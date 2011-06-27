  1. Home
1990 Ford Festiva Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

A five-speed manual transmission and fuel injection becomes standard. New seat cushions and a restyled grille are the only other changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Ford Festiva.

5(40%)
4(52%)
3(8%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
25 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

My festiva's x 2
rock hound,08/13/2009
Both are excellent little car very dependable, one engine has about 375,000 the other 185,000 both still running strong. They both get about 40 miles per gallon, plenty of power. Getting a little hard to find 12" tires, and because of the smaller diameter the rough roads tend to break the belts on them but most likely this is because there from China now. If your lucky enough to buy one keep it! One of them does have a raw smell inside the vehicle which I can't find
fixer uper
christopher shelton,02/28/2002
I have a festiva and I am going to fix it up and sell it so if any one knows were I can get a driver door white and a cluth plate and a white hood please e mail me. for a car that is a 88 it gets great gas mileage and it can be fun in the snow thanks.
Feels like a sports car, 45 mpg, best ever
Kassandra Pondmire,08/15/2018
L 2dr Hatchback
If you can find one of these little gems, BUY IT! Mine STILL gets 45 mpg hwy. It has never needed anything beyond basic maintenance. Fun to drive, great control, and super cheap to run and own. Plus, I now have a collector's plate and will never have to pay for a license again.
My favorite beater !
steve-o1959,02/13/2009
I bought my Festiva in 2008 for a cheap work vehicle. So far it has been great. 40-44 mpg average. No problems yet. Fun to drive with 5-speed. Peppy for a 1.3 liter engine. Handling so-so. Heavy steering at low speeds. It is what it is. Not a car for long trips but great around town. Seats actually quite comfortable(I,m 5'11", 230lbs.) Mine only has 109,000 miles. I've heard of many with 200,000 or more. Tires not available locally. Tire Rack has them but not as cheap as you would think for 12" tires. Most basic parts are available. This car is so good it makes you wonder what happened to it's successor, the Aspire!
Features & Specs

MPG
30 city / 37 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
63 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
