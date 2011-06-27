  1. Home
Used 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

2014 F250 Xlt crew 4x4 6.7

MattP, 11/03/2016
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
10 of 13 people found this review helpful

My AC evap core went out at 2 years from purchasing this truck new. Because I was over mileage Ford refused to offer any assistance to fix the over $2200 repair. I will never buy another $50k ford pickup or any other ford products. I also have replaced sensors on this vehicle at my cost. Update- shortly after the AC issue before the truck was 2.5 years old with about 70k miles the radiator started leaking from drivers side lower corner- (apparently that is common in F250s after some internet searching) Final straw- driver wheel bearing started shimmying at high speed curves 2.5 years and 75k miles in. Traded in and will never buy another Ford.

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
