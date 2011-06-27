Used 2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Consumer Reviews

54 miles and found on road dead donald f. swagler , 08/03/2006 11 of 22 people found this review helpful i purchased this vehicle and happily drove it for two and one half hours before it would not start. i called for the emergency roadside service only to be disappointed by the lack of service after waiting for a tow for almost two hours in 88 degree heat in the evening. I called a private tow company which arrived in 13 minutes to tow my new $32,831.61 truck to my home (the dealer was closed). This is the new 6 liter diesel with automatic transmission. I have owned many new Fords but we may have to get this one painted yellow. Report Abuse

Good all round mrjustin24 , 06/24/2014 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I had the 5.4L V8, auto, extended cab with long bed. The truck had plenty of power. I used it to tow a 23 foot camper. It barely fit into my garage. It rode well on the highway and you could't mess up the outside. The interior was pretty plain but held up pretty well. It was my family truck but the person before me used it as a work truck only. Sucked fuel. There was a carbon canister that filtered the fumes from the gas tank that clogged. It was a couple hundred dollar fix. So I just disconnected it myself.

Perfect Truck to own! DPower , 03/04/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I purchased this truck as an 07 leftover and got a great deal that was hard to pass up. I absolutely love it. It's a rugged yet stylish truck with the chrome package. Perfect to tow 34ft camper, boats and snow-removal. Pure power is all it has to offer it will jolt you back into your seat if you hammer it of the line, its like a jet.