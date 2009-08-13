Used 1990 Ford Festiva for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford Festiva searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Festiva
Read recent reviews for the Ford Festiva
Write a reviewSee all 25 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.325 Reviews
Report abuse
rock hound,08/13/2009
Both are excellent little car very dependable, one engine has about 375,000 the other 185,000 both still running strong. They both get about 40 miles per gallon, plenty of power. Getting a little hard to find 12" tires, and because of the smaller diameter the rough roads tend to break the belts on them but most likely this is because there from China now. If your lucky enough to buy one keep it! One of them does have a raw smell inside the vehicle which I can't find