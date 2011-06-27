Used 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Consumer Reviews
Great F250
I have been pulling a 12000 lb 5th wheel and am truly glad I purchased this truck. This diesel engine has been great. I put the cruise control at 62MPH and go up the hills, down the hills with little strain......
Powerful 6.7 diesel but rides like a train!
I hope I can write a review to help somebody out as I am a fan of reading reviews. I’ve owned my share of heavy-duty trucks And this one by far has the best drive train. This powestroke is quite impressive, great pulling power, great acceleration and is quiet. The transmission holds gear and shifts very smooth. On the flipside this has got to be one of the poorest riding heavy duty trucks I’ve owned since the 90s . If you’re on a smooth road its fine but if you’re on a bumpy Michigan Road where I live it’s nauseating. A long ride can make you feel beat up. It Rides a little better when hauling or towing but still not good. Fuel economy is not great. if I’m on highway only and not towing I can get 15 mpg which I believe it should be better since my old excursion 7.3 could get 17 with a lousy four-speed transmission 15 years ago . My truck is a 6.7 diesel super cab 8ft bed with xl package and 4 x 4. Cloth seats are comfortable enough for cheap seats and I like the rubber floor. The radio sounds good but the LED burned out as well as the FM/a.m. button quit working. I tow over 12,000 pounds regularly and it does it’s job. Overall it’s not a bad truck but my next truck I’ll probably go back to either dodge or Chevy. Honestly the only reason I Purchased a ford was because in the used market it was way cheaper than its competitors .
