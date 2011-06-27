Used 2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Great Truck
4 wheel drive bought new and now has some 66,000 miles. Used to haul various trailers and camper. Has duals for camper and when on it rides like a car - off it is trucky. Taken many long trips (Alaska, Canada, etc.)with camper and very comfortable to drive and ride. Diesel is powerful with 12 mpg when loaded. Five speed manual transmission has good gear ratio. Ordered with high speed rear end which makes it a great highway traveler. No problems except a clutch pressure plate spring broke - cost about $800 to replace everything. Bought as a chassis cab and made a custom box for camper use. With truck rated at 13,000 lbs., never gets overloaded. It is a "keeper"
ford you can do better
the f 350 simple cab is a very strong work truck comparetivly considering its got leafs front and back fuel consuption is high with the diesel considering other truck are better like the new gmc duramax and a lot quieter. the standard seat sucks big time when your are plowing snow your back feels like you just did 18 rounds with mike tyson the dash looks like a lego set.come on ford you can do a lot better
My dark blue 2000 F-350 diesel 4x4 truck
Although I have only had this vehicle for 5 days, I drove it from Colorado to California. It cruises at hiway speeds with no sweat. It sits very high and is easy to drive. The interior is roomy and comfortable. I traded in my 1999 F-250 XLT 4x4 truck and I really liked it also. I ran a carfax vehicle report on it and everything is clean. It is a luxury type vehicle in a truck body, yet tough enough for any hauling task or off road adventure.
Harley Hauler V10
I bought this truck new and have been hauling Harley-Davidson's with a 20 foot enclosed trailer. The 6.8L V10 4X4 will pull anything I put behind it with ease at any speed. The leather interior is plush and very easy on a biker's rear. This F350 hardly knows when it is going uphill. This black truck looks great with my black trailer in tow. I can't think of a thing I would change, and it's Ford trucks for life!
Powerhouse
I'm very pleased with my F350 Dually, it is actually way more truck than I need. Pulls trailers lke there's nothing behind it. MPG can be scay on hilly hauls - as low as 10, but average 15 mpg. Highest was 19 mpg, lowest 9 mpg. ABS light comes & goes - dealer cks it and resets. Replaced clutch assembly on 5-spd for a grand, but oil, brakes, tires are the only tings it has needed. Fantastic truck!
