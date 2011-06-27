Used 2017 Ford Fiesta Sedan Consumer Reviews

Couldn't be happier Kent , 07/01/2018 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 8 of 9 people found this review helpful If you want a reliable, economical car for little money you can't go wrong. I really don't think I would change a thing on it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Do some real research before buying the Fiesta. M Smith , 05/19/2017 SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 25 of 34 people found this review helpful BEWARE! extremely poor build quality. Made in Mexico. I really want to like this car with it's European design, and great economy, however, the build quality is horrible. The front shocks were no good from day one, some of the trim (fit and finish is falling apart). The Air Conditioning has been an intermittent problem from day one. Numerous trips to the dealer for service with the same "It didn't happen while it was here, so we can't/ won't fix anything.) he AC blows cold/ hot randomly and without pattern. I definitely wish I had spent a little more and got a Honda instead. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Kills Honda's Manuel Cruseturner , 03/28/2019 SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful My only complaint is the idiots that decided to quit making this car . probably not built for 6-1 235lb 55 year old guy but I thought after looking at all the others this would work 1.6 l automatic se is great probably much better next generation transmission.. but most people never had to drive cars from sixties and seventies so I can get tell you there isn't any thing to complain about other than I wish I would have gotten higher trim if I knew it was going to be so enjoyable take care of it maintenance 😃 Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great little car Ford Fiesta SE MiMi , 04/21/2019 SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought my 2017 in 2018 and I love my 5 speed SE. This car is comfortable gets 45 miles to the gallon. Lots of room. I love it! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse