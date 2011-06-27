Used 1990 Ford Festiva Hatchback Consumer Reviews
My festiva's x 2
Both are excellent little car very dependable, one engine has about 375,000 the other 185,000 both still running strong. They both get about 40 miles per gallon, plenty of power. Getting a little hard to find 12" tires, and because of the smaller diameter the rough roads tend to break the belts on them but most likely this is because there from China now. If your lucky enough to buy one keep it! One of them does have a raw smell inside the vehicle which I can't find
fixer uper
I have a festiva and I am going to fix it up and sell it so if any one knows were I can get a driver door white and a cluth plate and a white hood please e mail me. for a car that is a 88 it gets great gas mileage and it can be fun in the snow thanks.
Feels like a sports car, 45 mpg, best ever
If you can find one of these little gems, BUY IT! Mine STILL gets 45 mpg hwy. It has never needed anything beyond basic maintenance. Fun to drive, great control, and super cheap to run and own. Plus, I now have a collector's plate and will never have to pay for a license again.
My favorite beater !
I bought my Festiva in 2008 for a cheap work vehicle. So far it has been great. 40-44 mpg average. No problems yet. Fun to drive with 5-speed. Peppy for a 1.3 liter engine. Handling so-so. Heavy steering at low speeds. It is what it is. Not a car for long trips but great around town. Seats actually quite comfortable(I,m 5'11", 230lbs.) Mine only has 109,000 miles. I've heard of many with 200,000 or more. Tires not available locally. Tire Rack has them but not as cheap as you would think for 12" tires. Most basic parts are available. This car is so good it makes you wonder what happened to it's successor, the Aspire!
super car
I bought this car for my wife when she was teaching in Virginia because it had the best crash test data of any of the small cars. It had to have an auto matic trans. I got it with AC AM/FM casette, elec outside mirrors, elec rear defrost and wiper. Every thing still works like new. It has 109000 mi. I keep it in like new condition. Clear coat paint has begun to go away. I wish Ford would make them again. We got 44 mpg when new but that is down to 37. I believe that the fuel injectors need replacement. Has passed smog test everytime. Emissions are about 5% of what is allowed. Super car I have driven this car from Virginia to California 3 times and slept in it several times!!!
