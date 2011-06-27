Used 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
2014 F250 Xlt crew 4x4 6.7
MattP, 11/03/2016
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
10 of 13 people found this review helpful
My AC evap core went out at 2 years from purchasing this truck new. Because I was over mileage Ford refused to offer any assistance to fix the over $2200 repair. I will never buy another $50k ford pickup or any other ford products. I also have replaced sensors on this vehicle at my cost. Update- shortly after the AC issue before the truck was 2.5 years old with about 70k miles the radiator started leaking from drivers side lower corner- (apparently that is common in F250s after some internet searching) Final straw- driver wheel bearing started shimmying at high speed curves 2.5 years and 75k miles in. Traded in and will never buy another Ford.
Report Abuse
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the F-250 Super Duty
Related Used 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner