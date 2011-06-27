Used 2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Consumer Reviews

I don't understand all the hate ryguy29 , 01/27/2013 12 of 13 people found this review helpful I really don't understand why there are so many ford haters on here. I've owned 2 F-150's the 5.4 and whatever the V6 is the 5.4 was a gem I loved it until a 16 year old T-Boned me at 60mph and that's what it took to kill it. The V6 for how bad I beat the snot out of it still runs like a champ. My two work trucks the 2002 7.3L f250 has 180,000 on it and its just starting to have transmission problems. The second being the 2006 6L f350 dump truck and my god that thing is amazing. I've had that thing grossly over-weight with a full bed a 12 foot dump trailer with 8000+ lbs in it through the city on the highway up a dirt hill had no problems. I've loved all my fords and will never look back!!!! Report Abuse

Sad to Say RD , 07/10/2009 11 of 16 people found this review helpful Unfortunately this is my 2nd F-250 King Ranch with Power Stroke, Ford bought back my 2003 F-350 because they couldn't keep it out of the shop. I mistakenly accepted the 2006, should have taken the cash and went and bought Chevy or Dodge. Won't make that mistake again. We pull 3horse slant Xiss living qtrs trailer with it, and the truck just can't get the job done. Wife has had to off-load horses on the side of freeway twice, and I missed deer camp in 2006. Blows turbo tubes on regular basis, and Ford Motor Co. is terrible at customer relations. Dealership has been great, but again Ford Motor Co. is awful...Tell everyone you know stay away from the Power Stroke. Report Abuse

The best truck so far Mustang6147 , 02/15/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is by far the best truck I have ever owned. Tows great. Drives very stable even in blizzard conditions. It is a pleasure to drive anytime. Report Abuse

It's a Real Truck not a fluff 79Broncoefi , 12/02/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I got this truck just a short while ago have put about 4k miles on it so far. It is by far the best truck I have used to date. I am an automotive technology teacher and this truck has all most none of the common issues that others have had in the past. I have the 5.4 three valve and as far as the power goes it has it in the right operating range. The 5 speed auto does very well and the tow haul function beats the OD off any day. But it is a truck and so many people want these to be soft and cushier and it's not. I wanted a truck to use and this does it perfectly. I pull my horse trailer and haul all the things for the farm no problems. I had 2500 lbs of feed and never knew it was even in the bed. Report Abuse