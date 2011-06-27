Used 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Consumer Reviews
Reliable
I purchased my 2008 ford Super duty in 2007, One of the first. I now have 218,000 on the 5.4 gas engine. Only 1 set of brakes. New alternator at 100,000 mls. I am a stone mason and work my truck hard. Around 120,000 mls the truck made a engine noise when I started it, almost 100,000 mls later I have the same noise. No change, I always change my oil, I love my truck, Would never buy anything but a ford truck period!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2008 F-250 Super Duty 6.4 Desial Super Cab Great Vehicle After Non Factory Additions
I bought this vehicle used in 2009 with 32,000 miles in the XLT trim. The vehicle had a bad front end and lousey fuel mileage. I knew this when I purchased the vehicle. I have invested in a chip to improve fuel mileage along with a banks air filter and magpro exhaust system which improved fuel mileage from 12 to 18/20 mph. Different tires also helped improve fuel mileage. I installed heavy duty air shocks and replaced the front springs with heaover springs and stabilizer bar to the front end. I also installed side step bars, tool box, backup camera, fog lights and trailer brake and other items. This was cheaper than buying a more expensive vehicle from the dealer
2008F250Junk
I own a 2008 F250 turbo diesel Ford. It is the worst truck that Ford has ever made. I am on my third motor, with only 30,000 miles. That's right 30k miles. absolute garbage motor. The 1st motor blew up at 15 K. the 2nd went at 20 K .The 3rd at 29K. I obviously don't drive this truck hard or a lot; so there is no reason for motor failures. It has so many repair items documented by Carfax that I can't sell it without a huge loss of money. Stay away from the 6.4 turbo diesel. Ford mechanics admit that it is junk(off the record of course) I finally sold it and took a 10k loss. Good riddance
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The Multi-Tool of Trucks
Really folks this is a great truck and even better if you do some very minor tweaks. There is lag when you want to pass someone. Ford put that "feature" there to preserve the life of the transmission. The gas mileage stinks becase the EPA said we needed cleaner burning engines.. oh the irony. You can feel bumps more compared to chevy. Chevy uses IFS on the front end and when that chevy IFS breaks, then you see the reason ford stuck by solid front and rear axles. With one modification you can increase your HP and Torque by 50%, have 100% throttle control when passing, and improve your MPG by 30%. You can do this by buying a tuner for about $1500.00. Check out a diesel forum and you'll see.
fuel mileage stinks
I put a Bank's toaner on it to improve fuel mileage and the dealership blames everything that goes wrong on the tuner. I had to take it off. With the tuner I got 21+ mpg hwy, 18mpg in town. Without tuner 12.5 Hwy., 8.5 around town. I do not understand why ford won't offer something that can improve the mpg.
Sponsored cars related to the F-250 Super Duty
Related Used 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty SuperCab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner