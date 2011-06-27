Used 2016 Ford Fiesta ST Consumer Reviews
Most fun thing I have ever bought with money
I am 57 years old, I have owned 57 cars in that time. I like cars and I like driving quickly. I have owned an older 5.0 mustang, a 2004 Subaru WRX (Cobb stage 2), I have driven a 2016 Miata, a 2016 Focus RS, a 2016 Ford Mustang GT, I rented and drove a 2016 Ford Focus ST for 2 days, I have driven my brothers 2015 Corvette, and his older Porsche 911. I have even driven my once dream car a Porsche 911 turbo. All great cars, but they simply are not as fun to drive on public roads as the Fiesta ST. Why? either you can't see out of them very well, or you can't use even a fraction of their power / handling abilities (legally on public roads), or their abilities aren't even close to the Fiesta. I have been asked a number of times why I like the Fiesta ST so much, and I can't really put it in words. The Fiesta ST has to be experienced over time to really understand what makes it a great car. When you read reviews for the Fiesta ST that are not favorable, understand it is not going to be seen as great by everyone. The head of Ford's performance division at the time (Mr. Hameedi) even said they designed this car to a narrow audience. He also said they designed this car to be very direct and visceral - meaning it is designed to appeal to the emotional side of driving. I had to test drive my 2016 Fiesta ST 3 times before I started to understand what kind of car it is. Over the next 3 years I have become even more impressed. The Fiesta ST is not like a Miata, or Golf GTI. Those cars have a more refined character. If you want a very quick, emotion evoking street legal go kart, then the Fiesta ST is your car. As I have gotten older the Recaro seats were starting to hurt my back, so I decided to move on to a 2019 Fiesta ST with the regular seats. (getting older stinks sometimes, I know I will miss the Recaros in the turns). I have been blessed as a car guy to actually own what I now know is my dream car - The Ford Fiesta ST.
If the following are true, you probably want one:
1) You don't need a ton of space for passengers or cargo. It's perfectly reasonable for everyday use, but 4 adults won't be comfortable for more than an hour, and it doesn't have the kind of cargo space to pack more than for like a couple's long weekend. 2) You can put up with a stiff ride and some wind noise. The suspension is very firm; the ride isn't crashy, but it is firm. If you open the windows above about 60mph, there is buffeting. That's it. This thing is a riot, start to finish: energetic, fun, easy to drive, agile beyond its competition, and surprisingly connected and cohesive. It performs with a lovely balance and sort of cleanliness to its handling. The shifter isn't good, but it works well and a shift kit is easy to install. The steering is actually communicative, and is well-weighted with a nice ratio. The engine is charming: revs hard to 5500 and always wants more, with an adorable medium-pitched bellow under throttle. There's a bit of lag and torque steer, but nothing that detracts from the experience. The handling is as good as the magazines say it is: great turn-in, and puts the power down well coming out of a turn. Brakes are strong and easy to modulate. You'll get mileage in the high 20s even if you drive like a maniac. Base seats, by the way, are fine, or at least not bad. I didn't feel bad about saving the $2k by skipping the Recaros. Update: After 6 months and 9000 miles, it is a reasonable commuter (30 miles one way); no issues other than the brake discs will corrode on their surfaces and make some noise. It's a little creepy, but performance does not degrade, and my pads and rotors still have plenty left in them. I had snow tires on it for the winter, and the car was surprisingly eager to rotate on them, especially in the wet. It's very friendly / communicative / controllable about oversteering, but an inexperienced driver should be warned. Otherwise, I stand by all my previous comments. It still makes me laugh every time I drive it. Update: after 12 months and 15000 miles, you can cane these little cars and they hold up well. The only problem I have had is the stock wheels lose their little balancing weights intermittently. The wheels are too heavy anyway, and the stock tires leave a little to be desired. I'm replacing both next spring. I like the shifter better than I did when I first got it, and it puts the power down better and cleaner than I'd thought. Also the racing school that comes with the car is a total delight and highly recommended, especially for beginners. Otherwise, I stand by all my previous comments. It still makes me laugh every time I drive it. Update: after 18 months and 24,500 miles, it is still a treat to drive, and I have a mid-engine, RWD sports car as a toy. Its excellent chassis and harmonious drivetrain shines through every trip I take. After a couple mall parking lot practice sessions, you can almost write in the snow with it. It's an outstanding and safe bad weather car, as long as you know what oversteer is. I would let a teenager drive one once I showed the kid how it acts when losing traction. Now that the snow is slowly leaving us, my snow tires on regular pavement is the most fun I've had with the car. Update: after 24 months / 33,000 miles, it's still a peach. It still feels tight and excitable to drive, and I still giggle every time I drive it. The HVAC makes a weird noise for 10 seconds when off, but that's its only foible so far. I've encountered a lot of people saying it rides horribly, and would just say to try before you buy. It doesn't bother me, but I'm used to tuner cars. Update: after 30+ months / 39,000 miles, I actually like it more than I used to. I started autocrossing it regularly, and it's a great platform for a rookie. It's really easy to learn how much grip you have at either end, and its response to inputs is predictable. I'm doing better every time I go out, and having a blast. I also had an opportunity to drive a new & fancy performance car recently, and the only thing it really did better was drivetrain noise / vision-blurring acceleration.
Too Much Fun!
It's a subcompact and the ST model only comes with a manual transmission. Surprisingly lively and more fun to drive around town on a daily basis than my 2015 Corvette and a 2014 Mercedes AMG. Ride is choppy because of the short wheelbase. Instrumentation and entertainment controls took a while to get used to. Great mileage in traffic and on the open road. Purchased as a lease, but now I fully intend to buy it when the lease expires if it continues to perform as it has so far.
An Amazingly well designed piece of Car.
The Ford Fiesta ST, although carrying that ridiculous name, is by far one of the best designed vehicles for the dollar i have ever driven. The Car's designers wen in on Day 1 and said OK how much do we have? OK! Lets put it all in the Handling, Transmission, and Engine, and whatever's left we will add into the interior. The ST has the shittiest door handles you;ll ever see, and the pedals are missing a dead pedal which is absolutely essential for a manual drive car. The Cup holders are ridiculously close to the Handbrake, and the rear view mirror reminds me of my 87 300Z. Here is where the 5 stars come in. The Controls are all fully purposed and perfectly designed. The nav is amazing! I would even say it is better than Google maps in some respects. The handling is both fully responsive and light, and the car just pulls forever with that clean running turbo. The transmission pulls you towards the next gear but doesn't fight you when you try and force it down one. All this handling, power, and responsiveness, and still has a really good Sony Stereo. The optional recaro seats are a complete must as they hug and comfort you every turn you take. My previous car was a 350Z and this car is much more fun to drive, and feels so much lighter on the turns vs having to wrangle the car into them. I highly recommend the ST to anyone who is looking for a fun commuter, but doesn't want to lost the sports car fun.
Front Wheel Drive blows.
Considering this is a FWD car it handles great and is a driver's FWD car. Unfortunately though, it's still FWD. The car torque steers all over the road if there is any kind of rut or standing water. The 17 inch rims are too big for the car and it gives the car poor ride quality, handling and makes road noise unbearable. The acceleration is pleasantly surprising. There is very little turbo lag which is nice for me personally because I have driven N/A V8 mustangs and pickups my whole life. The handling will surprise you and the car responds well to throttle burping/modulation while in the center of the corner as long as you don't enter too fast. Sometimes the back end will try to step out if you dive too hard after a Scandinavian flick, in my experience I have found this a somewhat typical trait of FWD cars. The rear wheels have no purpose and are therefore just along for the ride. One feature that often goes overlooked is the hill assist. For an experienced manual transmission driver this is the bees knees. I drove this car somewhere between 10,000 and 20,000 miles (sorry I'm not doing that math lol) for Lyft in San Francisco and never once smelt burning clutch. Generally I never even rolled back and it blew American customer's minds (they must've owned a prius). European tourists never gave it a second thought that I was driving a manual and some who had ridden with other drivers around the bay were relieved to see an American driving stick. The manual transmission is the selling point in this car, it is crisp and over built for the equipped 1.6L engine as it is the same 6spd found in the Focus ST which has over 50 more horsepower. The main reason I chose this car over other "Hot Hatch" vehicles is that there is no automatic transmission option so I knew going to the dealership I wouldn't have to search for a car with a stick. Storage space is an issue; however, I never had to turn an airport customer away for luggage although I did have some suitcase induced blind spots from time to time. Visibility in this car is great and I love how there is no backup camera. One of the best things about this car is that you can tell it was designed by a driver, not by a guy in a suit. The little corner mirrors within the side mirrors can easily be adjusted to eliminate blindspots. The sync 3 system is too much for me so I have nothing but great things to say about it. I didn't want or need sync 3, but I got it and I use it. The exterior design is very appealing and the kona blue color is stunning. Overall the car is impressive for what it is. If you drive it right you can hit a high 14 second quarter mile then drive home at 40mpg. I will say this though, you have to drive very conservatively to achieve 40mpg. I've done it with 3 tanks, the highest of those 3 being approximately 42mpg(92 octane ethanol free, 40.2mpg was my best on crumby California 91 octane). If you aren't that patient it's pretty easy to get over 35mpg despite the window sticker claiming only 33mpg highway and that is why manual transmissions are the best. I took the car to autocross one time and that was enough for me because I'm used to autocrossing my Foxbody mustang, the FWD is just lame and uninspiring. There is no way around it, FWD sucks. I'd also like to notate that I always turn off the traction and stability control for two reasons; 1: better driving feel, 2: better fuel economy(less friction, better economy). Driving position is great for visibility but my right knee gets banged up during hard cornering.
