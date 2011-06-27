Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB w/3HA (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,180
|$15,411
|$17,984
|Clean
|$10,422
|$14,356
|$16,725
|Average
|$8,904
|$12,245
|$14,208
|Rough
|$7,387
|$10,135
|$11,691
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid 4dr Crew Cab SB w/3HB (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,894
|$16,394
|$19,131
|Clean
|$11,087
|$15,271
|$17,792
|Average
|$9,473
|$13,026
|$15,114
|Rough
|$7,859
|$10,782
|$12,437
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid 4dr Crew Cab SB w/3HA (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,994
|$13,775
|$16,075
|Clean
|$9,316
|$12,832
|$14,950
|Average
|$7,960
|$10,945
|$12,700
|Rough
|$6,603
|$9,059
|$10,450
Estimated values
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB w/3HB (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,642
|$17,424
|$20,334
|Clean
|$11,785
|$16,231
|$18,911
|Average
|$10,069
|$13,845
|$16,065
|Rough
|$8,353
|$11,460
|$13,219