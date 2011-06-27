Used 2017 Ford Fiesta Sedan Consumer Reviews
Couldn't be happier
If you want a reliable, economical car for little money you can't go wrong. I really don't think I would change a thing on it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Do some real research before buying the Fiesta.
BEWARE! extremely poor build quality. Made in Mexico. I really want to like this car with it's European design, and great economy, however, the build quality is horrible. The front shocks were no good from day one, some of the trim (fit and finish is falling apart). The Air Conditioning has been an intermittent problem from day one. Numerous trips to the dealer for service with the same "It didn't happen while it was here, so we can't/ won't fix anything.) he AC blows cold/ hot randomly and without pattern. I definitely wish I had spent a little more and got a Honda instead.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Kills Honda's
My only complaint is the idiots that decided to quit making this car . probably not built for 6-1 235lb 55 year old guy but I thought after looking at all the others this would work 1.6 l automatic se is great probably much better next generation transmission.. but most people never had to drive cars from sixties and seventies so I can get tell you there isn't any thing to complain about other than I wish I would have gotten higher trim if I knew it was going to be so enjoyable take care of it maintenance 😃
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great little car Ford Fiesta SE
I bought my 2017 in 2018 and I love my 5 speed SE. This car is comfortable gets 45 miles to the gallon. Lots of room. I love it!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Worst car I've drove
If you decide to buy one you should buy a pack of earbuds :)) After hurricane hurvey insurance company offered us a fiesta from hertz. I'm glad that I'm not the owner. On the highway the noise really hurts your ears. It's unendurable. This is one of those cars that I would refuse even if it was given to me for free. I can think of only one thing about this car that didn't suck that is the mpg :) 35,6
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
