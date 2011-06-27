Used 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$69,563*
Total Cash Price
$51,274
XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,867*
Total Cash Price
$44,864
XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,969*
Total Cash Price
$42,728
XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$72,461*
Total Cash Price
$53,410
F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab
XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$73,621*
Total Cash Price
$54,265
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$73,621*
Total Cash Price
$54,265
Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$63,766*
Total Cash Price
$47,001
XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,288*
Total Cash Price
$44,437
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$85,214*
Total Cash Price
$62,810
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,969*
Total Cash Price
$42,728
XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$82,896*
Total Cash Price
$61,101
XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$63,766*
Total Cash Price
$47,001
XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$70,722*
Total Cash Price
$52,128
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$80,577*
Total Cash Price
$59,392
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$64,925*
Total Cash Price
$47,855
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$65,505*
Total Cash Price
$48,283
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$77,099*
Total Cash Price
$56,828
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$66,085*
Total Cash Price
$48,710
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,447*
Total Cash Price
$45,292
Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$70,722*
Total Cash Price
$52,128
XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,969*
Total Cash Price
$42,728
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,969*
Total Cash Price
$42,728
F-250 Super Duty SuperCab
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$81,736*
Total Cash Price
$60,246
XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$77,678*
Total Cash Price
$57,256
XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$64,925*
Total Cash Price
$47,855
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$72,461*
Total Cash Price
$53,410
Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$63,766*
Total Cash Price
$47,001
Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$64,925*
Total Cash Price
$47,855
XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$75,360*
Total Cash Price
$55,546
XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$63,186*
Total Cash Price
$46,574
XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$86,374*
Total Cash Price
$63,665
XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$86,374*
Total Cash Price
$63,665
XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$79,997*
Total Cash Price
$58,965
XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,128*
Total Cash Price
$43,583
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,034
|$1,066
|$1,097
|$1,130
|$1,164
|$5,491
|Maintenance
|$1,222
|$1,667
|$2,095
|$599
|$4,507
|$10,090
|Repairs
|$640
|$742
|$865
|$1,009
|$1,177
|$4,433
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,728
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,948
|Financing
|$2,758
|$2,218
|$1,642
|$1,027
|$371
|$8,015
|Depreciation
|$10,540
|$4,576
|$4,028
|$3,570
|$3,203
|$25,916
|Fuel
|$2,387
|$2,458
|$2,532
|$2,608
|$2,686
|$12,670
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,307
|$12,780
|$12,314
|$9,998
|$13,163
|$69,563
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$905
|$932
|$960
|$989
|$1,019
|$4,805
|Maintenance
|$1,069
|$1,458
|$1,833
|$524
|$3,944
|$8,828
|Repairs
|$560
|$649
|$757
|$883
|$1,030
|$3,879
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,387
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,580
|Financing
|$2,413
|$1,940
|$1,436
|$899
|$324
|$7,013
|Depreciation
|$9,222
|$4,004
|$3,525
|$3,124
|$2,802
|$22,677
|Fuel
|$2,088
|$2,150
|$2,216
|$2,282
|$2,350
|$11,086
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,644
|$11,183
|$10,775
|$8,749
|$11,517
|$60,867
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$862
|$888
|$914
|$942
|$970
|$4,576
|Maintenance
|$1,018
|$1,389
|$1,746
|$499
|$3,756
|$8,408
|Repairs
|$533
|$618
|$721
|$841
|$981
|$3,694
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,273
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,457
|Financing
|$2,298
|$1,848
|$1,368
|$856
|$309
|$6,679
|Depreciation
|$8,783
|$3,813
|$3,357
|$2,975
|$2,669
|$21,597
|Fuel
|$1,989
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,173
|$2,238
|$10,558
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,756
|$10,650
|$10,262
|$8,332
|$10,969
|$57,969
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,078
|$1,110
|$1,143
|$1,178
|$1,213
|$5,720
|Maintenance
|$1,273
|$1,736
|$2,183
|$624
|$4,695
|$10,510
|Repairs
|$666
|$773
|$901
|$1,051
|$1,226
|$4,618
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,841
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,071
|Financing
|$2,873
|$2,310
|$1,710
|$1,070
|$386
|$8,349
|Depreciation
|$10,979
|$4,766
|$4,196
|$3,719
|$3,336
|$26,996
|Fuel
|$2,486
|$2,560
|$2,638
|$2,716
|$2,798
|$13,198
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,195
|$13,313
|$12,828
|$10,415
|$13,711
|$72,461
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,095
|$1,128
|$1,161
|$1,196
|$1,232
|$5,812
|Maintenance
|$1,293
|$1,764
|$2,217
|$634
|$4,770
|$10,678
|Repairs
|$677
|$785
|$916
|$1,068
|$1,246
|$4,691
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,887
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,120
|Financing
|$2,918
|$2,347
|$1,737
|$1,087
|$392
|$8,482
|Depreciation
|$11,154
|$4,843
|$4,263
|$3,778
|$3,390
|$27,428
|Fuel
|$2,526
|$2,601
|$2,680
|$2,760
|$2,842
|$13,409
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,550
|$13,526
|$13,033
|$10,582
|$13,931
|$73,621
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,095
|$1,128
|$1,161
|$1,196
|$1,232
|$5,812
|Maintenance
|$1,293
|$1,764
|$2,217
|$634
|$4,770
|$10,678
|Repairs
|$677
|$785
|$916
|$1,068
|$1,246
|$4,691
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,887
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,120
|Financing
|$2,918
|$2,347
|$1,737
|$1,087
|$392
|$8,482
|Depreciation
|$11,154
|$4,843
|$4,263
|$3,778
|$3,390
|$27,428
|Fuel
|$2,526
|$2,601
|$2,680
|$2,760
|$2,842
|$13,409
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,550
|$13,526
|$13,033
|$10,582
|$13,931
|$73,621
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$948
|$977
|$1,005
|$1,036
|$1,067
|$5,034
|Maintenance
|$1,120
|$1,528
|$1,921
|$549
|$4,132
|$9,249
|Repairs
|$586
|$680
|$793
|$925
|$1,079
|$4,063
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,500
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,703
|Financing
|$2,528
|$2,033
|$1,505
|$942
|$340
|$7,347
|Depreciation
|$9,661
|$4,194
|$3,693
|$3,273
|$2,936
|$23,757
|Fuel
|$2,188
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,614
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,532
|$11,715
|$11,288
|$9,165
|$12,066
|$63,766
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$896
|$924
|$951
|$980
|$1,009
|$4,759
|Maintenance
|$1,059
|$1,445
|$1,816
|$519
|$3,906
|$8,744
|Repairs
|$554
|$643
|$750
|$875
|$1,020
|$3,842
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,364
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,555
|Financing
|$2,390
|$1,922
|$1,423
|$890
|$321
|$6,946
|Depreciation
|$9,134
|$3,966
|$3,491
|$3,094
|$2,776
|$22,461
|Fuel
|$2,069
|$2,130
|$2,194
|$2,260
|$2,328
|$10,980
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,466
|$11,076
|$10,672
|$8,665
|$11,408
|$60,288
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$1,344
|$1,385
|$1,426
|$6,727
|Maintenance
|$1,496
|$2,042
|$2,567
|$734
|$5,521
|$12,360
|Repairs
|$784
|$908
|$1,060
|$1,236
|$1,442
|$5,430
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,341
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$3,612
|Financing
|$3,378
|$2,717
|$2,011
|$1,258
|$454
|$9,818
|Depreciation
|$12,911
|$5,605
|$4,935
|$4,373
|$3,923
|$31,748
|Fuel
|$2,924
|$3,011
|$3,102
|$3,194
|$3,290
|$15,520
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,101
|$15,656
|$15,085
|$12,248
|$16,124
|$85,214
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$862
|$888
|$914
|$942
|$970
|$4,576
|Maintenance
|$1,018
|$1,389
|$1,746
|$499
|$3,756
|$8,408
|Repairs
|$533
|$618
|$721
|$841
|$981
|$3,694
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,273
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,457
|Financing
|$2,298
|$1,848
|$1,368
|$856
|$309
|$6,679
|Depreciation
|$8,783
|$3,813
|$3,357
|$2,975
|$2,669
|$21,597
|Fuel
|$1,989
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,173
|$2,238
|$10,558
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,756
|$10,650
|$10,262
|$8,332
|$10,969
|$57,969
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,233
|$1,270
|$1,307
|$1,347
|$1,387
|$6,544
|Maintenance
|$1,456
|$1,986
|$2,497
|$714
|$5,371
|$12,023
|Repairs
|$762
|$884
|$1,031
|$1,203
|$1,403
|$5,282
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,250
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$3,514
|Financing
|$3,286
|$2,643
|$1,956
|$1,224
|$442
|$9,551
|Depreciation
|$12,560
|$5,453
|$4,801
|$4,254
|$3,817
|$30,884
|Fuel
|$2,844
|$2,929
|$3,017
|$3,107
|$3,200
|$15,098
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,391
|$15,230
|$14,675
|$11,915
|$15,686
|$82,896
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$948
|$977
|$1,005
|$1,036
|$1,067
|$5,034
|Maintenance
|$1,120
|$1,528
|$1,921
|$549
|$4,132
|$9,249
|Repairs
|$586
|$680
|$793
|$925
|$1,079
|$4,063
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,500
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,703
|Financing
|$2,528
|$2,033
|$1,505
|$942
|$340
|$7,347
|Depreciation
|$9,661
|$4,194
|$3,693
|$3,273
|$2,936
|$23,757
|Fuel
|$2,188
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,614
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,532
|$11,715
|$11,288
|$9,165
|$12,066
|$63,766
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$1,149
|$1,183
|$5,583
|Maintenance
|$1,242
|$1,695
|$2,130
|$609
|$4,582
|$10,258
|Repairs
|$650
|$754
|$880
|$1,026
|$1,197
|$4,507
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,773
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,998
|Financing
|$2,804
|$2,255
|$1,669
|$1,044
|$377
|$8,148
|Depreciation
|$10,715
|$4,652
|$4,096
|$3,630
|$3,256
|$26,348
|Fuel
|$2,427
|$2,499
|$2,574
|$2,651
|$2,730
|$12,881
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,662
|$12,993
|$12,520
|$10,165
|$13,382
|$70,722
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$1,270
|$1,309
|$1,348
|$6,361
|Maintenance
|$1,415
|$1,931
|$2,427
|$694
|$5,221
|$11,687
|Repairs
|$741
|$859
|$1,002
|$1,169
|$1,364
|$5,135
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,159
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$64
|$3,415
|Financing
|$3,194
|$2,569
|$1,902
|$1,190
|$430
|$9,284
|Depreciation
|$12,208
|$5,300
|$4,666
|$4,135
|$3,710
|$30,020
|Fuel
|$2,765
|$2,847
|$2,933
|$3,020
|$3,111
|$14,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,681
|$14,803
|$14,264
|$11,581
|$15,247
|$80,577
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$965
|$995
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$5,125
|Maintenance
|$1,140
|$1,556
|$1,956
|$559
|$4,207
|$9,417
|Repairs
|$597
|$692
|$808
|$942
|$1,099
|$4,137
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,546
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,752
|Financing
|$2,574
|$2,070
|$1,532
|$959
|$346
|$7,480
|Depreciation
|$9,837
|$4,271
|$3,760
|$3,332
|$2,989
|$24,189
|Fuel
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$2,363
|$2,434
|$2,507
|$11,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,887
|$11,928
|$11,493
|$9,332
|$12,285
|$64,925
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$974
|$1,003
|$1,033
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$5,171
|Maintenance
|$1,150
|$1,570
|$1,973
|$564
|$4,244
|$9,501
|Repairs
|$602
|$698
|$815
|$950
|$1,109
|$4,174
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,568
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,776
|Financing
|$2,597
|$2,088
|$1,546
|$967
|$349
|$7,547
|Depreciation
|$9,925
|$4,309
|$3,793
|$3,362
|$3,016
|$24,405
|Fuel
|$2,248
|$2,314
|$2,384
|$2,455
|$2,529
|$11,931
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,064
|$12,034
|$11,596
|$9,415
|$12,395
|$65,505
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,146
|$1,181
|$1,216
|$1,253
|$1,290
|$6,086
|Maintenance
|$1,354
|$1,847
|$2,322
|$664
|$4,995
|$11,183
|Repairs
|$709
|$822
|$959
|$1,119
|$1,305
|$4,913
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,023
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$3,268
|Financing
|$3,056
|$2,458
|$1,819
|$1,138
|$411
|$8,883
|Depreciation
|$11,681
|$5,071
|$4,465
|$3,957
|$3,550
|$28,724
|Fuel
|$2,645
|$2,724
|$2,806
|$2,890
|$2,977
|$14,042
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,615
|$14,165
|$13,648
|$11,082
|$14,589
|$77,099
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$983
|$1,012
|$1,042
|$1,074
|$1,106
|$5,217
|Maintenance
|$1,161
|$1,583
|$1,990
|$569
|$4,282
|$9,585
|Repairs
|$608
|$705
|$822
|$959
|$1,118
|$4,211
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,591
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,801
|Financing
|$2,620
|$2,107
|$1,560
|$976
|$352
|$7,614
|Depreciation
|$10,013
|$4,347
|$3,827
|$3,391
|$3,043
|$24,621
|Fuel
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,477
|$2,551
|$12,036
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,242
|$12,141
|$11,699
|$9,498
|$12,505
|$66,085
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$914
|$941
|$969
|$999
|$1,028
|$4,851
|Maintenance
|$1,079
|$1,472
|$1,851
|$529
|$3,981
|$8,912
|Repairs
|$565
|$655
|$764
|$891
|$1,040
|$3,916
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,409
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$2,604
|Financing
|$2,436
|$1,959
|$1,450
|$907
|$328
|$7,080
|Depreciation
|$9,310
|$4,042
|$3,558
|$3,154
|$2,829
|$22,893
|Fuel
|$2,108
|$2,171
|$2,237
|$2,303
|$2,372
|$11,191
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,821
|$11,289
|$10,878
|$8,832
|$11,627
|$61,447
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$1,149
|$1,183
|$5,583
|Maintenance
|$1,242
|$1,695
|$2,130
|$609
|$4,582
|$10,258
|Repairs
|$650
|$754
|$880
|$1,026
|$1,197
|$4,507
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,773
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,998
|Financing
|$2,804
|$2,255
|$1,669
|$1,044
|$377
|$8,148
|Depreciation
|$10,715
|$4,652
|$4,096
|$3,630
|$3,256
|$26,348
|Fuel
|$2,427
|$2,499
|$2,574
|$2,651
|$2,730
|$12,881
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,662
|$12,993
|$12,520
|$10,165
|$13,382
|$70,722
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$862
|$888
|$914
|$942
|$970
|$4,576
|Maintenance
|$1,018
|$1,389
|$1,746
|$499
|$3,756
|$8,408
|Repairs
|$533
|$618
|$721
|$841
|$981
|$3,694
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,273
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,457
|Financing
|$2,298
|$1,848
|$1,368
|$856
|$309
|$6,679
|Depreciation
|$8,783
|$3,813
|$3,357
|$2,975
|$2,669
|$21,597
|Fuel
|$1,989
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,173
|$2,238
|$10,558
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,756
|$10,650
|$10,262
|$8,332
|$10,969
|$57,969
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$862
|$888
|$914
|$942
|$970
|$4,576
|Maintenance
|$1,018
|$1,389
|$1,746
|$499
|$3,756
|$8,408
|Repairs
|$533
|$618
|$721
|$841
|$981
|$3,694
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,273
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,457
|Financing
|$2,298
|$1,848
|$1,368
|$856
|$309
|$6,679
|Depreciation
|$8,783
|$3,813
|$3,357
|$2,975
|$2,669
|$21,597
|Fuel
|$1,989
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,173
|$2,238
|$10,558
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,756
|$10,650
|$10,262
|$8,332
|$10,969
|$57,969
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,215
|$1,252
|$1,289
|$1,328
|$1,368
|$6,452
|Maintenance
|$1,435
|$1,958
|$2,462
|$704
|$5,296
|$11,855
|Repairs
|$752
|$871
|$1,017
|$1,186
|$1,383
|$5,209
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,205
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,464
|Financing
|$3,240
|$2,606
|$1,929
|$1,207
|$436
|$9,417
|Depreciation
|$12,384
|$5,376
|$4,733
|$4,195
|$3,763
|$30,452
|Fuel
|$2,804
|$2,888
|$2,975
|$3,064
|$3,156
|$14,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,036
|$15,017
|$14,469
|$11,748
|$15,466
|$81,736
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,155
|$1,190
|$1,225
|$1,262
|$1,300
|$6,132
|Maintenance
|$1,364
|$1,861
|$2,340
|$669
|$5,033
|$11,267
|Repairs
|$714
|$828
|$966
|$1,127
|$1,315
|$4,950
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,046
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$3,292
|Financing
|$3,079
|$2,476
|$1,833
|$1,147
|$414
|$8,950
|Depreciation
|$11,769
|$5,109
|$4,498
|$3,987
|$3,576
|$28,940
|Fuel
|$2,665
|$2,744
|$2,827
|$2,912
|$2,999
|$14,148
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,793
|$14,271
|$13,751
|$11,165
|$14,698
|$77,678
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$965
|$995
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$5,125
|Maintenance
|$1,140
|$1,556
|$1,956
|$559
|$4,207
|$9,417
|Repairs
|$597
|$692
|$808
|$942
|$1,099
|$4,137
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,546
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,752
|Financing
|$2,574
|$2,070
|$1,532
|$959
|$346
|$7,480
|Depreciation
|$9,837
|$4,271
|$3,760
|$3,332
|$2,989
|$24,189
|Fuel
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$2,363
|$2,434
|$2,507
|$11,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,887
|$11,928
|$11,493
|$9,332
|$12,285
|$64,925
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,078
|$1,110
|$1,143
|$1,178
|$1,213
|$5,720
|Maintenance
|$1,273
|$1,736
|$2,183
|$624
|$4,695
|$10,510
|Repairs
|$666
|$773
|$901
|$1,051
|$1,226
|$4,618
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,841
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,071
|Financing
|$2,873
|$2,310
|$1,710
|$1,070
|$386
|$8,349
|Depreciation
|$10,979
|$4,766
|$4,196
|$3,719
|$3,336
|$26,996
|Fuel
|$2,486
|$2,560
|$2,638
|$2,716
|$2,798
|$13,198
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,195
|$13,313
|$12,828
|$10,415
|$13,711
|$72,461
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$948
|$977
|$1,005
|$1,036
|$1,067
|$5,034
|Maintenance
|$1,120
|$1,528
|$1,921
|$549
|$4,132
|$9,249
|Repairs
|$586
|$680
|$793
|$925
|$1,079
|$4,063
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,500
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,703
|Financing
|$2,528
|$2,033
|$1,505
|$942
|$340
|$7,347
|Depreciation
|$9,661
|$4,194
|$3,693
|$3,273
|$2,936
|$23,757
|Fuel
|$2,188
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,614
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,532
|$11,715
|$11,288
|$9,165
|$12,066
|$63,766
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$965
|$995
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$5,125
|Maintenance
|$1,140
|$1,556
|$1,956
|$559
|$4,207
|$9,417
|Repairs
|$597
|$692
|$808
|$942
|$1,099
|$4,137
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,546
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,752
|Financing
|$2,574
|$2,070
|$1,532
|$959
|$346
|$7,480
|Depreciation
|$9,837
|$4,271
|$3,760
|$3,332
|$2,989
|$24,189
|Fuel
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$2,363
|$2,434
|$2,507
|$11,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,887
|$11,928
|$11,493
|$9,332
|$12,285
|$64,925
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,121
|$1,154
|$1,188
|$1,225
|$1,261
|$5,949
|Maintenance
|$1,323
|$1,806
|$2,270
|$649
|$4,883
|$10,930
|Repairs
|$693
|$803
|$937
|$1,093
|$1,275
|$4,802
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,955
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$3,194
|Financing
|$2,987
|$2,402
|$1,778
|$1,113
|$402
|$8,683
|Depreciation
|$11,418
|$4,957
|$4,364
|$3,868
|$3,470
|$28,076
|Fuel
|$2,586
|$2,662
|$2,743
|$2,825
|$2,909
|$13,725
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,083
|$13,845
|$13,341
|$10,832
|$14,260
|$75,360
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$940
|$968
|$996
|$1,027
|$1,057
|$4,988
|Maintenance
|$1,110
|$1,514
|$1,903
|$544
|$4,094
|$9,165
|Repairs
|$581
|$674
|$786
|$917
|$1,069
|$4,026
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,478
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$2,678
|Financing
|$2,505
|$2,014
|$1,491
|$933
|$337
|$7,280
|Depreciation
|$9,573
|$4,156
|$3,659
|$3,243
|$2,909
|$23,541
|Fuel
|$2,168
|$2,232
|$2,300
|$2,369
|$2,439
|$11,508
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,354
|$11,609
|$11,186
|$9,082
|$11,956
|$63,186
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,284
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$1,404
|$1,445
|$6,818
|Maintenance
|$1,517
|$2,070
|$2,602
|$744
|$5,596
|$12,528
|Repairs
|$794
|$921
|$1,074
|$1,253
|$1,462
|$5,504
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,387
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$3,661
|Financing
|$3,424
|$2,754
|$2,038
|$1,275
|$460
|$9,952
|Depreciation
|$13,087
|$5,681
|$5,002
|$4,433
|$3,977
|$32,180
|Fuel
|$2,964
|$3,052
|$3,144
|$3,238
|$3,335
|$15,731
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,456
|$15,869
|$15,290
|$12,415
|$16,344
|$86,374
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,284
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$1,404
|$1,445
|$6,818
|Maintenance
|$1,517
|$2,070
|$2,602
|$744
|$5,596
|$12,528
|Repairs
|$794
|$921
|$1,074
|$1,253
|$1,462
|$5,504
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,387
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$69
|$3,661
|Financing
|$3,424
|$2,754
|$2,038
|$1,275
|$460
|$9,952
|Depreciation
|$13,087
|$5,681
|$5,002
|$4,433
|$3,977
|$32,180
|Fuel
|$2,964
|$3,052
|$3,144
|$3,238
|$3,335
|$15,731
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,456
|$15,869
|$15,290
|$12,415
|$16,344
|$86,374
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,190
|$1,225
|$1,261
|$1,300
|$1,339
|$6,315
|Maintenance
|$1,405
|$1,917
|$2,409
|$689
|$5,183
|$11,603
|Repairs
|$736
|$853
|$995
|$1,161
|$1,354
|$5,098
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,137
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,391
|Financing
|$3,171
|$2,550
|$1,888
|$1,181
|$426
|$9,217
|Depreciation
|$12,121
|$5,262
|$4,633
|$4,106
|$3,683
|$29,804
|Fuel
|$2,745
|$2,826
|$2,912
|$2,999
|$3,088
|$14,570
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,503
|$14,697
|$14,162
|$11,498
|$15,137
|$79,997
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$879
|$906
|$932
|$961
|$989
|$4,668
|Maintenance
|$1,038
|$1,417
|$1,781
|$509
|$3,831
|$8,576
|Repairs
|$544
|$630
|$735
|$858
|$1,001
|$3,768
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,318
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,506
|Financing
|$2,344
|$1,885
|$1,395
|$873
|$315
|$6,813
|Depreciation
|$8,959
|$3,889
|$3,424
|$3,035
|$2,722
|$22,029
|Fuel
|$2,029
|$2,089
|$2,152
|$2,216
|$2,283
|$10,769
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,111
|$10,863
|$10,467
|$8,499
|$11,188
|$59,128
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 F-250 Super Duty
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty in Virginia is:not available
