Used 2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL Features & Specs

More about the 2006 F-350 Super Duty
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle46.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
2 total speakersyes
18 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.1 in.
bench front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68 in.
Front leg room41 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room67.4 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
Angle of departure12.9 degrees
Length226.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity15000 lbs.
Curb weight6446 lbs.
Gross weight12600 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Angle of approach25.6 degrees
Height79.6 in.
Maximum payload5500 lbs.
Wheel base137 in.
Width95.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Tan, vinyl
  • Medium Flint, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
solid live axle front suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
