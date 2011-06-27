Used 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Diesel Consumer Reviews

RN/Farmer , 11/09/2018 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)

2018 F-350 XLT 6.7L SRW super crew with 8" bed purchased 6/28/18. First, this thing tows like a beast! When merging into traffic give the turbos a few seconds to spin up to get huge amounts of torque you can feel. I have used the truck on the farm to pull three fallen red oak trees at the same time all chained together out of my field (the tractor is having some software issues go figure), the truck did this in 4x4 low and at about 1600-1800 rpm and the motor didn't sound like it was working very hard. As for MPG's pulling my gooseneck loaded with a trailer depending on terrain (hilly or flat) the mpg's can range between 9-11mpg according to the fuel trip computer. The truck slows equally as well the brakes are nice and strong and the engine brake does a great job of controlling the truck's speed downhill while being pushed by a gooseneck trailer loaded down with a tractor with software problems. The interior is not bad everything I would expect in a basic work truck just with a whole bunch of room inside. Best thing is so much leg room the grandkids in the back seat their muddy boots can't reach the back of my seat, again it's an XLT I didn't need platinum or Limited too fancy for me for what I use the truck for that being said the interior appointments were not lacking for me. The rear view camera is really helpful hooking up the trailer and also for figuring out how close I am to hitting the barn door. The fuel tank holds 48gal of diesel at $3.29/gal from a 1/4 tank it costs $107 to fill up that's a consideration, lucky for me I can write off fuel costs. It's a tall and long truck so parking up close at Wal-Mart is a no go but you will get plenty of exercise walking from the far end of the lot since the truck's length takes up about 3-4 feet of the space behind it or in front depending on how you park. The height is a bonus as you gives you good 360 view of your surroundings. Payload I had a full pallet of fencing timbers made of locust and the truck squatted a few inches but didn't bottom out. The aluminum bed is holding up pretty well the ford bed coating is pretty tough I use a piece of 4x8 plywood to keep dings to a minimum. the truck is comfortable and so far reliable. I have no intentions of modifying anything in the powertrain or suspension because the price of trucks nowadays I want this thing to be around for a longtime so I wont have to make another monthly payment equivalent to a monthly small house payment. I use a beater f-150 to do a lot of running around town to get parts for the machines