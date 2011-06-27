  1. Home
Used 2011 Ford Fiesta S Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG32
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/37 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.0 gal.
Combined MPG32
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque112 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 6350 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Rapid Spec 100Ayes
Cargo Packageyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
Illuminated Interior Accessory Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
Metallic Interior Accessory Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room52.7 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room50.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room49.2 in.
Rear leg room31.2 in.
Rear shoulder room49.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Fiesta Tattoo Graphicyes
Keyless Entry Keypadyes
17" Alloy Wheels and Tires by Ford Racingyes
Measurements
Front track57.7 in.
Length173.6 in.
Curb weight2578 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.8 cu.ft.
Height58.0 in.
EPA interior volume97.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base98.0 in.
Width66.8 in.
Rear track57.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Monterey Gray Metallic
  • Blue Flame Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Stone w/Charcoal Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P185/60R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
