Used 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Consumer Reviews

Buy another brand Herb , 10/21/2018 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) 3 of 4 people found this review helpful 2011 Ford 250 Supercab First to go was the windshield. A month old the windshield just shattered while parked overnight. I live in a very rural area so it wasn't vandalism. Second was the chrome peeling off the running boards. Third is the lock on the "cable add on" needed replacement. Fourth was the peeling of the Ford logo on the tailgate. Fifth was the paper thin rear bumper that dents as if it was paper thin. Sixth was the frozen front brake caliper at 30,000 miles. This required caliper replacement, turning the rotors, and replacing all brake pads. It happened after 36 months so Ford refused to cover it. Cost $800+. Dealer was kind enough to refund cost of the caliper. Then I was told I needed a $100 annual brake cleaning and lubing service to prevent this from happening again. Seventh is the malfunction of the passenger side rear view mirror. It stopped folding in automatically when the switch was pressed. Replacement cost of $1738. Eighth, with only 31,287 miles on it, the rear tire pressure sensor malfunctioned and had to be replaced. Cost $149. Last is rust. Everything under the car was rusty after the truck was a few weeks old. It requires constant undercoating and maintenance with somewhat costly Eastwood rust encapsulator. Ford Corporate Customer Service always treated me as though I was the enemy. I had to argue for almost every concession or coverage. By contrast, the dealer was always helpful and worked with me to resolve issues. I've owned Toyota 4Runners and Camrys most of my adult life and never experienced anything as poorly made as my Ford. The only reason I didn't buy a Tundra was because they didn't offer the Supercab configuration with a full 8' bed. Think twice about buying or leasing that Ford. Update 10/18 at 40,000 miles. Brakes started to chatter while coming to a stop. Ford dealership said I need new rotors on all wheels and pads need to be shaved or replaced. This is after 2 annual brake services since new caliper and cutting rotors 10,000 milers earlier. Cost estimate $984.00. Bought higher quality after market slotted rotors and pads and having them installed locally for $756.00 including new pads which were not in the Ford estimate. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

F250 2011 Super Duty XLT 2wd 'tow equip' VJT , 08/10/2010 4 of 7 people found this review helpful Mixed driving around town and highway the truck, unloaded, operated at 14.2 MPG. Used the truck on a 3500 mile trip loaded with a slide-in camper - it did not do so well. Operated at 10.0 to 13.5 MPG depending on terrain and wind conditions. Struggled with highway speeds - most times could not maintain highway speed - disappointed with the lack of torque and power. The drive train needs to be repaired as the universal joints are already sloppy (they clang-ring whenever transmission is put into 'D' or 'R' from 'P'). From all indication the title 'super duty' is a misnomer. Camper weight = 2240 lbs, only a fraction of what FoMoCo advertises the truck can handle. Pretty sad indeed. Report Abuse

2011 F250 (6.7 diesel) Tow Control Kevin Hanahan , 08/10/2010 4 of 11 people found this review helpful Overall the truck seems fantastic. Comfortable, powerful, quiet, and functional. Glad to have it. A couple of concerns. Went from a 1999 Crew SWB to this 2011 Super Cab LWB. Was counting on using all the space behind the drivers seat, but was surprised to find the woofer for the stereo under the back drivers side seat. Second issue is that the truck has been unable to move coming out of uphill parking lots, under heavy load (large horse trailer). Seems to be a tow control issue. Have to put the truck in park, shutdown, turn back on to get moving. Ford is looking into the issue, as it is easy to duplicate. It is stuck in 3rd according to Ford during this failure state. Report Abuse

Quiet power BobW , 07/08/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Nearly 1000 mi so far with no issues. Great mileage > 20 mpg. Tows nicely a 10K 5th wheel. Everyone notices how quiet it is with no smell. Bed is better with tie downs and built in hitch to frame. Older 1997 had fold down back seat to flat floor, this model has poor room in the super cab since seats do not fold down-thank the Feds for that. Outside is nice enough and the suspension and drive feel are more car-like than truck. Towing with new exhaust brake is excellent and as long as you don't push it up hills, it is great on mpg. Only neg is $$$$$ for what you get, needs splash guards. The new display screen is nice with instant mpg, miles to empty etc. Dodge is less exp. for similar. Report Abuse