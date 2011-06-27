  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-350 Super Duty
  4. Used 2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty Features & Specs

More about the 2006 F-350 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,545
See F-350 Super Duty Inventory
Starting MSRP
$33,910
See F-350 Super Duty Inventory
Starting MSRP
$35,865
See F-350 Super Duty Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manual6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV10V8V8
Total Seating666
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,545
Starting MSRP
$33,910
Starting MSRP
$35,865
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
manual locking hubsyesyesyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyesyesyes
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manual6-speed manual
part time 4WDyesyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,545
Starting MSRP
$33,910
Starting MSRP
$35,865
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38 gal.38 gal.38 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,545
Starting MSRP
$33,910
Starting MSRP
$35,865
Torque457 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size6.8 l5.4 l5.4 l
Horsepower362 hp @ 4750 rpm300 hp @ 5000 rpm300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle56.5 ft.52.4 ft.56.5 ft.
Valves302424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV10V8V8
Valve timingnoVariableVariable
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,545
Starting MSRP
$33,910
Starting MSRP
$35,865
2 rear headrestsyesnoyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesnono
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesnono
Front center lap beltyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesnono
auto delay off headlampsyesnono
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Rear center lap beltyesyesyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchnoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,545
Starting MSRP
$33,910
Starting MSRP
$35,865
80 watts stereo outputyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
4 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,545
Starting MSRP
$33,910
Starting MSRP
$35,865
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesnono
overhead console with storageyesnono
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesnono
simulated wood trim on doorsyesnono
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesnono
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesnono
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesnono
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesnoyes
simulated wood trim on dashyesnono
Air conditioningnoyesyes
Passenger vanity mirrornoyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesyes
front reading lightsnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,545
Starting MSRP
$33,910
Starting MSRP
$35,865
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
digital keypad power door locksyesnono
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
power door locksnoyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,545
Starting MSRP
$33,910
Starting MSRP
$35,865
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
compassyesnono
trip computeryesnono
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,545
Starting MSRP
$33,910
Starting MSRP
$35,865
height adjustable passenger seatyesnono
Front leg room41 in.41 in.41 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
leatheryesnono
Front head room41.3 in.41.4 in.41.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesnono
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room68 in.68 in.68 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyesyesyes
6 -way power driver seatyesnono
6 -way power passenger seatyesnono
Front hip room67.4 in.67.4 in.67.4 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyesyes
clothnoyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,545
Starting MSRP
$33,910
Starting MSRP
$35,865
Rear head room40.8 in.38.2 in.40.8 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.67.3 in.67.3 in.
Rear leg room41.7 in.32.2 in.41.7 in.
Rear shoulder room68 in.68 in.68 in.
folding with storage center armrestyesnoyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,545
Starting MSRP
$33,910
Starting MSRP
$35,865
Angle of departure12.9 degrees14.9 degrees15 degrees
Length261.8 in.247.4 in.261.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity15000 lbs.12500 lbs.12500 lbs.
Curb weight7134 lbs.6495 lbs.6730 lbs.
Gross weight13000 lbs.11400 lbs.11500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.9.3 in.9.3 in.
Angle of approach25.6 degrees25.7 degrees25.7 degrees
Height80 in.81.2 in.81.7 in.
Maximum payload5300 lbs.4300 lbs.4200 lbs.
Wheel base172.4 in.158 in.172.4 in.
Width95.5 in.79.9 in.79.9 in.
Front trackno68.3 in.68.3 in.
Rear trackno67.2 in.67.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,545
Starting MSRP
$33,910
Starting MSRP
$35,865
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Copper Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic/Black Clearcoat
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic/Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic/ Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Blazing Yellow Clearcoat
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic/ Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic/ Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Tan, vinyl
  • Medium Flint, vinyl
  • Black, leather
  • Tan, vinyl
  • Medium Flint, vinyl
  • Black, leather
  • Dark Flint, cloth
  • Tan, vinyl
  • Medium Flint, vinyl
  • Black, leather
  • Dark Flint, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,545
Starting MSRP
$33,910
Starting MSRP
$35,865
partial wheel coversyesyesyes
LT245/75R E tiresyesnono
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyesyes
polished alloy wheelsyesnono
All season tiresyesyesyes
17 in. wheelsyesnono
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
chrome steel wheelsnoyesyes
18 in. wheelsnoyesyes
LT275/70R E tiresnoyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,545
Starting MSRP
$33,910
Starting MSRP
$35,865
solid live axle front suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,545
Starting MSRP
$33,910
Starting MSRP
$35,865
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See F-350 Super Duty InventorySee F-350 Super Duty InventorySee F-350 Super Duty Inventory

Related Used 2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles