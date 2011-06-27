  1. Home
Used 2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat Features & Specs

More about the 2005 F-250 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,460
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,460
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,460
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,460
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle56.5 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,460
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,460
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,460
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,460
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,460
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,460
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room41 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room41.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room67.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,460
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room40.8 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.
Rear leg room41.7 in.
Rear shoulder room68.0 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,460
Front track68.4 in.
Length261.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity12500 lbs.
Curb weight6682 lbs.
Gross weight9600 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height80.8 in.
Maximum payload2800 lbs.
Wheel base172.4 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track68.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,460
Exterior Colors
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat w/Dark Toreador Red Flames
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic w/Medium Wedgewood Blue Flames
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic/Black
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Silver
  • Black Clearcoat/Arizona Beige
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat/Arizona Beige
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Silver
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat/Silver
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Silver
  • Black Clearcoat/Silver
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Arizona Beige
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat/Arizona Beige
  • Dark Copper Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic/Black
Interior Colors
  • Medium Flint
  • Tan
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,460
LT265/70R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,460
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid axle front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,460
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
