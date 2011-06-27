Used 1990 Ford Festiva Hatchback Consumer Reviews

My festiva's x 2 rock hound , 08/13/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Both are excellent little car very dependable, one engine has about 375,000 the other 185,000 both still running strong. They both get about 40 miles per gallon, plenty of power. Getting a little hard to find 12" tires, and because of the smaller diameter the rough roads tend to break the belts on them but most likely this is because there from China now. If your lucky enough to buy one keep it! One of them does have a raw smell inside the vehicle which I can't find Report Abuse

fixer uper christopher shelton , 02/28/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have a festiva and I am going to fix it up and sell it so if any one knows were I can get a driver door white and a cluth plate and a white hood please e mail me. for a car that is a 88 it gets great gas mileage and it can be fun in the snow thanks.

Feels like a sports car, 45 mpg, best ever Kassandra Pondmire , 08/15/2018 L 2dr Hatchback 2 of 2 people found this review helpful If you can find one of these little gems, BUY IT! Mine STILL gets 45 mpg hwy. It has never needed anything beyond basic maintenance. Fun to drive, great control, and super cheap to run and own. Plus, I now have a collector's plate and will never have to pay for a license again.

My favorite beater ! steve-o1959 , 02/13/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought my Festiva in 2008 for a cheap work vehicle. So far it has been great. 40-44 mpg average. No problems yet. Fun to drive with 5-speed. Peppy for a 1.3 liter engine. Handling so-so. Heavy steering at low speeds. It is what it is. Not a car for long trips but great around town. Seats actually quite comfortable(I,m 5'11", 230lbs.) Mine only has 109,000 miles. I've heard of many with 200,000 or more. Tires not available locally. Tire Rack has them but not as cheap as you would think for 12" tires. Most basic parts are available. This car is so good it makes you wonder what happened to it's successor, the Aspire!