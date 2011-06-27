Used 2013 Ford Fiesta Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Ford Fiesta Failed pb41127 , 05/18/2014 S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 27 of 28 people found this review helpful I bought a 2013 fiesta in Jan 2013. Automatic transmission. Within 2 weeks the grinding noises began and had clutch replaced. The grinding noises are starting again. Got up yesterday morning to a pool of fluid under right side of engine on garage floor. The car is not dependable, dealer tries to talk to me like I "just do not understand". I am totally over this car. I have no doubt I will meet the Lemon Law requirements by end of the year. Report Abuse

This car is dangerous Lonnie , 09/18/2016 SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I don't even know where to start. I have owned 31 vehicles in my lifetime, and undoubtedly this is --BY FAR -- the worst vehicle I have ever owned. It's been a nightmare from day one, and I have had it nearly 5 months now. Most importantly is how unsafe this car is. On 3 different occasions, and one of them being on a highway, this car just died, went into neutral while I was going along in the drive gear. It did not stall out, but just lost all power as if it were in neutral. I was lucky enough all times where I was able to turn off to the side of the road. Had I been in the center, or left lane on the highway, I could have been KILLED. It was as though the tranny went. All gears were neutral. I turned it off and waited a while, then restarted it. All 3 times the service engine light went on after restarting it. The gears worked again after the restart, but the car ran terrible after these incidents. Of course after the first occurrence, I brought it back to the dealer. They said it was some emission computer glitch or something and that it was okay now. It was okay for a few weeks then did the same exact thing. Now the dealer had it for 4 days. They pretty much said the same thing after changing out some emission parts, putting in brand new oil, filer, and a cat.... converter. That was good for a few months when the same thing happened again just a few blocks from my home. Right now it's in my driveway. I would NEVER sell this to anyone. I would never even think of putting someone else in this danger. Right now I have a complaint in with the MVD, and I want the dealer to take this car back, because I will NOT go for number 4 breakdown, and risk my life in this travesty of a car. I implore everyone. Do not buy this car. I would not wish this 4 wheeled nightmare on my worst enemy. Even without those 3 harrowing events, this tranny was never right. Just shakes, vibrates, shutters, bangs and slips going up a steep incline. The radio is actually a joke. It's more like a toy radio for a little kid. You'd have to be within a mile of a radio station to pick any real clear signal. Also I noticed at night the headlights would dim way down for no reason, then brighten again ! The power door locks are now not working, and you have to turn the ignition switch fully 3 or 4 times before the starter catches. This car has worn me down totally. I will not drive it, not let anyone else drive it. It has to go back to the dealer, or the nearest salvage yard. Ford should be ashamed of themselves for this modern day Edsel. I would bet that the Edsel was probably a better car. By the way if I did not mention, it was a low mileage 2013 Hatchback. 21,000 miles when I bought it with a limited warranty that was another joke. Just do yourself the biggest favor you ever can, Stay FAR AWAY from this shameful mess. Don't even look at photos of it. Safety Performance Interior Reliability Report Abuse

STAY AWAY FROM THIS CAR! WALK AWAY! Rebekah , 09/06/2016 SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful DO NOT BUY THIS CAR! Ugh. My husband and I were basically bullied into buying this car. The sales guy kept telling us that they had all these fiestas that needed to go, this should have been the first sign to walk away. But no. We bought the car 6 months ago and I absolutely HATE IT. My husband doesn't mind it but that's because he doesn't drive it. The ONLY nice thing about this car is the fuel economy. Right now I'm averaging about 37-38 mpg. However, since DAY ONE the car has been doing this weird jitter/shake any time I try and accelerate out of a light. It really struggles to get out of 1st gear. After having the car for a week I took it back to the dealership to get it looked at for this reason. The mechanic gave it back to me and said everything was fine. I know nothing about cars so I shrugged my shoulders and left. I was back within a week to have it looked at AGAIN for the same issue. This time the mechanic told me that there were THIRTEEN (13) OPEN RECALLS with the vehicle. Like WTF??? So I left it with them for a day, came back and they told me the same thing. Everything was fine. Nope. 5 months later my car STILL shakes. And to make things worse, my car battery died TWICE this morning. The dealership told us that we had a brand new battery in the car when we bought it, so whyyyyy did it die on me...TWICE??? And to add to it, my car is now telling me that it has a TRANSMISSION MALFUNCTION. My car is not safe AT ALL to drive but I don't have a choice. I still have to get to school and work and how am I going to do that without a car?? So frustrated. I want my money back. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Terrible Auto-Transmission chevrolet4ever , 07/30/2014 7 of 7 people found this review helpful We have the 2013 ford Fiesta Hatchback titanium, and its a nice looking car... so there are a few problems with this car, at 12000km, the transmission started shuttering, felt like when you shift a manual car too early, now we took it to ford and they did there little quick fix, and it stopped shuttering for a good week, then it was back with a vengance, it got so bad that when you accelerated you might have 0-60 in 9 seconds, or 0-60 in 20 seconds, depending on the cars "mood", so we took it in and with less then 30'000 km(18641mi) on it, replaced transmission, clutchplate and clutch, and the shuttering is starting again, a week later. also, Im 5'11" and i hit my head on the roof. Report Abuse