or Truck in terms of both comfortable ride and value. Recommended for drivers of all size and their families
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Flex
Related Used 2016 Ford Flex Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner