Used 2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Built FORD TOUGH !!!!!!!
I have owned this truck now for over three years. I have 220000 miles on it. I replace tires and u-joints every 75000 miles. Other than that I have not had ANY problems. It does not use any oil and gets around 12.5 miles to the gallon. This truck is a V-10 with duals and I LOVE IT !!!! I should easily get 500000 miles out of it.
100K and going strong
I have towed at least 20,000 miles of the 100K on this truck, and it has never let me down. I have done routine maintenance and replaced ball joints and rotors which came at 80K. Friends with similar Chevys are envious of the trouble free truck this has been. I could not be happier with the truck, and my family loves to travel in it for long trips as well as across town. My first Ford ever, but it won't be my last.
Super Duty eats the competition
What can I say about this truck, it eats Dodges and GMC equivalents for breakfast. It pulls a 12k trailer up 42degree mountains like nothing is there at 55mph, the rear brakes lasted 130k miles and the room is great inside the cab. While pulling said trailer you can pass a semi at 80mph no problem and still accelerate
No Truck Any Better!
I have owned Dodge and Chevy Diesels like this F350 and NO ONE comes close! All I do is drive it, oil, brake, and tire it on a regular basis and it just keeps going. The others have all left me on the side of the road,not F350 Powerstroke. Fuel econ stunk until I superchipped it at 130k miles. Power is unbelievable. Have not compared to new duramax tho.:^)
The Best Dam Truck Bar None
This is the best truck I've owned or operated. The large mirrors and the extensive glass makes the visibility in this truck wonderful. The XLT/Lariat trim and deisel are well worth the money. Either trim ungrade improves comfort on long trips. The deisel power is super. I can cruise at 75mph and truck will not lose 2mph pulling a 5500 lb trailer up hills. In the ballooning business, the Ford out number the other brands 2:1. The truck has been in the shop twice in 2 3/4 yrs and was fixed the same day. That's pretty good for a Ford. The A/C lacks in city traffic on 100+ deg days. Maneuvering a 25 ft vechicle in and out of parking lots can be challenging.
