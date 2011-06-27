  1. Home
Used 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Cost to Own

More about the 2014 F-250 Super Duty

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Near ZIP

F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab

XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$69,563*

Total Cash Price

$51,274

XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$60,867*

Total Cash Price

$44,864

XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$57,969*

Total Cash Price

$42,728

XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$72,461*

Total Cash Price

$53,410

F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab

XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$73,621*

Total Cash Price

$54,265

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$73,621*

Total Cash Price

$54,265

Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$63,766*

Total Cash Price

$47,001

XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$60,288*

Total Cash Price

$44,437

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$85,214*

Total Cash Price

$62,810

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$57,969*

Total Cash Price

$42,728

XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$82,896*

Total Cash Price

$61,101

XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$63,766*

Total Cash Price

$47,001

XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$70,722*

Total Cash Price

$52,128

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$80,577*

Total Cash Price

$59,392

XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$64,925*

Total Cash Price

$47,855

Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$65,505*

Total Cash Price

$48,283

XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$77,099*

Total Cash Price

$56,828

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$66,085*

Total Cash Price

$48,710

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$61,447*

Total Cash Price

$45,292

Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$70,722*

Total Cash Price

$52,128

XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$57,969*

Total Cash Price

$42,728

King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$57,969*

Total Cash Price

$42,728

F-250 Super Duty SuperCab

Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$81,736*

Total Cash Price

$60,246

XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$77,678*

Total Cash Price

$57,256

XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$64,925*

Total Cash Price

$47,855

Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$72,461*

Total Cash Price

$53,410

Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$63,766*

Total Cash Price

$47,001

Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$64,925*

Total Cash Price

$47,855

XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$75,360*

Total Cash Price

$55,546

XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$63,186*

Total Cash Price

$46,574

XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$86,374*

Total Cash Price

$63,665

XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$86,374*

Total Cash Price

$63,665

XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$79,997*

Total Cash Price

$58,965

XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$59,128*

Total Cash Price

$43,583

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,034$1,066$1,097$1,130$1,164$5,491
Maintenance$1,222$1,667$2,095$599$4,507$10,090
Repairs$640$742$865$1,009$1,177$4,433
Taxes & Fees$2,728$55$55$55$55$2,948
Financing$2,758$2,218$1,642$1,027$371$8,015
Depreciation$10,540$4,576$4,028$3,570$3,203$25,916
Fuel$2,387$2,458$2,532$2,608$2,686$12,670
True Cost to Own®$21,307$12,780$12,314$9,998$13,163$69,563

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$905$932$960$989$1,019$4,805
Maintenance$1,069$1,458$1,833$524$3,944$8,828
Repairs$560$649$757$883$1,030$3,879
Taxes & Fees$2,387$48$48$48$48$2,580
Financing$2,413$1,940$1,436$899$324$7,013
Depreciation$9,222$4,004$3,525$3,124$2,802$22,677
Fuel$2,088$2,150$2,216$2,282$2,350$11,086
True Cost to Own®$18,644$11,183$10,775$8,749$11,517$60,867

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$862$888$914$942$970$4,576
Maintenance$1,018$1,389$1,746$499$3,756$8,408
Repairs$533$618$721$841$981$3,694
Taxes & Fees$2,273$46$46$46$46$2,457
Financing$2,298$1,848$1,368$856$309$6,679
Depreciation$8,783$3,813$3,357$2,975$2,669$21,597
Fuel$1,989$2,048$2,110$2,173$2,238$10,558
True Cost to Own®$17,756$10,650$10,262$8,332$10,969$57,969

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,078$1,110$1,143$1,178$1,213$5,720
Maintenance$1,273$1,736$2,183$624$4,695$10,510
Repairs$666$773$901$1,051$1,226$4,618
Taxes & Fees$2,841$58$58$58$58$3,071
Financing$2,873$2,310$1,710$1,070$386$8,349
Depreciation$10,979$4,766$4,196$3,719$3,336$26,996
Fuel$2,486$2,560$2,638$2,716$2,798$13,198
True Cost to Own®$22,195$13,313$12,828$10,415$13,711$72,461

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,095$1,128$1,161$1,196$1,232$5,812
Maintenance$1,293$1,764$2,217$634$4,770$10,678
Repairs$677$785$916$1,068$1,246$4,691
Taxes & Fees$2,887$58$58$58$58$3,120
Financing$2,918$2,347$1,737$1,087$392$8,482
Depreciation$11,154$4,843$4,263$3,778$3,390$27,428
Fuel$2,526$2,601$2,680$2,760$2,842$13,409
True Cost to Own®$22,550$13,526$13,033$10,582$13,931$73,621

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,095$1,128$1,161$1,196$1,232$5,812
Maintenance$1,293$1,764$2,217$634$4,770$10,678
Repairs$677$785$916$1,068$1,246$4,691
Taxes & Fees$2,887$58$58$58$58$3,120
Financing$2,918$2,347$1,737$1,087$392$8,482
Depreciation$11,154$4,843$4,263$3,778$3,390$27,428
Fuel$2,526$2,601$2,680$2,760$2,842$13,409
True Cost to Own®$22,550$13,526$13,033$10,582$13,931$73,621

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$948$977$1,005$1,036$1,067$5,034
Maintenance$1,120$1,528$1,921$549$4,132$9,249
Repairs$586$680$793$925$1,079$4,063
Taxes & Fees$2,500$51$51$51$51$2,703
Financing$2,528$2,033$1,505$942$340$7,347
Depreciation$9,661$4,194$3,693$3,273$2,936$23,757
Fuel$2,188$2,253$2,321$2,390$2,462$11,614
True Cost to Own®$19,532$11,715$11,288$9,165$12,066$63,766

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$896$924$951$980$1,009$4,759
Maintenance$1,059$1,445$1,816$519$3,906$8,744
Repairs$554$643$750$875$1,020$3,842
Taxes & Fees$2,364$48$48$48$48$2,555
Financing$2,390$1,922$1,423$890$321$6,946
Depreciation$9,134$3,966$3,491$3,094$2,776$22,461
Fuel$2,069$2,130$2,194$2,260$2,328$10,980
True Cost to Own®$18,466$11,076$10,672$8,665$11,408$60,288

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,267$1,305$1,344$1,385$1,426$6,727
Maintenance$1,496$2,042$2,567$734$5,521$12,360
Repairs$784$908$1,060$1,236$1,442$5,430
Taxes & Fees$3,341$68$68$68$68$3,612
Financing$3,378$2,717$2,011$1,258$454$9,818
Depreciation$12,911$5,605$4,935$4,373$3,923$31,748
Fuel$2,924$3,011$3,102$3,194$3,290$15,520
True Cost to Own®$26,101$15,656$15,085$12,248$16,124$85,214
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$862$888$914$942$970$4,576
Maintenance$1,018$1,389$1,746$499$3,756$8,408
Repairs$533$618$721$841$981$3,694
Taxes & Fees$2,273$46$46$46$46$2,457
Financing$2,298$1,848$1,368$856$309$6,679
Depreciation$8,783$3,813$3,357$2,975$2,669$21,597
Fuel$1,989$2,048$2,110$2,173$2,238$10,558
True Cost to Own®$17,756$10,650$10,262$8,332$10,969$57,969

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,233$1,270$1,307$1,347$1,387$6,544
Maintenance$1,456$1,986$2,497$714$5,371$12,023
Repairs$762$884$1,031$1,203$1,403$5,282
Taxes & Fees$3,250$66$66$66$66$3,514
Financing$3,286$2,643$1,956$1,224$442$9,551
Depreciation$12,560$5,453$4,801$4,254$3,817$30,884
Fuel$2,844$2,929$3,017$3,107$3,200$15,098
True Cost to Own®$25,391$15,230$14,675$11,915$15,686$82,896

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$948$977$1,005$1,036$1,067$5,034
Maintenance$1,120$1,528$1,921$549$4,132$9,249
Repairs$586$680$793$925$1,079$4,063
Taxes & Fees$2,500$51$51$51$51$2,703
Financing$2,528$2,033$1,505$942$340$7,347
Depreciation$9,661$4,194$3,693$3,273$2,936$23,757
Fuel$2,188$2,253$2,321$2,390$2,462$11,614
True Cost to Own®$19,532$11,715$11,288$9,165$12,066$63,766

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,052$1,083$1,115$1,149$1,183$5,583
Maintenance$1,242$1,695$2,130$609$4,582$10,258
Repairs$650$754$880$1,026$1,197$4,507
Taxes & Fees$2,773$56$56$56$56$2,998
Financing$2,804$2,255$1,669$1,044$377$8,148
Depreciation$10,715$4,652$4,096$3,630$3,256$26,348
Fuel$2,427$2,499$2,574$2,651$2,730$12,881
True Cost to Own®$21,662$12,993$12,520$10,165$13,382$70,722

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,198$1,234$1,270$1,309$1,348$6,361
Maintenance$1,415$1,931$2,427$694$5,221$11,687
Repairs$741$859$1,002$1,169$1,364$5,135
Taxes & Fees$3,159$64$64$64$64$3,415
Financing$3,194$2,569$1,902$1,190$430$9,284
Depreciation$12,208$5,300$4,666$4,135$3,710$30,020
Fuel$2,765$2,847$2,933$3,020$3,111$14,676
True Cost to Own®$24,681$14,803$14,264$11,581$15,247$80,577

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$965$995$1,024$1,055$1,086$5,125
Maintenance$1,140$1,556$1,956$559$4,207$9,417
Repairs$597$692$808$942$1,099$4,137
Taxes & Fees$2,546$52$52$52$52$2,752
Financing$2,574$2,070$1,532$959$346$7,480
Depreciation$9,837$4,271$3,760$3,332$2,989$24,189
Fuel$2,228$2,294$2,363$2,434$2,507$11,825
True Cost to Own®$19,887$11,928$11,493$9,332$12,285$64,925

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$974$1,003$1,033$1,064$1,096$5,171
Maintenance$1,150$1,570$1,973$564$4,244$9,501
Repairs$602$698$815$950$1,109$4,174
Taxes & Fees$2,568$52$52$52$52$2,776
Financing$2,597$2,088$1,546$967$349$7,547
Depreciation$9,925$4,309$3,793$3,362$3,016$24,405
Fuel$2,248$2,314$2,384$2,455$2,529$11,931
True Cost to Own®$20,064$12,034$11,596$9,415$12,395$65,505

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,146$1,181$1,216$1,253$1,290$6,086
Maintenance$1,354$1,847$2,322$664$4,995$11,183
Repairs$709$822$959$1,119$1,305$4,913
Taxes & Fees$3,023$61$61$61$61$3,268
Financing$3,056$2,458$1,819$1,138$411$8,883
Depreciation$11,681$5,071$4,465$3,957$3,550$28,724
Fuel$2,645$2,724$2,806$2,890$2,977$14,042
True Cost to Own®$23,615$14,165$13,648$11,082$14,589$77,099

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$983$1,012$1,042$1,074$1,106$5,217
Maintenance$1,161$1,583$1,990$569$4,282$9,585
Repairs$608$705$822$959$1,118$4,211
Taxes & Fees$2,591$52$52$52$52$2,801
Financing$2,620$2,107$1,560$976$352$7,614
Depreciation$10,013$4,347$3,827$3,391$3,043$24,621
Fuel$2,267$2,335$2,405$2,477$2,551$12,036
True Cost to Own®$20,242$12,141$11,699$9,498$12,505$66,085

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$914$941$969$999$1,028$4,851
Maintenance$1,079$1,472$1,851$529$3,981$8,912
Repairs$565$655$764$891$1,040$3,916
Taxes & Fees$2,409$49$49$49$49$2,604
Financing$2,436$1,959$1,450$907$328$7,080
Depreciation$9,310$4,042$3,558$3,154$2,829$22,893
Fuel$2,108$2,171$2,237$2,303$2,372$11,191
True Cost to Own®$18,821$11,289$10,878$8,832$11,627$61,447

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,052$1,083$1,115$1,149$1,183$5,583
Maintenance$1,242$1,695$2,130$609$4,582$10,258
Repairs$650$754$880$1,026$1,197$4,507
Taxes & Fees$2,773$56$56$56$56$2,998
Financing$2,804$2,255$1,669$1,044$377$8,148
Depreciation$10,715$4,652$4,096$3,630$3,256$26,348
Fuel$2,427$2,499$2,574$2,651$2,730$12,881
True Cost to Own®$21,662$12,993$12,520$10,165$13,382$70,722

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$862$888$914$942$970$4,576
Maintenance$1,018$1,389$1,746$499$3,756$8,408
Repairs$533$618$721$841$981$3,694
Taxes & Fees$2,273$46$46$46$46$2,457
Financing$2,298$1,848$1,368$856$309$6,679
Depreciation$8,783$3,813$3,357$2,975$2,669$21,597
Fuel$1,989$2,048$2,110$2,173$2,238$10,558
True Cost to Own®$17,756$10,650$10,262$8,332$10,969$57,969

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$862$888$914$942$970$4,576
Maintenance$1,018$1,389$1,746$499$3,756$8,408
Repairs$533$618$721$841$981$3,694
Taxes & Fees$2,273$46$46$46$46$2,457
Financing$2,298$1,848$1,368$856$309$6,679
Depreciation$8,783$3,813$3,357$2,975$2,669$21,597
Fuel$1,989$2,048$2,110$2,173$2,238$10,558
True Cost to Own®$17,756$10,650$10,262$8,332$10,969$57,969

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,215$1,252$1,289$1,328$1,368$6,452
Maintenance$1,435$1,958$2,462$704$5,296$11,855
Repairs$752$871$1,017$1,186$1,383$5,209
Taxes & Fees$3,205$65$65$65$65$3,464
Financing$3,240$2,606$1,929$1,207$436$9,417
Depreciation$12,384$5,376$4,733$4,195$3,763$30,452
Fuel$2,804$2,888$2,975$3,064$3,156$14,887
True Cost to Own®$25,036$15,017$14,469$11,748$15,466$81,736

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,155$1,190$1,225$1,262$1,300$6,132
Maintenance$1,364$1,861$2,340$669$5,033$11,267
Repairs$714$828$966$1,127$1,315$4,950
Taxes & Fees$3,046$62$62$62$62$3,292
Financing$3,079$2,476$1,833$1,147$414$8,950
Depreciation$11,769$5,109$4,498$3,987$3,576$28,940
Fuel$2,665$2,744$2,827$2,912$2,999$14,148
True Cost to Own®$23,793$14,271$13,751$11,165$14,698$77,678

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$965$995$1,024$1,055$1,086$5,125
Maintenance$1,140$1,556$1,956$559$4,207$9,417
Repairs$597$692$808$942$1,099$4,137
Taxes & Fees$2,546$52$52$52$52$2,752
Financing$2,574$2,070$1,532$959$346$7,480
Depreciation$9,837$4,271$3,760$3,332$2,989$24,189
Fuel$2,228$2,294$2,363$2,434$2,507$11,825
True Cost to Own®$19,887$11,928$11,493$9,332$12,285$64,925

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,078$1,110$1,143$1,178$1,213$5,720
Maintenance$1,273$1,736$2,183$624$4,695$10,510
Repairs$666$773$901$1,051$1,226$4,618
Taxes & Fees$2,841$58$58$58$58$3,071
Financing$2,873$2,310$1,710$1,070$386$8,349
Depreciation$10,979$4,766$4,196$3,719$3,336$26,996
Fuel$2,486$2,560$2,638$2,716$2,798$13,198
True Cost to Own®$22,195$13,313$12,828$10,415$13,711$72,461

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$948$977$1,005$1,036$1,067$5,034
Maintenance$1,120$1,528$1,921$549$4,132$9,249
Repairs$586$680$793$925$1,079$4,063
Taxes & Fees$2,500$51$51$51$51$2,703
Financing$2,528$2,033$1,505$942$340$7,347
Depreciation$9,661$4,194$3,693$3,273$2,936$23,757
Fuel$2,188$2,253$2,321$2,390$2,462$11,614
True Cost to Own®$19,532$11,715$11,288$9,165$12,066$63,766

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$965$995$1,024$1,055$1,086$5,125
Maintenance$1,140$1,556$1,956$559$4,207$9,417
Repairs$597$692$808$942$1,099$4,137
Taxes & Fees$2,546$52$52$52$52$2,752
Financing$2,574$2,070$1,532$959$346$7,480
Depreciation$9,837$4,271$3,760$3,332$2,989$24,189
Fuel$2,228$2,294$2,363$2,434$2,507$11,825
True Cost to Own®$19,887$11,928$11,493$9,332$12,285$64,925

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,121$1,154$1,188$1,225$1,261$5,949
Maintenance$1,323$1,806$2,270$649$4,883$10,930
Repairs$693$803$937$1,093$1,275$4,802
Taxes & Fees$2,955$60$60$60$60$3,194
Financing$2,987$2,402$1,778$1,113$402$8,683
Depreciation$11,418$4,957$4,364$3,868$3,470$28,076
Fuel$2,586$2,662$2,743$2,825$2,909$13,725
True Cost to Own®$23,083$13,845$13,341$10,832$14,260$75,360

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$940$968$996$1,027$1,057$4,988
Maintenance$1,110$1,514$1,903$544$4,094$9,165
Repairs$581$674$786$917$1,069$4,026
Taxes & Fees$2,478$50$50$50$50$2,678
Financing$2,505$2,014$1,491$933$337$7,280
Depreciation$9,573$4,156$3,659$3,243$2,909$23,541
Fuel$2,168$2,232$2,300$2,369$2,439$11,508
True Cost to Own®$19,354$11,609$11,186$9,082$11,956$63,186

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,284$1,323$1,362$1,404$1,445$6,818
Maintenance$1,517$2,070$2,602$744$5,596$12,528
Repairs$794$921$1,074$1,253$1,462$5,504
Taxes & Fees$3,387$69$69$69$69$3,661
Financing$3,424$2,754$2,038$1,275$460$9,952
Depreciation$13,087$5,681$5,002$4,433$3,977$32,180
Fuel$2,964$3,052$3,144$3,238$3,335$15,731
True Cost to Own®$26,456$15,869$15,290$12,415$16,344$86,374

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,284$1,323$1,362$1,404$1,445$6,818
Maintenance$1,517$2,070$2,602$744$5,596$12,528
Repairs$794$921$1,074$1,253$1,462$5,504
Taxes & Fees$3,387$69$69$69$69$3,661
Financing$3,424$2,754$2,038$1,275$460$9,952
Depreciation$13,087$5,681$5,002$4,433$3,977$32,180
Fuel$2,964$3,052$3,144$3,238$3,335$15,731
True Cost to Own®$26,456$15,869$15,290$12,415$16,344$86,374

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,190$1,225$1,261$1,300$1,339$6,315
Maintenance$1,405$1,917$2,409$689$5,183$11,603
Repairs$736$853$995$1,161$1,354$5,098
Taxes & Fees$3,137$63$63$63$63$3,391
Financing$3,171$2,550$1,888$1,181$426$9,217
Depreciation$12,121$5,262$4,633$4,106$3,683$29,804
Fuel$2,745$2,826$2,912$2,999$3,088$14,570
True Cost to Own®$24,503$14,697$14,162$11,498$15,137$79,997

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 F-250 Super Duty SuperCab XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$879$906$932$961$989$4,668
Maintenance$1,038$1,417$1,781$509$3,831$8,576
Repairs$544$630$735$858$1,001$3,768
Taxes & Fees$2,318$47$47$47$47$2,506
Financing$2,344$1,885$1,395$873$315$6,813
Depreciation$8,959$3,889$3,424$3,035$2,722$22,029
Fuel$2,029$2,089$2,152$2,216$2,283$10,769
True Cost to Own®$18,111$10,863$10,467$8,499$11,188$59,128

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

Shop nowLearn about the 2014 F-250 Super Duty

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

The components of TCO® are depreciation, interest on financing, taxes and fees, insurance premiums, fuel, maintenance, repairs and any federal tax credit that may be available. In order to estimate certain mileage-dependent costs, we assume that vehicles will be driven 15,000 miles per year. For a used vehicle, we calculate the years the vehicle has been driven using the nominal difference between the current calendar year and the vehicle's model year, and assume that it was driven 15,000 miles during each of those years.

Note that TCO® is a comparative tool, not a predictive tool — your actual five-year cost of owning a particular vehicle will vary depending on your personal circumstances, such as your driving history and the number of miles you drive.

How We Calculate True Cost to Own®

The True Cost to Own® calculations use the following set of assumptions:

  • Ownership expenses are estimated for a five-year period
  • You will drive 15,000 miles per year
  • You are financing the vehicle using traditional financing, not lease financing
  • You have an above-average credit rating for the purpose of determining your finance rate
  • You are making a 10% down payment on the vehicle at purchase
  • Your loan term is 60 months

Using proprietary formulas, we calculate the five-year costs for the seven cost categories that make up the TCO® (depreciation, insurance, financing, taxes & fees, fuel, maintenance and repairs). We also take into account any applicable federal tax credit.

Explanation of True Cost to Own® Terms

Total Cash Price

For new vehicles, the Total Cash Price displayed is the vehicle's True Market Value® (TMV®) price plus typically equipped options, destination charge, base tax and fees assessed by your state, and, if applicable, gas guzzler tax; less any widely available manufacturer-to-customer cash rebates. (However, we do not account for other types of cash rebates or incentives because of the variability of those offers and their eligibility requirements.) For used vehicles, the Total Cash Price shown is the sum of the vehicle's Private Party TMV® price in "clean" condition plus typically equipped options, and base tax and fees assessed by your state.

Depreciation

This is the amount by which the value of a vehicle declines from its purchase price to its estimated resale value. The purchase price employed is the vehicle's Total Cash Price, minus any taxes and fees included in that amount. We estimate the resale value assuming the vehicle will be in "clean" condition, will be driven 15,000 miles per year, and will be sold to a private party.

Insurance

This is the estimated average annual insurance premium in your state. The premium has been determined based on annual premium data for defined driver profiles and coverages (liability, comprehensive and collision) from a major national insurer. While this information is specific to vehicle make, model, model year and body type, your personal information is not taken into consideration and could greatly alter the actual premium quoted by an insurer. Factors that will affect your rate include your age, marital status, credit history, driving record, and the garaging address of your vehicle.

Financing

This is the interest expense on a loan in the amount of the Total Cash Price, assuming a 10% down payment and a loan term of 60 months. The interest rate used is the prevailing rate that banks and other direct automotive lenders are currently charging consumers in your geographic region who have above average credit scores.

Note: Even if you do not finance your vehicle, the inclusion of financing cost in determining True Cost to Own® is still appropriate because it reflects the estimated "opportunity cost" (i.e., the amount you may earn) if you invest the Purchase Price instead of using it to purchase the vehicle.

Taxes & Fees

This consists of the base sales (or use) taxes, license and registration fees in your state, and gas guzzler tax if applicable. These taxes and fees are often based on a percentage of the purchase price, and generally decrease as the vehicle ages and loses its value.

Note: the state sales/use tax rate that we use includes the average local and county taxes assessed in that state.

Fuel

This expense is based on the revised EPA mileage ratings, assuming consumption consists of 45% highway and 55% city driving and that the vehicle is equipped with the transmission that is standard equipment for that vehicle. Cost estimates are based on the current one-year moving average of self-service prices in your state, using regular unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers require regular; premium unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers recommend or require premium; or diesel fuel for diesel vehicles.

Maintenance

This is the estimated expense of the two types of maintenance: scheduled and unscheduled. Scheduled maintenance is the performance of factory-recommended items at periodic mileage and/or calendar intervals. Unscheduled maintenance includes wheel alignment and the replacement of items such as the battery, brakes, headlamps, hoses, exhaust system parts, taillight/turn signal bulbs, tires and wiper blades/inserts. Estimated tire replacement costs are supplied to Edmunds.com by The Tire Rack, Inc.

Repairs

This is the estimated expense for repairs not covered by the vehicle manufacturer's warranties over the five years from the date of purchase, assuming 15,000 miles are driven annually. We estimate this expense based on the cost of a typical "zero deductible" extended warranty for the vehicle, minus the estimated amount of that cost that consists of the warranty provider's overhead and profit.

Federal Tax Credits

This is the tax credit that is provided for under the Energy Policy Act of 2005. A tax credit is subtracted directly from the total amount of federal tax you owe. The tax credit is for electric fuel vehicles.

The credit is only available to the original purchaser of a new, qualifying vehicle, and is subject to certain "phase out" rules that we take into consideration when computing TCO®. If a qualifying vehicle is leased to a consumer, the leasing company may claim the credit.

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty in Virginia is:

not available
