Used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Diesel Consumer Reviews

F250 Deisel

BAB22, 12/26/2018
Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
This truck has so much poer. I purchased the truck to haul my 35ft 5th wheel. pulling it for distances is beyound compare. My trailer weights 13K and don't realy notice pulling it. all this while still getting 16 mpg towing it. I have had many trucks in my day. This by far is the best. If you have it in your budget, get the diesel. if not, the 6.2L i heard has plenty of power.

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Things that make you go hmmm

Kip, 10/05/2018
Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
Bought my 2018 F250 6.7 turbo diesel in July. Only 17 miles on it. By Aug 2-4 check engine light came on 3 times. Misfits fault. Dealer rest and said it was the computer. Sept A/C stopped blowing cold air. Next morning it was fine. Now we are in October. No cold air again and now it’s lasted for 3 days. Scheduled for shop on the 7th. WTH???!!! Way too expensive to have malfunctions of this nature this soon. I worry for the future of this beautiful strong truck. SMH.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
