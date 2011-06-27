  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-350 Super Duty
  4. Used 2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat Features & Specs

More about the 2002 F-350 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,780
See F-350 Super Duty Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,780
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,780
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity29 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,780
Torque350 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle53.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,780
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,780
80 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,780
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,780
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,780
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,780
Front head room41.4 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room68 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room40.7 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room67.4 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,780
Rear head room41 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.
Rear leg room41.3 in.
Rear shoulder room68 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,780
Front track68.7 in.
Length245.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity12500 lbs.
Curb weight5815 lbs.
Gross weight9900 lbs.
Height77 in.
Maximum payload4085 lbs.
Wheel base156.2 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track68.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,780
Exterior Colors
  • True Blue Metallic/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • True Blue Metallic/Silver Metallic
  • Island Blue Metallic/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Island Blue Metallic/Silver Metallic
  • Dark Highland Green Metallic/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Arizona Beige Metallic/Black
  • Dark Shadow Grey Metallic/Black
  • Toreador Red Metallic/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Toreador Red Metallic/Silver Metallic
  • Black/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Black/Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White/Arizona Beige Metallic
  • Oxford White/Silver Metallic
  • Black/Dark Shadow Grey Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Highland Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Island Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Flint
  • Medium Parchment
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,780
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
LT265/75R E tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,780
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
twin I-beam front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,780
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See F-350 Super Duty Inventory

Related Used 2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles