Used 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Consumer Reviews

Reliable Mike Wolf , 07/09/2016 XL 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) 36 of 39 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2008 ford Super duty in 2007, One of the first. I now have 218,000 on the 5.4 gas engine. Only 1 set of brakes. New alternator at 100,000 mls. I am a stone mason and work my truck hard. Around 120,000 mls the truck made a engine noise when I started it, almost 100,000 mls later I have the same noise. No change, I always change my oil, I love my truck, Would never buy anything but a ford truck period! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2008 F-250 Super Duty 6.4 Desial Super Cab Great Vehicle After Non Factory Additions Laurence R. Compton , 04/06/2015 XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) 28 of 31 people found this review helpful I bought this vehicle used in 2009 with 32,000 miles in the XLT trim. The vehicle had a bad front end and lousey fuel mileage. I knew this when I purchased the vehicle. I have invested in a chip to improve fuel mileage along with a banks air filter and magpro exhaust system which improved fuel mileage from 12 to 18/20 mph. Different tires also helped improve fuel mileage. I installed heavy duty air shocks and replaced the front springs with heaover springs and stabilizer bar to the front end. I also installed side step bars, tool box, backup camera, fog lights and trailer brake and other items. This was cheaper than buying a more expensive vehicle from the dealer Report Abuse

2008F250Junk Mike Foley , 02/10/2017 XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) 6 of 8 people found this review helpful I own a 2008 F250 turbo diesel Ford. It is the worst truck that Ford has ever made. I am on my third motor, with only 30,000 miles. That's right 30k miles. absolute garbage motor. The 1st motor blew up at 15 K. the 2nd went at 20 K .The 3rd at 29K. I obviously don't drive this truck hard or a lot; so there is no reason for motor failures. It has so many repair items documented by Carfax that I can't sell it without a huge loss of money. Stay away from the 6.4 turbo diesel. Ford mechanics admit that it is junk(off the record of course) I finally sold it and took a 10k loss. Good riddance Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The Multi-Tool of Trucks strivingfirst , 06/13/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Really folks this is a great truck and even better if you do some very minor tweaks. There is lag when you want to pass someone. Ford put that "feature" there to preserve the life of the transmission. The gas mileage stinks becase the EPA said we needed cleaner burning engines.. oh the irony. You can feel bumps more compared to chevy. Chevy uses IFS on the front end and when that chevy IFS breaks, then you see the reason ford stuck by solid front and rear axles. With one modification you can increase your HP and Torque by 50%, have 100% throttle control when passing, and improve your MPG by 30%. You can do this by buying a tuner for about $1500.00. Check out a diesel forum and you'll see. Report Abuse