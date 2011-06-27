Used 2015 Ford Flex Wagon Consumer Reviews
First Ford I have owned, LOVE it
We had twins and needed to upgrade in size of vehicle. We will not drive a mini van and SUVs can be too large. We traded in a smaller Mercedes SUV, and we find this FLEX to be more comfortable and more features than our Benz. The Flex is a tremendous option for those who dont want a van but still would like to have a large rear door opening. The Flex is by far the most comfortable driving car I have been in (including Audi, Cadillac and Benz). The seat is comfortable and the arm rests are in perfect spots. We have the adjustable pedals as well which are the icing on the cake. PROS: -size, amazing what you can fit in here. Back seat passengers have amazing leg room -the tech. The backup camera alone is the best camera on a vehicle I have seen. Bright, great field of view and clear. (Cadillac's by comparison are terrible!) the options on this with a simple package are amazing. The Germans are pros at nickle and diming you for every single option that will add $10k to the price of the car when you are done. -comfort - incredible how quiet a bigger vehicle like this is to drive. Steering is not too light, either. -looks. - I know it is subjective, but with the Platinum package with black roof, black 20" rims and black badging, it really looks great )I highly suggest taking a look at this, for the standard package looks a lot different and "cheaper" -features such as the adjustable pedals and power lift gate with the button on the side, rather than on the gate to have to reach up to hit, the folding rear seats that fold flat, and even when up, provide some trunk space (try that Suburbans) -drives smaller than it is. AMAZING turning radius, better than most cars, makes it easy to park and manuever -AWD system worked very well in the snow and with the traction control, provided a great winter driver -completely changed my view of Ford. The design is incredibly well thought out. Several little things you find and say "well that is clever!" (like the 120 standard outlet in the rear of the center console.) CONS: -Gas mileage is on par with a larger SUV which is to say is much less than a mini van -the memory seat and mirrors, cannot be used while not in park. Come on FORD! I know this is a "safety issue" but that just means i am scrambling to adjust my mirrors and seats as I am going down the road after my wife drives the vehicle (kinda annoying) -sacrifice of not having a minivan, third row access is only by lifting middle seats up (there is an auto button to flip the seat up which is really nice, but cannot operate with a child seat. I believe there is a "captains chair" option for the rear/mid seats, but we have standard bench style) All in all, we love the car and will be keeping this car. It is hard to beat in looks and comfort for the price with the amount of options it actually has.
- Performance
- Comfort
2nd Flex but just leased a Buick Enclave
I have to tell you although I just leased another car it was only because we wanted to experience something different, any vehicle you get a little tired of. That being said I would purchase the flex again in the future. Getting different car helps you compare the benefits and features that you may have taken for granted. The positives: Great legroom in the rear and 3rd row. Good acceleration. Rear sunroof. Great sound system. Lots of space for a smaller SUV. Semi decent gas mileage. Unique color combonations. Rear seats adjust easy. Great for highway driving. Fits easy into the garage. The negative: Ford sync makes navigation and car controls too complicated (I heard they fixed this in the 2016) Navigation not accurate. Lane change warning is not audible only a light. Car storage is not a lot. No place to put you iPhone when driving. No car is perfect just my 2 cents.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Should I buy a Ford again
Last year a trim piece flew off of my Ford Flex. Let me say that again. A trim piece flew off of my Ford Flex.(its a little plastic piece that goes from the body to the roof of the car by the window) I went to 32 Ford and they said it was the manufacture's fault so they would fix it for free. Then 5 days ago the same piece from the other side flew off. (WOW really pieces of cars just come flying off?) Since 32 ford closed down I went to Beechmont Ford and they charged me $269.29 to get it fixed. I'm confused. Should I ever buy another Ford, Should I ever go back to that dealership, or should I just go back to Toyota where car parts never flew off of my car before?
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
wheel alignment
good car... first tires lasted 47000 miles. New tires at that time, had a four wheel alignment @ $79.95. One year later w/54444 miles we are told we need another rear wheel alignment...Is there a problem with the car (won't hold an alignment) or is someone looking for a free lunch? Having been an auto tech ( Ford and independent) for a number of years my experience has shown me there may be some cars with parts problems that would require the alignment be checked more often. Without this problem an alignment should hold longer than 7500 miles. Has anyone else had this same problem?
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Not your average station wagon
Ease of access 3rd row seating. More room then Explorer or other third row cars. Plenty of leg room all 3 rows. Purchased it to move grand children with 3 car seats. Works great. They can load themselves with ease.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Flex
Related Used 2015 Ford Flex Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner