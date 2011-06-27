Used 2013 Ford Fiesta Consumer Reviews
Driver's Nightmare
It has well-documented problems with transmission (clutch). I wish I'd read this before buying it. It jerks when starts moving and feels absolutely unsafe when driving it. A good exterior design is what makes people to be attracted by this car. It's heavily overprices and it's losing its value very fast (60% over 2 years).
Transmission is awful, seats rusted, cheap car
Powershift SE model. The transmission is awful always jittering, clutch burning out unusually fast, the metal under the seats rusted COMPLETELY in a after leaving the dealership, plastic components in the car are prone to breaking, and not a whole lot of space anywhere. I owned this car for one year and finally washed my hands of it. The transmission is my biggest issue with this car it is absolutelyour awful and causes the clutch to burn early, the dealer only offers replacements not a fix, I would never recommend this car to anyone.
Piece of garbage
Ford should be ashamed to have their name on the Fiesta. The car from makes very loud grinding noise which the dealer tells me is normal (get used to it), it lurches, it halts and seems to have trouble moving forward from a light, as if the transmission is slipping. If you are on a hill you need to keep one foot on the brake and the other on the gas pedal or you will roll back into the car behind you. I firmly believe the car should be recalled and Ford should own up to their poor design. I will never buy another Ford product!
Ford Fiesta Failed
I bought a 2013 fiesta in Jan 2013. Automatic transmission. Within 2 weeks the grinding noises began and had clutch replaced. The grinding noises are starting again. Got up yesterday morning to a pool of fluid under right side of engine on garage floor. The car is not dependable, dealer tries to talk to me like I "just do not understand". I am totally over this car. I have no doubt I will meet the Lemon Law requirements by end of the year.
Defective Car
I would not recommend this car to anybody. I bought a ford fiesta 2013 two years ago and since then it has been at the dealership for the transmission clutch. This is the 3rd time the clutch will be replaced. It hesitates and shutters. Overall, I feel like I threw my money down the drain, I bought extended warranty but what if I didn't buy the warranty? I would be paying some dollars to fix it. I don't understand why Is Ford isn't doing nothing to fix this issue. Us consumers are losing money.
