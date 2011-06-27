  1. Home
Used 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty SuperCab Consumer Reviews

Outstanding

Ford man, 02/24/2007
Absolutely great truck. Power to spare, and excellent mileage for such a big truck. I hauled a 3000 lb. slide-in pickup camper for years with no noticeable difference in handling. I hated to see these 7.3 diesel engines get phased out.

overrated

jimbo59, 03/30/2004
This truck rides like a truck the FX4 package is very siff on the road. The dealer told me that this would get 25% better milage than my 7.3 diesel but its a little worse. I have had several problems with the motor, idles rough water fuel sensor replaced 2 times already and the front tires ware unevenly. Engine is still very noisy. If you pull up to a fast food drive through you better be able to read lips.

Ford

black_panther, 05/04/2004
I really love my truck, under heavy loads it pulls it like nothing. that new 6.0L engine is a dream.

Unhapppy customer

Unhappy customer, 09/03/2009
I have had my truck for 4 years and have had to replace water pump twice in 18 months, a u joint, injector o rings, erg cooler, oil cooler,injector sensor,trans coller sensor,fuel pump,and now I have a major vibration when decelerating. I have had to put $6000.00 out of pocket because most failed 6 months out of warranty and Ford won't stand by their product when they know about the problems with the 6.0.

WOW!!!

TheMacs, 07/05/2003
We just picked this tank (meant as a compliment) up this week--WE LOVE IT!!! What a blast to drive!!! What more can I say--this truck is a dream come true!!!

