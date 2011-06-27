Used 2010 Ford Flex Wagon Consumer Reviews

Ford Flex Brake issues phillthedog , 07/16/2011 18 of 18 people found this review helpful Had our Flex for nearly two years once we hit 22k miles began having brake failures car has been in dealer 5 times they have replaced vacuum booster and check valves. When the car has been parked overnight or for a few hours the brake pedal is very hard the car will not stop. Ford says this is "normal" operating procedure and we have to warm the car up for five minutes before driving which is totally unacceptable. Dealer is as frustrated as we are Ford sent out an engineer who said he could not replicate the problem. We are truly disappointed with Ford. Report Abuse

Already Replaced Left Turbo kjhgr01 , 01/28/2011 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I had to wait 3 months to get my Flex built. Steel Blue with Black Charcoal leather. So far so good. I would never think I would own a Ford. I owned many Honda & Acura and one Volvo. I always despite the Ford products because of safety issues. I never felt more safe in that box! The front brakes are kinda weird when humidity is high or wet. I average about 18 - 19 mpg with the A/C on, and about 20 - 21 mpg when A/C is off. At 22500 miles I had to replace the left turbo (leaked oil), an A/C line and a radiator shroud (technician broke it while trying to reassemble the turbo.) I have been using Mobil 1 full synthetic oil since the 2nd oil change. Fortunately my Ford dealer is nice.

2010 Ford Flex razerbackrob , 03/07/2013 9 of 9 people found this review helpful We have had our Flex for just over 3 years now. We use this vehicle for shuttling kids, work, and everyday errands. We have been very happy and still have original brakes pushing 78000 miles. I am 6"4" and am very comfortable driving this car. Feel like a little guy in a big car. Gas mileage averages almost 20 exactly between city and highway which would be expected for a vehicle of this size. We have towed the boat (not far) but it easily pulls a 20' in and out of the water with no problem. Two complaints. The tire where is excessive. The Good Year original tires were slicks at 42000 and Yokahama are not much better . Worst front wheel drive vehicle in the snow I have driven ever.

Reliability issues and more Robert , 09/26/2010 14 of 15 people found this review helpful After purchasing what we thought was the perfect family vehicle for us, we have had numerous issues with no support from the dealership. After bringing the vehicle 6 times for font brake issues, we are finally made aware of a"service procedure(which is really a recall), but we are still waiting for the parts to arrive. We are now having transmission issue and are only being told by the dealer that is a "chip issue", but they are not willing to replace the chip. We also have issues with the rear folding seat not raising when activated and were told by the dealer to basically "live with it". Bottom line is that we are sad that Ford is not standing behind the product sold like other competitors