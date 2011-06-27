Used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Diesel Consumer Reviews

BAB22 , 12/26/2018 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)

9 of 9 people found this review helpful

This truck has so much poer. I purchased the truck to haul my 35ft 5th wheel. pulling it for distances is beyound compare. My trailer weights 13K and don't realy notice pulling it. all this while still getting 16 mpg towing it. I have had many trucks in my day. This by far is the best. If you have it in your budget, get the diesel. if not, the 6.2L i heard has plenty of power.