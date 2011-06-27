  1. Home
Used 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat Features & Specs

More about the 2009 F-350 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,515
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$41,515
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
$41,515
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$41,515
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle56.5 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
$41,515
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
$41,515
4x4 Off-Road Packageyes
Lariat Ultimate Packageyes
Snow Plow Prep Package w/Heavy Duty Alternatoryes
Harley-Davidson Packageyes
10K GVWR Packageyes
King Ranch w/Chrome Packageyes
Lariat Plus Packageyes
Heavy Service Suspension Packageyes
Camper Packageyes
Chrome Packageyes
King Ranch Packageyes
Snow Plow Prep Package w/Extra Heavy Duty Alternatoryes
Stabilizer Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
$41,515
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$41,515
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
$41,515
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$41,515
Premium Electronic AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc CD Changer & Clockyes
Premium Sound Systemyes
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Reverse Camera Systemyes
Satellite Radioyes
Navigation Radio w/In-Dash Screen and DVD ROM and Premium Sound Systemyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Leather 40/20/40 Split Benchyes
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryes
Upfitter Switchesyes
Instrumentation
$41,515
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
$41,515
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room41.4 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room67.6 in.
Rear Seats
$41,515
Rear head room41.4 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.
Rear leg room41.8 in.
Rear shoulder room68.0 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
$41,515
LT275/70R18E BSW All-Terrain Tires and 18" Forged Polished Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers and Center Ornamentsyes
Bed Matyes
Bodyside Moldingsyes
LT275/70R18E OWL All-Terrain Tires and 18" Forged Polished Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers and Center Ornamentsyes
Lower Accent Two-Tone Paintyes
LT275/65R20E BSW All-Terrain Tires and 20" Polished Forged Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers and Center Ornamentsyes
Splash Guards/Mud Flaps (Front & Rear)yes
Bug Shieldyes
Tough Bed Spray-In Bedlineryes
Roof Clearance Lightsyes
Tailgate Stepyes
Stowable Bed Extenderyes
LT275/65R20E OWL All-Terrain Tires and 20" Polished Forged Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers and Center Ornamentsyes
5" Chrome Tubular Cab Stepsyes
Power Moonroofyes
Ford Work Solutions - Cable Lockyes
Measurements
$41,515
Angle of departure20.2 degrees
Length262.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity10300 lbs.
Curb weight7676 lbs.
Gross weight11500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Angle of approach29.8 degrees
Height80.9 in.
Maximum payload3740 lbs.
Wheel base172.4 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
$41,515
Exterior Colors
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic/Black Clearcoat
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic/Black Clearcoat
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic/Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat/Vista Blue Flame
  • Black Clearcoat/Vista Blue Flame
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Stone, leather
  • Medium Stone, vinyl
  • Medium Stone, cloth
  • Camel, leather
  • Camel, vinyl
  • Camel, cloth
  • Ebony, leather
  • Chaparral, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
$41,515
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
LT275/70R E tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$41,515
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
$41,515
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
