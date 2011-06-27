  1. Home
Used 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,515
Starting MSRP
$36,100
Starting MSRP
$38,170
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manual6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Total Seating666
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$41,515
Starting MSRP
$36,100
Starting MSRP
$38,170
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
manual locking hubsyesyesyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyesyesyes
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manual6-speed manual
part time 4WDyesyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$41,515
Starting MSRP
$36,100
Starting MSRP
$38,170
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38.0 gal.30.5 gal.38.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$41,515
Starting MSRP
$36,100
Starting MSRP
$38,170
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l5.4 l5.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm300 hp @ 5000 rpm300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle56.5 ft.47.5 ft.56.5 ft.
Valves242424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$41,515
Starting MSRP
$36,100
Starting MSRP
$38,170
2 rear headrestsyesnoyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesnono
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesnono
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesnono
auto delay off headlampsyesnono
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchnoyesno
Front center lap beltnoyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$41,515
Starting MSRP
$36,100
Starting MSRP
$38,170
4x4 Off-Road Packageyesyesyes
Lariat Ultimate Packageyesnono
Snow Plow Prep Package w/Heavy Duty Alternatoryesyesyes
Harley-Davidson Packageyesnono
10K GVWR Packageyesyesyes
King Ranch w/Chrome Packageyesnono
Lariat Plus Packageyesnono
Heavy Service Suspension Packageyesyesyes
Camper Packageyesyesyes
Chrome Packageyesyesyes
King Ranch Packageyesnono
Snow Plow Prep Package w/Extra Heavy Duty Alternatoryesyesyes
Stabilizer Packageyesyesyes
XLT Convenience Packagenoyesyes
Driver's Group Packagenoyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$41,515
Starting MSRP
$36,100
Starting MSRP
$38,170
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesnono
satellite radio satellite radioyesnono
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesnono
USB connectionyesnono
4 total speakersyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputnoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$41,515
Starting MSRP
$36,100
Starting MSRP
$38,170
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesnono
overhead console with storageyesnono
front seatback storageyesnono
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesnono
simulated wood trim on doorsyesnono
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesnono
turn signal in mirrorsyesnono
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesnono
front and rear cupholdersyesnoyes
rear parking sensorsyesnono
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesnono
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesnono
front and rear reading lightsyesnoyes
simulated wood trim on dashyesnono
Air conditioningnoyesyes
Passenger vanity mirrornoyesyes
front cupholdersnoyesno
Cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesyes
front reading lightsnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$41,515
Starting MSRP
$36,100
Starting MSRP
$38,170
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
digital keypad power door locksyesnono
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
power door locksnoyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,515
Starting MSRP
$36,100
Starting MSRP
$38,170
Premium Electronic AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc CD Changer & Clockyesyesyes
Premium Sound Systemyesnono
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyesnono
Reverse Camera Systemyesyesyes
Satellite Radioyesyesyes
Navigation Radio w/In-Dash Screen and DVD ROM and Premium Sound Systemyesnono
All-Weather Floor Matsyesyesyes
Leather 40/20/40 Split Benchyesnono
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryesyesyes
Upfitter Switchesyesyesyes
Ford Work Solutions - In-Dash Computernoyesyes
Ford Work Solutions - Crew Chief Telematicsnoyesyes
Carpet Deletenoyesyes
Cloth Luxury Captain's Chairs w/Consolenoyesyes
Ford Work Solutions - Tool Linknoyesyes
Radio Prep Packagenoyesyes
SYNCnoyesyes
Manual Sliding Rear Windownoyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$41,515
Starting MSRP
$36,100
Starting MSRP
$38,170
compassyesnono
external temperature displayyesnono
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,515
Starting MSRP
$36,100
Starting MSRP
$38,170
height adjustable passenger seatyesnono
premium leatheryesnono
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnono
multi-level heating driver seatyesnono
Front leg room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
captains chairs front seatsyesnono
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front head room41.4 in.41.4 in.41.4 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnono
height adjustable driver seatyesnono
multi-level heating passenger seatyesnono
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front shoulder room68.0 in.68.0 in.68.0 in.
6 -way power driver seatyesnono
6 -way power passenger seatyesnono
Front hip room67.6 in.67.6 in.67.6 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesyes
40-20-40 split bench front seatsnoyesyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyesyes
clothnoyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,515
Starting MSRP
$36,100
Starting MSRP
$38,170
Rear head room41.4 in.38.4 in.41.4 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.67.3 in.67.3 in.
Rear leg room41.8 in.31.8 in.41.8 in.
Rear shoulder room68.0 in.68.1 in.68.0 in.
folding with storage center armrestyesnoyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesnoyes
Folding rear seatbacknoyesno
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,515
Starting MSRP
$36,100
Starting MSRP
$38,170
LT275/70R18E BSW All-Terrain Tires and 18" Forged Polished Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers and Center Ornamentsyesyesyes
Bed Matyesyesyes
Bodyside Moldingsyesyesyes
LT275/70R18E OWL All-Terrain Tires and 18" Forged Polished Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers and Center Ornamentsyesyesyes
Lower Accent Two-Tone Paintyesnono
LT275/65R20E BSW All-Terrain Tires and 20" Polished Forged Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers and Center Ornamentsyesnono
Splash Guards/Mud Flaps (Front & Rear)yesyesyes
Bug Shieldyesyesyes
Tough Bed Spray-In Bedlineryesyesyes
Roof Clearance Lightsyesyesyes
Tailgate Stepyesyesyes
Stowable Bed Extenderyesyesyes
LT275/65R20E OWL All-Terrain Tires and 20" Polished Forged Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers and Center Ornamentsyesyesyes
5" Chrome Tubular Cab Stepsyesyesyes
Power Moonroofyesnono
Ford Work Solutions - Cable Lockyesyesyes
PowerScope Trailer Tow Mirrorsnoyesyes
18" Bright Machined Cast Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Hub Covers and Center Ornamentsnoyesyes
Pickup Box Deletenonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$41,515
Starting MSRP
$36,100
Starting MSRP
$38,170
Angle of departure20.2 degrees20.2 degrees20.2 degrees
Length262.4 in.231.8 in.262.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity10300 lbs.8500 lbs.8300 lbs.
Curb weight7676 lbs.7379 lbs.7676 lbs.
Gross weight11500 lbs.11200 lbs.11500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.7.8 in.7.8 in.
Angle of approach29.8 degrees29.7 degrees29.8 degrees
Height80.9 in.80.6 in.80.9 in.
Maximum payload3740 lbs.3740 lbs.3740 lbs.
Wheel base172.4 in.141.8 in.172.4 in.
Width79.9 in.79.9 in.79.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$41,515
Starting MSRP
$36,100
Starting MSRP
$38,170
Exterior Colors
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic/Black Clearcoat
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic/Black Clearcoat
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic/Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic/Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat/Vista Blue Flame
  • Black Clearcoat/Vista Blue Flame
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Red Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Stone, leather
  • Medium Stone, vinyl
  • Medium Stone, cloth
  • Camel, leather
  • Camel, vinyl
  • Camel, cloth
  • Ebony, leather
  • Chaparral, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Medium Stone, leather
  • Medium Stone, vinyl
  • Medium Stone, cloth
  • Camel, leather
  • Camel, vinyl
  • Camel, cloth
  • Medium Stone, leather
  • Medium Stone, vinyl
  • Medium Stone, cloth
  • Camel, leather
  • Camel, vinyl
  • Camel, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$41,515
Starting MSRP
$36,100
Starting MSRP
$38,170
partial wheel coversyesnono
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesnono
18 in. wheelsyesyesyes
LT275/70R E tiresyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesnono
chrome-clad wheel coversnoyesyes
fullsize matching spare tirenoyesyes
steel wheelsnoyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$41,515
Starting MSRP
$36,100
Starting MSRP
$38,170
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle front suspensionyesyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$41,515
Starting MSRP
$36,100
Starting MSRP
$38,170
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
