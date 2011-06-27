  1. Home
Used 2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,455
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity29 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque365 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle47.5 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.4 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room67.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.
Rear leg room32.2 in.
Rear shoulder room68.0 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track68.3 in.
Length231.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity12500 lbs.
Curb weight6299 lbs.
Gross weight9200 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height80.4 in.
Maximum payload2800 lbs.
Wheel base141.8 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track68.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Silver
  • Black Clearcoat/Arizona Beige
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat/Arizona Beige
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Silver
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat/Silver
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Silver
  • Black Clearcoat/Silver
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Arizona Beige
  • Dark Green Satin Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Flint
  • Medium Flint
  • Tan
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
chrome steel wheelsyes
LT265/70R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid axle front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
