Used 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty Features & Specs
|Overview
See F-350 Super Duty Inventory
Starting MSRP
$41,515
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|6-speed manual
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Total Seating
|6
|6
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$41,515
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|manual locking hubs
|yes
|yes
|yes
|manual hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|6-speed manual
|6-speed manual
|part time 4WD
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$41,515
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|38.0 gal.
|30.5 gal.
|38.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$41,515
|Torque
|365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
|365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
|365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.4 l
|5.4 l
|5.4 l
|Horsepower
|300 hp @ 5000 rpm
|300 hp @ 5000 rpm
|300 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|56.5 ft.
|47.5 ft.
|56.5 ft.
|Valves
|24
|24
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$41,515
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|no
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|no
|no
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|no
|no
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|no
|no
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|no
|no
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|no
|yes
|no
|Front center lap belt
|no
|yes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$41,515
|4x4 Off-Road Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Lariat Ultimate Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Snow Plow Prep Package w/Heavy Duty Alternator
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Harley-Davidson Package
|yes
|no
|no
|10K GVWR Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|King Ranch w/Chrome Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Lariat Plus Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Heavy Service Suspension Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Camper Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Chrome Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|King Ranch Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Snow Plow Prep Package w/Extra Heavy Duty Alternator
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Stabilizer Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|XLT Convenience Package
|no
|yes
|yes
|Driver's Group Package
|no
|yes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$41,515
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|no
|no
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|no
|no
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|no
|no
|USB connection
|yes
|no
|no
|4 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|no
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$41,515
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|no
|no
|front seatback storage
|yes
|no
|no
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|simulated wood trim on doors
|yes
|no
|no
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|no
|no
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|no
|no
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|no
|no
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|no
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|no
|no
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|no
|no
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|no
|no
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|no
|yes
|simulated wood trim on dash
|yes
|no
|no
|Air conditioning
|no
|yes
|yes
|Passenger vanity mirror
|no
|yes
|yes
|front cupholders
|no
|yes
|no
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|no
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|no
|yes
|no
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$41,515
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|digital keypad power door locks
|yes
|no
|no
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power door locks
|no
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,515
|Premium Electronic AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc CD Changer & Clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Premium Sound System
|yes
|no
|no
|Rear Seat DVD Entertainment System
|yes
|no
|no
|Reverse Camera System
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Satellite Radio
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Navigation Radio w/In-Dash Screen and DVD ROM and Premium Sound System
|yes
|no
|no
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Leather 40/20/40 Split Bench
|yes
|no
|no
|Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heater
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Upfitter Switches
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ford Work Solutions - In-Dash Computer
|no
|yes
|yes
|Ford Work Solutions - Crew Chief Telematics
|no
|yes
|yes
|Carpet Delete
|no
|yes
|yes
|Cloth Luxury Captain's Chairs w/Console
|no
|yes
|yes
|Ford Work Solutions - Tool Link
|no
|yes
|yes
|Radio Prep Package
|no
|yes
|yes
|SYNC
|no
|yes
|yes
|Manual Sliding Rear Window
|no
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$41,515
|compass
|yes
|no
|no
|external temperature display
|yes
|no
|no
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,515
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|no
|no
|premium leather
|yes
|no
|no
|2 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|no
|no
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|no
|no
|Front leg room
|41.0 in.
|41.0 in.
|41.0 in.
|captains chairs front seats
|yes
|no
|no
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front head room
|41.4 in.
|41.4 in.
|41.4 in.
|2 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|no
|no
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|no
|no
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|no
|no
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|no
|no
|Front shoulder room
|68.0 in.
|68.0 in.
|68.0 in.
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|no
|no
|6 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|no
|no
|Front hip room
|67.6 in.
|67.6 in.
|67.6 in.
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|no
|yes
|yes
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|no
|yes
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|no
|yes
|yes
|cloth
|no
|yes
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,515
|Rear head room
|41.4 in.
|38.4 in.
|41.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|67.3 in.
|67.3 in.
|67.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|41.8 in.
|31.8 in.
|41.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|68.0 in.
|68.1 in.
|68.0 in.
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|no
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|no
|yes
|Folding rear seatback
|no
|yes
|no
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,515
|LT275/70R18E BSW All-Terrain Tires and 18" Forged Polished Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers and Center Ornaments
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Bed Mat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Bodyside Moldings
|yes
|yes
|yes
|LT275/70R18E OWL All-Terrain Tires and 18" Forged Polished Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers and Center Ornaments
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Lower Accent Two-Tone Paint
|yes
|no
|no
|LT275/65R20E BSW All-Terrain Tires and 20" Polished Forged Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers and Center Ornaments
|yes
|no
|no
|Splash Guards/Mud Flaps (Front & Rear)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Bug Shield
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Roof Clearance Lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Tailgate Step
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Stowable Bed Extender
|yes
|yes
|yes
|LT275/65R20E OWL All-Terrain Tires and 20" Polished Forged Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers and Center Ornaments
|yes
|yes
|yes
|5" Chrome Tubular Cab Steps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power Moonroof
|yes
|no
|no
|Ford Work Solutions - Cable Lock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|PowerScope Trailer Tow Mirrors
|no
|yes
|yes
|18" Bright Machined Cast Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers and Center Ornaments
|no
|yes
|yes
|Pickup Box Delete
|no
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$41,515
|Angle of departure
|20.2 degrees
|20.2 degrees
|20.2 degrees
|Length
|262.4 in.
|231.8 in.
|262.4 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|10300 lbs.
|8500 lbs.
|8300 lbs.
|Curb weight
|7676 lbs.
|7379 lbs.
|7676 lbs.
|Gross weight
|11500 lbs.
|11200 lbs.
|11500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|7.8 in.
|7.8 in.
|7.8 in.
|Angle of approach
|29.8 degrees
|29.7 degrees
|29.8 degrees
|Height
|80.9 in.
|80.6 in.
|80.9 in.
|Maximum payload
|3740 lbs.
|3740 lbs.
|3740 lbs.
|Wheel base
|172.4 in.
|141.8 in.
|172.4 in.
|Width
|79.9 in.
|79.9 in.
|79.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$41,515
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$41,515
|partial wheel covers
|yes
|no
|no
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|no
|no
|18 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|LT275/70R E tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|chrome-clad wheel covers
|no
|yes
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|no
|yes
|yes
|steel wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the F-350 Super Duty
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$41,515
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|solid live axle front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$41,515
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Related Used 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2010
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2013
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2015
- Used BMW X6 2018
- Used Audi A3 2018
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2010
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback News
- Hyundai Veloster 2019
- 2021 BMW 5 Series News
- 2021 Mazda 3 News
- 2019 3500
- 2021 Toyota Mirai News
- 2020 M4 CS
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2021 Chevrolet Equinox News
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2021 EcoSport
- 2020 Transit Connect
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2019
- 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van
- 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2019 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- 2019 Transit Connect
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020