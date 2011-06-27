Estimated values
1998 Ford E-150 XLT Club Wagon 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,558
|$2,206
|$2,518
|Clean
|$1,425
|$2,017
|$2,313
|Average
|$1,159
|$1,641
|$1,902
|Rough
|$893
|$1,265
|$1,491
Estimated values
1998 Ford E-150 Econoline 3dr Cargo Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,146
|$1,995
|$2,417
|Clean
|$1,048
|$1,825
|$2,220
|Average
|$853
|$1,485
|$1,826
|Rough
|$657
|$1,145
|$1,431
Estimated values
1998 Ford E-150 Chateau Club Wagon 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,196
|$1,854
|$2,177
|Clean
|$1,094
|$1,696
|$1,999
|Average
|$890
|$1,380
|$1,644
|Rough
|$686
|$1,064
|$1,289
Estimated values
1998 Ford E-150 XL Club Wagon 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,040
|$1,917
|$2,354
|Clean
|$951
|$1,753
|$2,162
|Average
|$774
|$1,426
|$1,778
|Rough
|$596
|$1,099
|$1,394